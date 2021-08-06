Do you need some expert advice on your love life, career, or faith? Can you not find a good tarot deck at the bookstore? Do you need to know what your horoscope says for this week? The answer to all of these questions is a fortune-teller.

When looking for a fortune-teller on the internet, there are various alternatives. However, not every website can be trusted. So, we have compiled a list of the best online fortune-teller platforms available on the internet, each with its unique predilection of honesty and approachability to protect you from all of the scams.

So, let one of these experts do the heavy lifting for you. These fortune-tellers will give you the low-down on any aspect of your life and offer invaluable insights into what might be going wrong in your relationships, job, or home. So, read below to learn more about the five best online fortune-teller websites.

Top 5 Best Online Fortune-Teller Platforms in 2021:

Kasamba – Overall Best Fortune-Teller Site Keen – Most Accurate & Best for Beginners AskNow – Best for Phone Readings Oranum – Widest Selection of Astrologers Mysticsense – Free Tarot Readings for 5 Mins

#1. Kasamba – Overall Best Fortune-Teller Site

Overview

Kasamba is a unique online fortune-telling site because it connects people with skilled clairvoyants and wise counselors who can help them have a better understanding of themselves and live a happy life. Kasamba has been ready to assist individuals seeking answers, empowerment, purpose, and guidance since they first opened their doors in 1999. This is thanks to their easily available network of spiritual counselors and variety of fortune-telling services tailored to practically anyone’s needs.

One of the most impressive aspects of this platform is that it has aided over four million people. People experience a variety of challenges in life, but due to Kasamba’s expert psychics, those people were able to address their problems with experienced help.

Pros

Various specialties available

Price ranges to fit all budgets

Clients rank and review each counselor on the website and app

Three free minutes

Physics are available via phone, chat, or video, email 24/7

Cons

Free minutes are only valid for conversation

Not every psychic is willing to communicate in every way

Features

Ease of Use

The Kasamba website is simple to navigate. You will see the signup and login choices in the right upper corner of the page as soon as you arrive. Then, in the very middle of the main page, there is a list of readings and drop-down menus for the subcategories, followed by a list of top-rated psychics.

Following your selection of a category, the website will display how many of its psychics specialize in that field. You may then easily sort them by competence, from the greatest to the poorest psychics on Kasamba, as well as by pricing and availability.

Moreover, you can read client reviews and learn more about a psychic’s background and education by opening their profile. On the Chat or Notify Me options, you can then select to chat with them or book a session.

Mobile App

If you prefer not to use a web browser to access the network, you can download the Kasamba mobile app to your iPhone or iPad. For iOS users, this new feature is now available.

Who can say no to getting clear answers from actual psychics conveniently, instantly, confidentially, and anonymously?

You may take advantage of the free three-minute special promotion from the app, just like you can on the website. Millions of Kasamba users have downloaded the app and given helpful evaluations. So, you may read them to learn more.

Consumer Experience

If you read the Kasamba reviews, you will see the platform is genuine, and you will have no reservations about contacting any of the psychics accessible on the network.

The majority of Kasamba’s psychic evaluations on various review sites are positive. Customers applauded the psychics for offering them sound advice or for correctly reading and comprehending their unique predicament. Others, on the other hand, said the website and its psychics are a ruse, and Kasamba is frequently deceptive about its rates.

#2. Keen – Most Accurate & Best for Beginners

Overview

For over 20 years, Keen Psychics has been providing accurate fortune-tellers online by phone or chat support, as well as other psychic reading services. Keen has a wealth of experience in fortune-telling on a variety of topics, including life aura interpretation, live fortune-tellers, chat fortune-tellers, and much more. When individuals are looking for a fortune-teller near them, the most popular option is Keen.

Keen is a website that connects people with licensed psychic counselors who can give them psychic readings in order to help them better comprehend the past, present, and future. Keen offers a variety of psychic readings performed by a network of clairvoyants, tarot card readers, and astrologers. Users can speak with psychic counselors through phone or chat for $1.99 to $19.99 per minute, depending on the service.

Pros

Customer service available throughout the week

Wide selection of specialties and pricing points to choose from

Three free bonus minutes included in the initial offer

Cons

Well-known psychics might be quite costly

Features

Spiritual Readings

A spiritual reading is a one-of-a-kind event that can greatly benefit you and your life. It delves deeper into your past, present, and future by tapping into your emotions, spirituality, and mind to help you comprehend your ultimate purpose.

Love & Relationships Reading

There are over 75 psychics to pick from if you have queries regarding your current relationship or your love life in general. The Keen psychics that specialize in this area are usually extremely experienced.

However, there are a few psychics who have given a small number of readings on the site, have few to no ratings, but have been a part of the Keen community for years. It is up to you if you want to take a chance and book a reading in these situations.

