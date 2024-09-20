Beyoncé has been enjoying the high life with her husband, Jay-Z, who treated her like royalty on her birthday. A source exclusively tells In Touch that the couple let loose and embraced their inner party animals for the occasion!

“They rented a waterfront villa in Turks and Caicos and took a bunch of their friends with them to party,” the source says. “Their kids were there too but they had three nannies and a separate wing for them so that the adults could totally indulge and stay up late enjoying the good life.”

The “Dance for You” songstress turned 43 years old on September 4 and marked the occasion by unwinding at a stunning luxury destination. However, she didn’t miss the chance to promote her newly-launched whisky brand, Sir Davis, which appeared in a few photos online.

“That was flowing and they had a fully stocked bar with a private bartender to mix up cocktails,” the source explains. “Beyoncé isn’t really a cigar smoker, but she was even getting in the spirit and smoking along with Jay-Z and the rest of the crew.”

The insider reveals that the couple, who share children Blue Ivy, Rumi, and Sir, returned home on Beyoncé’s “actual birthday” because their kids “had to start school.”

Getty

“But it was a whole week of partying and of course plenty of private spa treatments and romantic time for her and Jay,” the insider says. “She was a very happy woman.”

Following the getaway, the Dream Girls actress shared photos from her birthday trip and expressed gratitude to her fans for their well wishes. In the photos, the “Halo” singer wore a bold, multi-colored mini dress and added matching green gloves and heels for an extra edgy touch. Meanwhile, other photos showed Beyoncé relaxing under a canopy with her rapper husband, 54.

“I’m so grateful for another year,” she captioned the carousel of photos on September 5. “Thank you for the loving birthday wishes.”

A few days later, the Texas native, known for keeping her family life private, shared a rare glimpse into motherhood and parenting in an interview with GQ, where she shared, “Raising three kids isn’t easy.”

“The older they get, the more they become their own individuals with unique needs, hobbies, and social lives,” she explained on September 10. “My twins are God-sent. Parenting constantly teaches you about yourself. It takes a lot of prayer and patience. I love it. It’s grounding and fulfilling.”

Beyoncé said she “worked extremely hard” to ensure her three children have “as much normalcy and privacy as possible.”

“I have made an extreme effort to stay true to my boundaries and protect myself and my family. No amount of money is worth my peace,” the “Naughty Girl” singer concluded. “I build my work schedule around my family. I try to only tour when my kids are out of school. I always dreamt of a life where I could see the world with my family and expose them to different languages, architecture, and lifestyles.”