As more accusers come forward with allegations against Sean “Diddy” Combs, people once in the music mogul’s circle are starting to sweat. Two of the biggest names that sources say are feeling the heat: entertainment power couple Jay-Z, Diddy’s former business partner, and wife Beyoncé.

“They’ve remained conspicuously silent following news of Diddy’s indictment,” an insider exclusively tells In Touch. “There’s already talk about what they knew and if it got out it could prove embarrassing.”

Indeed, online speculation has been rampant about Jay-Z, 54, and Beyoncé, 43, with commenters surmising that the truth will come out. For their part, the In Touch insider says the couple, worth a combined $3 billion, will continue to lie low.

“Few, if anyone, have rushed to Diddy’s defense,” adds the source. “The last thing Bey and Jay want is to implicate themselves, so they’re going to keep quiet.”