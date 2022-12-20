This is sponsored content. In Touch Weekly is not endorsing the websites or products set forth below. The use of THC or CBD in any capacity may lead to health concerns and users should consult medical personnel before consumption. Local and state laws for use and possession of THC vary by jurisdiction and should be reviewed before purchase.

If you’ve been searching for natural alternatives for your sleep issues, you might have come across kratom supplements. Kratom is a plant extract that has been linked to improving sleep and a host of other health and wellness benefits.

The kratom market has become increasingly saturated with a wide variety of products. Therefore, it can be hard to know which kratom supplements are good for sleep and which ones will have you still counting sheep.

Don’t worry, as we’ve thoroughly researched dozens of reputable brands, checking ingredient quality, customer reviews and more to ensure that we only recommend the finest kratom products for sleep that the market has to offer.

Best Kratom for Sleep in 2023

Keep reading to discover our top kratom sleep supplements, some benefits of the plant extract and some tips for taking it safely.

Best Kratom for Calming the Mind: Super Speciosa Red Borneo Kratom Powder

Super Speciosa

Pros:

100% leaf powder

Industry Leading Alkaloid Content (Kratoms active ingredient)

Natively-grown kratom

Available in several sizes

Independently lab tested

The Red Borneo Kratom Powder from Super Speciosa contains just 100% leaf powder and nothing else — no filler and no additives. The Mitragyna speciosa strain of kratom may help quiet the mind and body, and once incorporated into your nightly routine you could be sleeping better than ever before.

Since the powder is super finely ground and absorbs well into liquids, it mixes well with all your favorite drinks. While the flavor of the powder varies from season to season, when added to juices or hot beverages, it has a minimal effect on the overall taste.

Each batch of products from Super Speciosa is tested for contaminants, heavy metals and other impurities. The results of third-party testing are available to view by scanning the QR code on the packaging, so you can be sure you know exactly what you’re getting.

Best for Overall Well-being: JustKratom Trainwreck Kratom Capsules

JustKratom

Pros:

Blend of three strains

Available in several sized bags

All natural

Third-party lab testing

Trainwreck Kratom Capsules from JustKratom features a blend of all three major strains — green, white and red maeng da kratom. By meshing the leaves of multiple strains, the Trainwreck capsules may help improve your physical and mental well-being.

While kratom may aid focus and boost energy during the day, when taking a few capsules just before bed, may help you get 8 hours of peaceful sleep, without grogginess in the morning.

JustKratom ensures the safety and potency of its products, with third-party lab testing for potency and purity. Therefore, whatever kratom product or strain you choose from the brand, you can rest assured you’re only getting the finest products that are as advertised.

Best Kratom for Relaxation: Kats Botanicals Wild Red Bali Kratom Capsules

Kats Botanicals

Pros:

600mg per capsule

Natively-farmed kratom

Third-party lab testing

30-day no-risk satisfaction guarantee

The Wild Red Bali Kratom of these capsules by Kats Botanicals may help provide powerful relaxation after a long day. This strain of kratom contains high concentrations of plant alkaloids that are responsible for the soothing benefits of the plant.

Each capsule contains 600 mg of kratom powder. For best results take one of two capsules in the evening when you’re ready to relax.

Each batch of Kats Botanicals Red Bali Kratom powder is sent through a thorough pasteurization process before being tested for pathogens, heavy metals, and other impurities by a third-party laboratory. You can check these lab results for yourself, by looking at the certificate of authenticity that is included with every order.

Best Pure Kratom: Top Extracts Red Bali Kratom Capsules

Top Extracts

Pros:

100% pure kratom

600mg kratom per capsule

Independently lab tested

Sourced from Bali, Indonesia

Different strains of kratom are believed to elicit different effects. The Red Bali strain contained in Top Extracts’ capsules is reported to have a relaxing effect, soothing the body and mind from the stressors of the day. When taken in smaller amounts, the strain is said to provide a more energetic effect, although individual results may vary.

Each capsule contains 600mg of pure kratom powder and nothing else – no binders, fillers, or other flow agents that are sometimes used to bulk up the capsules. Top Extracts source their kratom direct from where it is naturally found, including Indonesia, Africa, and the Amazon.

The brand follows high safety standards and promises transparency. Many of the products they sell have been tested several times in third-party labs before they are shipped out. The randomized testing process ensures that no pathogens or other contaminants – like heavy metals – are introduced during the import and/or manufacturing process.

Best Kratom Liquid: MIT45 Gold Liquid Kratom Shot

MIT45

Pros:

250mg per shot

Convenient for use on the go

Independently lab tested

Single-serving shot

For quick kratom relief on the go, the Gold Liquid Kratom Shot is a great option. Each bottle contains a potent formulation of 250mg of full-spectrum 45% Mitragynine extract from kratom plants sourced from the best farms.