Customer Experience

While some users’ experiences may not have been exactly what they had hoped for, the vast majority of consumers have been completely delighted. Keen is a website dedicated to providing complete customer pleasure. Customers are entitled to three (or more) minutes of extra time as a complimentary gift, despite charges ranging from $1.99 to $30 per minute.

Also, the Keen Psychics staff places a high value on customer happiness. If a consumer is dissatisfied with their online experience, they can request a credit to be spent on the website at a later time.

#3. AskNow – Best for Phone Readings

Overview

AskNow is a psychic website with skilled and professional psychic advisors who can offer direction, clarity, and insight into any query you may have. It is one of the most well-known platforms, and for good reason. A quick scan of the site’s database reveals psychics with hundreds, if not thousands, of good evaluations. The platform offers a variety of useful features, and no one may join without a track record in the sector.

They provide readings through phone and internet chat 24/7 from anywhere in the world. One of the more prevalent options is phone readings. AskNow has been in business for over 15 years and guarantees 100% customer satisfaction. AskNow will also give you five free minutes if you do not have a good encounter with your first psychic.

Pros

Five free additional minutes included in the first bundle

First session will cost you $1 per minute

Customer service available 24/7

Available in a wide range of prices

Cons

Psychic screening process is not described in-depth on the website

Satisfaction guarantee only applies to the first ten minutes

Features

Psychic Profiles

Each psychic reader has their bio on their website, where you may discover more about their skills and abilities. You will be able to learn everything there is to know about each person’s area of expertise, reading methods, and more. This is crucial in assessing whether or not a psychic is a good fit for you and your needs. You may also examine the star ratings and reviews left by previous customers.

Ask a Free Question

You can ask a free question after creating an account and purchasing an introductory package. With a personalized and accurate response, an AskNow advisor will respond immediately. This is ideal for individuals who are unsure about the site or want to know right away if it is suited for them.

Customer Experience

The mystic gurus on AskNow’s site are guaranteed to be genuine and knowledgeable. AskNow is a legitimate psychic site, according to user reviews, that provides economical yet accurate psychic readings via live chat and phone.

However, according to Trustpilot, AskNow customer support can be deceptive with their introductory package, and some first-time users have wound up spending far more than they expected during their first session. So, pay attention to your time and who you choose to work with, according to Trustpilot.

#4. Oranum – Widest Selection of Astrologers

Overview

Oranum, one of the top-rated online fortune-telling services, offers a variety of reading services for many facets of life. Psychics at Oranum can help you through the process, whether you want a love reading or want to learn more about the significance of your dreams.

Despite the fact Oranum is regarded as one of the top online psychic platforms with brilliant and experienced counselors, it is necessary to verify the accuracy of the readings.

Instead of purchasing time by the minute, their pricing system operates on a credit basis. Many other fortune-telling websites operate on a pay-per-minute basis, which may be difficult for some to adjust to.

One of the website’s unique characteristics is that each psychic offers a free weekly public session so you can get to know them and pick the personality that matches yours. This provides consumers with an excellent opportunity to observe each psychic in action and to trust their intuition in order to ensure a strong connection with their chosen psychic.

Pros

Only site that allows you to have a free consultation with a psychic before purchasing a package

Competent and accomplished psychic readers in a multitude of languages from all over the world

Each psychic has a wall where they can post unique content

Customer care provided by email and online live chat

Cons

No guarantee of satisfaction

Features

Large Variety of Specialties

This is undoubtedly Oranum’s most compelling selling feature, and with good reason. Whatever style of psychic reading you require, you will undoubtedly find a specialist on the Oranum platform who is eager to assist you. Any form of psychic reading is a personal and intimate experience, which is why it is critical to choose the right one for you.

Live Video Call Readings

This is a unique feature that very few other websites provide, and it is a huge plus. Seeing your adviser provides for a much more intimate relationship, which could lead to more in-depth and meaningful psychic readings. It also makes it simple for Oranum to provide visual services like palm readings.

Customer Experience

Customers praised the responsiveness of the online and email customer support services, which will address any questions you may have. Customer feedback on Oranum is typically positive, with many clients recommending certain psychics. In that respect, it is usually pretty simple to figure out which psychics on Oranum are the greatest and what you can expect from your reading.

#5. Mysticsense – Free Tarot Readings for 5 Mins

Overview

Mysticsense has a solid reputation and has been around for several years. However, age is not the only factor, as the platform attracts psychics from various walks of life as well. Whether you are looking for answers to your love issues or need some professional advice, chances are you will be able to locate a psychic who can help you.

Users can get tarot readings, psychic readings, numerology interpretations, spiritual readings, astrology, or dream analysis, among other fortune-telling services. No matter what you are looking for, you will find it on Mysticsense.

