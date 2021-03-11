This article was originally published on The Vegan CBD. To view the original article, click here.

Being highly selective in every lifestyle product they choose; vegans have to take extra care during shopping and select products that go well with their wise lifestyle. Things are same with CBD products as well because not all CBD products need to be vegan as every additive in a CBD product will not necessarily be cruelty free. Flavoring agents, preservatives and coloring agents used in CBD products might be derived from animal sources making them unsuitable for a vegan lifestyle. Here is a list of best vegan CBD products available in the current markets.

Blue Ribbon Hemp CBD tinctures

Designed especially for people belonging to the older age group, Blue Ribbon Hemp CBD tincture comes at affordable price ranges without making any compromise in quality. The tincture is made from broad spectrum hemp extract and thus does not contain THC even in trace quantities.

30 mg bottle of the tincture contains 1000 mg CBD and MCT oil that acts as the base of the tincture increases the ease of digestion of the tincture. The tincture bottle does not come with a CRC cap making it easy for seniors who struggle with issues like joint pain to open the bottle cap.

The tincture does not have any additives like dyes or terps that are often derived from animal sources. The tinctures are taken sublingually by keeping it under the tongue for about a minute before swallowing it, so that CBD reaches the bloodstream through the mucus membranes.

They can also be taken by adding it to your favorite foods and beverages, but it will take some time before the effect kicks in, as the tincture has to be digested by the liver in this method of intake.

Joy Organics Vegan Gummies & Tinctures

The brand is famous for the CBD products designed especially for vegans and you can choose from a wide selection of CBD products including CBD salves, tinctures, gummies and softgels.

If you are looking for a faster acting option, you could go for Joy tinctures that has an appreciable shelf life of about 18 months and is available in multiple flavors.

Hemp Oil Tincture CBDPure

CBDPure tincture has a high volume of CBD that makes it a potent CBD choice and the bottle sizes range from 100 to 600 mg with each one of it certified by third party labs. Depending on the bottle, each serving contains 3.3 to 20 mg of cannabidiol and the tincture is taken sublingually.

CBDFx Vegan Gummies

The brand is based in California and each pouch of CBDfx gummies contains 8 gummies with each gummy containing 5 mg CBD. Gelatin that is used in gummies is derived from animal sources and is not suitable for vegans but CBDfx gummies are gelatin free and 100% vegan.

Global Healing Center – CBD Hemp Extract

The brand, Global Healing Center is famous for their 100% organic, non-GMO supplements and their vegan CBD tincture too maintains all the quality standards. The tincture is made from full spectrum CBD extract derived from organic US-grown hemp and every 1 mL serving has 65.3 mg of CBD.

Being GMO-free, gluten-free and additive-free CBD product, Global CBD hemp extract is the ideal option for vegans. To enhance the bioavailability of the tincture, energized minerals and coconut derived MCT oil are added to it.

NuLeaf Naturals CBD oil

The oil is made from whole plant extract derived from hemp crop cultivated using organic farming methods and as it is vegan, no preservatives or additives are added to the oil. The brand employs CO 2 method of extraction to manufacture the CBD oil and as the extraction method does not require solvents or application of heat, the blend retains the whole spectrum of cannabinoids.

The bottle sizes vary from 5mL to 100 mL that respectively contains 240mg-4850 mg CBD. 1drop of CBD oil has 24mg CBD.

Kush Queen CBD Tinctures

By recognizing the growing demand of vegan products, Kush queen has brought vegan CBD tinctures into the market. The tinctures are made from full spectrum hemp extract derived from US grown hemp and the fact explains the high potency of the tincture.

Having heard stories of cruelty towards animals that popular brands hide behind fancy names and taglines, people are increasingly adopting vegan way of life, and the CBD products discussed in the article are excellent CBD choices for vegans.