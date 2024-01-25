In Touch Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase.

Please consult your veterinarian ahead of any changes to your pet’s wellness plan.

CBD comes in so many forms, from gummies to edibles to vapes. And if you’re a fan, you can now buy pet products with CBD, too, so your dog can share the benefits.

Not sure what CBD is? Let us explain: CBD (cannabidiol) is one of the most abundant substances in the cannabis plant. You’re probably familiar with CBD’s cousin, THC, but unlike tetrahydrocannabinol, CBD won’t get you high because it’s not psychoactive or mind-altering. That also means it’s safe to give to your pup without worrying about them getting high.

And CBD has similar benefits for pets as it does for people, including pain and stress relief, making it a great natural option to treat a variety of health issues. So if you’re convinced and want to let your pup try CBD, take a look at our list of the best pet CBD products.

Our CBD Picks for Pets

Benefits of CBD for Pets

Just like for people, CBD for pets has a whole host of benefits.

While there currently isn’t much research on the effects of CBD on dogs, there’s plenty of anecdotal evidence that it helps with anxiety and stress, pain and inflammation.

It can be useful to have on hand during thunderstorms or car rides to soothe your dog and it can help improve mobility for senior dogs or pups with joint problems.

Best Pet CBD in 2024

Best CBD Oil for Mobility for Dogs: Honest Paws CBD Oil for Dogs – Mobility

Honest Paws

If your dog has stiff or achy joints from old age or medical problems, this CBD oil is a must-buy. It contains turmeric and organic full-spectrum hemp oil to help fight inflammation, promote joint mobility and reduce pain.

Made to complement your dog’s natural golden years, this Mobility formula is designed to support your dog’s connective tissues, helping to improve her range of motion and joint function. Just drizzle some on top of your dog’s food and watch those zoomies come back to life.

To make it even more incredible, it comes in four different potencies depending on your pup’s size (Up to 25 lbs, 25–50 lbs, 50+ lbs and Extra Strength), so there’s one for every pup!

Pros:

Made in the U.S.

Non-GMO

Made from USDA organic hemp oil

No pesticides

No artificial flavors

Contains organic turmeric extract

Specs:

CBD Type: Full-spectrum CBD

Size: 1fl oz. (30mL)

Strength: 125mg, 250mg, 500mg and 1,000mg

Flavor: None

What customers say: One customer commented that their 15-year-old dog is “like a puppy at times” when they give her the Honest Paws CBD Oil for Mobility. Another shopper said that their 10-year-old pup with spine issues has been much more relaxed and can move around more easily since they started giving him this oil.

Best Calming CBD Chews for Dogs: Holistapet CBD Calming Chews For Dogs

Holistapet

Looking to reduce your pup’s nervousness? These soft chews from Holistapet are a delicious way to help your pet balance out her mood and feel more calm when the world gets scary.

Along with broad-spectrum CBD, these chews contain a variety of other calming ingredients that all work together:

L-tryptophan to help regulate mood

Phosphatidylcholine helps return a dog’s heartbeat to resting to relax them

Chamomile for its soothing properties

Available in three strengths, these chews come in a yummy peanut butter flavor that pups will love and the soft texture is easy to eat.

Pros:

Made with 100% natural ingredients

Cruelty-free

Made in the U.S.

Contains calm

Soft texture

Contains choline chloride to support skin health

Specs:

CBD Type: Broad-spectrum CBD

Size: 30 soft chews

Strength: 150mg, 300mg and 600mg per jar

Flavor: Peanut Butter

What customers say: Shoppers say that the Holistapet CBD chews help keep their dogs relaxed when traveling and during fireworks and thunderstorms. One reviewer even said that the chews work more quickly than prescription anxiety medications.

Best Potent CBD for Dogs: Penelope’s Bloom CBD Oil For Dogs

Penelope’s Bloom

If you’re looking for a supplement that works fast, this CBD oil from Penelope’s Bloom is made to deliver rapid relaxation to anxious pets. Just squeeze the dropper directly into your dog’s mouth — or mix it in with her food.

This oil is made in the U.S. with all-natural, non-GMO ingredients like chamomile oil, MCT oil and organic full-spectrum hemp oil. The added chamomile oil is known for helping your dog remain calm, reduce hyperactivity and even combat insomnia.

Penelope’s Bloom CBD Oil comes in four concentrations developed for your dog’s specific weight, so you know you’re always giving her a formula that’s both safe and effective.

Pros:

Vegan

Non-GMO

Contains chamomile

Made with organic hemp oil

Made in the U.S.

Specs:

CBD Type: Full-spectrum CBD

Size: 1fl oz. (30mL)

Strength: 250mg, 500mg, 750mg and 1,000mg

Flavor: None

What customers say: One reviewer’s dog is like “a whole different pup” after giving him Penelope’s Bloom CBD Oil. They added he stays calm on car rides and doesn’t cry. Another customer noted that the oil starts working quickly, within around 15 to 20 minutes.