Moreover, there are other reasons for Mysticsense’s growing popularity. One of them is the opportunity to converse with your psychic face-to-face. The encounter will feel more genuine, as people get a stronger vibe when they are actually able to see their psychic. And, the best part? You will not even have to leave your house.

Pros

A number of licensed and verified psychics to choose from

Excellent value for money

Money, job, relationship, family, and more categories and specializations offered

Video call available

Cons

No mobile app

No free horoscopes

Features

Specialized Psychics

Mysticsense offers a wide range of psychics as well as excellent value for money. Mysticsense contains everything you could need, whether you are seeking a certain specialty or several contact possibilities. Customers may quickly locate the service or specialization they want — and at a reasonable price — thanks to an extraordinary database of psychic readers with extensive profiles.

High Availability

Another wonderful feature of Mysticsense is its high availability. With so many psychics, it is much easier to book a session without having to wait days. From this perspective, you can acquire more frequent readings regularly instead of waiting.

Customer Experience

Mysticsense allows you to filter providers based on your budget, which many customers appreciate. There are also no hidden charges because the price per minute is posted on every provider’s page. Customers appreciate how knowledgeable the psychics are and how genuine the solutions are that they provide.

Points to Consider Before Purchasing an In-Depth Session

Do Your Research

The first step is to conduct thorough research on the fortune-teller site and service you intend to employ. Make an effort to read as many reviews as you can about websites and psychics. This is a critical step to take.

You should not disregard the research simply because it is legal. Scammers can always find a method to get past the barrier and steal your money if you are not careful.

The simplest method to avoid scams is to read genuine customer evaluations about each fortune-teller. Furthermore, the more you do so, the more likely you are to find the ideal counsel for your initial reading.

Be Honest

Do not start the session by bombarding your fortune-teller with a barrage of questions. Allow them to take the lead and honestly answer their inquiries. Concentrate on the essential themes and avoid adding needless details.

If you believe you have not given them enough information, ask the expert if it is okay to tell them more about your situation. If they agree, go ahead and give more details. You should not, however, go too far beyond what the inquiry needs.

Listen Attentively

You must pay close attention to what your fortune teller says during the session in order to pick up on any clues or hidden suggestions. The solutions they provide in a reading can be applied to your life on a regular basis.

Have Trust in Yourself

Confidence is essential to successful spiritual reading, regardless of the type. Some of you may have no prior experience with fortune-tellers online, but it is critical to follow your instincts and have faith in yourself. So, take advantage of each person’s free will to analyze suggestions and make sound decisions.

Methodologies Used by Fortune-Tellers to Make Predictions

Fortune-tellers all across the world utilize the same methods to use their abilities and make predictions about the future. Regardless of whether the reading is done offline or online, all real fortune-tellers employ the same methodology.

Here are some of the abilities fortune tellers have:

Clairvoyance

They gain the ability to see what others are unable to notice as a result of their gift. It is the ability to learn about something, someone, an event, or a place that is far away in time or space. Clairvoyants are those who can see into the future. They have the ability to sense or foresee future events, and they may even be able to see previous events. They can perceive occurrences that are outside the typical range of perception.

Clairaudience

They can hear sounds from spirits in another dimension or realm thanks to this skill. It is the ability to hear something that is not visible to the naked eye but is objectively true. This could also refer to the ability to hear or listen to the spirits of the dead who are present among the living.

Extrasensory Perception

This is also referred to as the sixth sense. This gift allows individuals to see, hear, feel, taste, and sense things that other people cannot. The person absorbs information through the mind in this way. This allows them to perceive intangible objects around us that are not visible to the naked eye. Unknown sources may provide them with images of the past or future.

FAQs About Fortune-Teller Sites

Q. What Is Fortune-Telling?

People have always been interested in predicting the future, whether in general or on a personal basis, for ages. The technique of fortune-telling entails the fortune-teller revealing a glimpse of one’s future existence. There are numerous various methods for predicting the future, including astrology, tarot cards, tea leaves, and so on.

Some spiritual experts do not use divination equipment. Instead, they use channels to communicate with their Spirit Guides. Internet fortune-tellers, on the other hand, are purely for amusement. Consider all of the options above about the top online fortune-teller platforms if you need some inquiries answered and if you want something far more real and true.

Q. Who Is a Fortune-Teller?

A fortune-teller is a person who uses their amazing ability or divine powers to predict someone’s destiny. They are given the power to foresee the future, which means they can predict what will happen in the coming days or weeks. This way, they can better prepare and make better decisions if they have clarity.

A reading with a fortune-teller about your love life will provide accurate forecasts about your future relationships, both personal and professional. They have some heavenly, extraordinary talent to predict how things will come out because they are a gifted individual.

