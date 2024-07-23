Bethenny Frankel vs Andy Cohen: Real Housewives Cast Members ‘Felt They Had to Pick a Side’
The latest dust-up at the Real Housewives franchise is that cast members are scrambling to steer clear of Bethenny Frankel — to avoid upsetting her sworn enemy, Bravo honcho Andy Cohen.
“The ladies felt they had to pick a side, and everyone chose Andy,” a source exclusively tells In Touch. “Not only is he nicer than Bethenny — he’s the guy who pays their bills!”
Bethenny and Andy’s relationship soured dramatically since the days when he allowed her into his private life and introduced her to his famous friends, sources say.
“So, when she betrayed him,” adds the insider, “it hurt even more!”