Best Tasting CBD for Dogs: Cannanine Bacon Flavored CBD Soft Chews For Dogs

Cannanine

No pup could resist the delicious bacon flavor of these CBD dog chews. They’re designed to help out with a bunch of issues such as mobility, anxiety and even itchy skin.

And not only will this company help your pup, but they also donate seven meals to animal shelters for every purchase, so you can feel good about shopping with them.

Pros:

Formulated by veterinarians

Made in the U.S.

Soft texture

Specs:

CBD Type: Whole Hemp Plant Oil

Size: 60 soft chews

Strength: 300mg

Flavor: Bacon

How We Picked the Best CBD for Pets

Reviews

It’s always a good idea to read customer reviews before buying something for your dog to get an idea of what other pet parents like (or don’t like) about it. We scoured product reviews to make sure that shoppers love our picks.

Testing

No pet parent wants to feed their pup gross and harmful chemicals, pesticides, or artificial ingredients and you can be sure that our best pet CBD product picks are safe—they’re tested by third-party laboratories for safety and potency. You can check out the test results on each company’s site to read them for yourself.

Quality ingredients

Not only are the products on our list tested to make sure there aren’t any harmful substances included, but they’re also made with high-quality ingredients. Our picks are made with natural, organic and non-GMO ingredients.

What to Look For When Buying CBD for Pets

Potency

If your pet has never tried CBD before, it’s best to start them off on a lower dose so you can see how they react to it. Then, if your dog handles it well and you feel like they could benefit from a stronger dose, slowly increase it. Some CBD products have different dosages for varying dog sizes, so be sure to look at that before buying, too, so you don’t end up giving a large dog dose to a small pup.

What it helps

Some CBD pet products have a variety of uses, like the Cannanine Bacon Flavored CBD Soft Chews For Dogs. Others are supposed to help with a specific issue, like anxiety or mobility. For example, The Anxious Pet Soothe Move CBD Soothing Balm is for skin problems and the Honest Paws CBD Oil for Dogs is intended to improve mobility.

Form

CBD for pets comes in a bunch of forms, from chews to oils to topical products, so consider what your dog would like best. Picky pups might prefer a flavored chew that tastes just like a treat, while other dogs might like an oil added to their meals. And topicals are usually for skin problems, like dryness and irritation. One thing to keep in mind is that it might be easier to adjust the amount of oil you give to your dog since you can decide how much to put in the dropper.

Flavor

CBD chews for dogs are typically flavored, like the Holistapet CBD Calming Chews For Dogs, which have a yummy peanut butter taste. It might be easier to give your dog CBD if they think it’s a delicious treat, so that’s something to think about when purchasing CBD pet products. On the other hand, a lot of oils don’t have any taste, which could be good if you plan to drizzle it on top of your pup’s food because they might not even notice it’s there.

Price

Like with CBD for people, CBD for dogs can be expensive at times, so you’ll want to take the price into account when shopping, too.

What does CBD do?

As a cannabinoid, CBD affects the endocannabinoid system, which has a role in sleep, appetite, mood and more. Because it has an impact on so many different bodily functions, it has several potential benefits, including better sleep, reduced anxiety and stress and reduced pain. CBD has even been approved by the FDA to treat seizures in humans.

Types of CBD

There are three types of CBD: full-spectrum, broad-spectrum and CBD isolate.

The pet products we included on our list are made with either full- or broad-spectrum. The benefit of these types is that they contain other components of cannabis, such as essential oils and other cannabinoids, in addition to CBD.

Why does that matter? There’s something called the entourage effect where all of the parts of the plant work together to make the effects even stronger than CBD alone.

FAQs:

Is CBD legal?

In most places, CBD is legal. The 2018 Farm Bill made CBD from hemp legal as long as it contains less than 0.3% THC. Some states still consider it to be illegal as part of their controlled substance acts, so you’ll have to check if it’s legal where you live.

Will CBD make my pet high?

No, your dog won’t get high from CBD. CBD pet products don’t have any THC, which is the substance that makes you high, or they only have undetectable amounts.

Are there side effects of CBD products in pets?

Any time you give your pet a new food, treat, or supplement, you could run into some side effects because their body isn’t used to it and that applies to CBD, too.

Some common side effects include diarrhea and drowsiness.

CBD can also interact with certain medications and change how they’re metabolized by the body, so talk to your vet before giving it to your pup to make sure it’s safe for them. (It’s also a good idea to check with your vet any time you give your pet a new supplement.)

You might want to give CBD a try if your pet suffers from anxiety, pain, or mobility problems. Our product picks are a great place to start—they’re third-party tested to make sure they’re safe and effective and made with high-quality ingredients. Plus, we included oils, chews and balms to choose from, so there’s something for every pup.