Q. Why Is an Online Fortune Reading Preferable to a Face-to-face One?

It can be frightening to hear about your future. An online reading allows you to unwind in the comfort of your own home, which can make the reading more comfortable.

Furthermore, some people prefer to contact a fortune-teller when they are making a life-altering decision. Online fortune-tellers, unlike face-to-face fortune-tellers, are available at all hours of the day, making them more convenient.

Q. What Happens if I Contact a Psychic?

Before attending a psychic conversation, the majority of newcomers will feel overwhelmed. The process is usually obvious and straightforward, but it is helpful to know what to expect before your first reading.

When contacting a fortune-teller, keep in mind the power is not in the cards themselves. The cards reveal something, but it is the psychic who fills in the blanks. The cards are merely tools, just as a photographer requires a camera to accomplish their job properly. Anyone can use a camera or a memory card, but not everyone knows how to utilize them properly.

As the cards are revealed one by one, the psychic will offer advice based on the significance of each card, the deck’s knowledge, and the numerous interpretations related to pairs and combos. The process may seem tedious at first, and it may take some conversing to get the spark to settle.

Q. Is Fortune-Telling Real?

This is, without a doubt, the question to which everyone seeks an answer. In fact, keep in mind that fortune-telling is meant to be entertaining. Future forecasts are not always accurate, but they are designed to be entertaining and satisfy your curiosity. So, do not take them too seriously.

However, that is not to say there is not some truth to fortune-telling. No one can guarantee all of the predictions for your future are 100% accurate. You must be rational rather than blindly believing it.

Q. Will My Fortune-Teller Always Provide Me with Positive News?

It is dependent on the psychic. If you want someone to put your fate in a positive light, search for someone with a warm or empathetic demeanor, according to evaluations.

However, any fortune-teller who claims the future will be perfect should be avoided. Likewise, be wary of someone who solely predicts doom and gloom. Both are present in every human life, and concentrating on one or the other can be detrimental to your health.

Q. Is Paying for a Fortune-Teller a Scam?

Because of these views, it is normal for people to feel silly or afraid of disclosing they are consulting a fortune-teller. You no longer need to go hours to a location where no one knows who you are to explore. Even the most mildly interested person can benefit from the internet and online fortune-telling.

Consulting an online fortune-teller may cost money in various instances. There are free fortune-tellers out there, but many people want to make sure they are talking to someone accurate and genuine. For those who find fortune-telling useful, paying for predictions about a person’s love life or job is well worth the money.

Q. What Are the Risks Associated with Using an Online Fortune-Teller?

You will want to keep security in mind as you go through your fortune-telling session and maintain some level of anonymity between yourself and the fortune-teller. You should also ensure conversations are kept private. However, you should sense a draw toward or connection with the person as well, so do not be hesitant to look into the policies of various services to ensure you are comfortable.

Q. How Often Should I Get a Reading?

Some people enjoy getting regular readings and developing a relationship with their psychic. Others like to chat to them while they are going through a difficult time in their lives, such as when they are making a major decision or dealing with a relationship problem. There are no restrictions on when you can get readings as long as you do not rely on them. These readings are intended to provide direction and advice, not to provide answers to all of life’s problems.

Q. How Long Is a Session?

A psychic reading session might last anywhere from 20 minutes to an hour, depending on what you require and how much information you want to learn. Drawing or interpreting cards takes little time, but the actual discussion does.

At first, the cards may appear to be a little hazy. You will be able to figure out what section of your life the cards pertain to when you explain more about yourself. Some topics are more complex than others; therefore, you may require another session if you cannot finish everything in half an hour. So, keep this in mind if you are on a tight budget.

Q. How Useful Is Online Fortune-Telling in the Search for Love?

If you have had a bad experience in the past with relationships, you might be doubtful about finding real love in your life. Humans are curious animals, and you may be wondering if online love fortune-telling might aid you in this aspect.

Some fortune-tellers may have a deep insight and can tell you the name of your true love as well as the date you will meet them. Some fortune-tellers may also be able to tell you about your true love’s physical attributes and personality traits. They might even give you advice on how to change your behavior and increase your chances of finding love. As a result, they can get you closer to your true love faster by speeding up the process and concentrating on the areas where you may be falling behind.

Conclusion – Which Online Fortune Site Should You Prefer?

Online fortune-tellers can offer spiritual guidance. In case you are searching for some additional assistance, the main thing you should do is ensure the site you are utilizing has a trusted and famous psychic organization. The websites in this guide are the most reliable and feature the most experienced psychics on the internet.

We hope our advice has assisted you in selecting the most appropriate online fortune-teller site for your needs and budget. Kasamba is the best fortune-teller site because of its large selection of fortune-tellers and its offer to try a variety of readers and methods for free.