All MIT45 products undergo extensive testing at an accredited, third-party lab to ensure potency and purity. If you’re not satisfied for whatever reason, you’re protected by a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How We Chose Our Winners

There are strict criteria that needed to be met when we were choosing the best kratom supplements for sleep.

Kratom Source

Not all kratom is grown equally. We looked for brands that disclose the source of their kratom and can demonstrate a long-standing relationship with growers.

Independent Lab Testing

Third-party lab testing for potency and purity was an absolute must for a product to make it onto our list. We also made sure the certificate of analysis (COA), which shows the lab results in full, is readily available to customers. The COA should demonstrate the concentration of kratom is as advertised and that there are no contaminants such as pesticides, heavy metals, and potentially harmful microbes.

Natural Ingredients

We favored brands that only used natural ingredients in their products and that their kratom supplements were 100% plant extract, without any bulking agents or artificial additives.

What is Kratom?

Kratom (Mitragyna speciosa) is a tropical evergreen tree in the coffee family. Extracts from the leaves are used in the wellness market as a stimulant and a sedative.

At low doses, kratom is believed to have a stimulant effect, with users reporting being more alert, having more energy, and feeling more sociable. At higher doses, kratom is believed to act as a sedative, producing a feeling of mental well-being, melting away stress in the body and mind.

There are also reports that it’s been useful in the management of chronic pain, treating digestive problems, and as an aid for withdrawal from opioid addiction.

The therapeutic plant’s dark green leaves are usually dried and then either crushed or powdered. You can find kratom products in powdered form, which sometimes contain extracts from other plants. Other popular kratom products include capsules, tablets, pastes, and teas.

Benefits of Using Kratom

The primary active ingredients of kratom are the alkaloids 7-hydroxymitragynine and mitragynine. There is evidence that these organic, nitrogen-rich compounds can have pain-relieving, muscle relaxant, and anti-inflammatory effects. For this reason, kratom is often used to relieve the symptoms of fibromyalgia and other chronic pain conditions.

There are different strains of kratom, which while all from the same species of plant have different chemical makeups that can produce different benefits:

Red vein kratom: Primarily sourced from Bali and is associated with relaxation and an improved sense of well-being.

Primarily sourced from Bali and is associated with relaxation and an improved sense of well-being. White vein kratom : Native to Indonesia, this kratom helps to boost energy, improve focus and promote a better mood.

: Native to Indonesia, this kratom helps to boost energy, improve focus and promote a better mood. Green vein kratom: Believed to provide both energy enhancement and relaxation depending on how much is taken and when in the day

Believed to provide both energy enhancement and relaxation depending on how much is taken and when in the day Yellow vein kratom: When white vein kratom is dried in a certain way it becomes yellow vein kratom, which is reported to be a potent energy booster.

When white vein kratom is dried in a certain way it becomes yellow vein kratom, which is reported to be a potent energy booster. Maeng da kratom: Originally from Thailand, Maeng da kratom is considered to be a super potent strain, which can come in green, red and white varieties.

Potential Side Effects of Using Kratom

The reported side effects of long-term kratom use include:

Constipation

Loss of appetite

Weight loss

Insomnia

Discoloration of the cheeks

Drowsiness

Vomiting

Increased urination

Tachycardia (increased heart rate)

Seizures

Hallucinations

Research indicates that those who use kratom regularly and long-term are at risk of becoming dependent, as the body naturally adapts to regular exposure to the plant extract. The risk of kratom dependence appears to be highest in those who regularly consume more than 5 grams per day and more than 3 times a day.

When someone stops taking kratom they may experience mild to moderate withdrawal symptoms, including nausea, irritability, mood swings, insomnia, diarrhea, restlessness, runny nose, joint stiffness, and muscle pain.

How to Take Kratom Safely

The FDA has warned against the dangers of consuming kratom, and as a result, there are no safety guidelines for its use as a dietary supplement. Therefore, we don’t make any recommendations for its use, and individuals considering using kratom do so at their own risk. However, there are things we can suggest that may help you to take kratom safely.

Start low and slow

When you start taking kratom for the first time, it’s recommended to start low and slow to avoid side effects and ensure that it’s well tolerated. Furthermore, you should only increase the dose if it’s absolutely necessary.

Consider if you need a daily dose

As daily use of kratom can increase your tolerance or lead to dependency, consider if you need to take the supplement daily. For example, if you only have occasional problems relaxing or sleeping, could you just take kratom on those occasions?

Don’t take when pregnant or breastfeeding

The use of kratom during pregnancy and breastfeeding has not been well-researched. However, there has been research that indicates newborns can suffer from kratom withdrawal or have a low birth weight. Therefore, it’s best to err on the side of caution and avoid taking kratom while pregnant or breastfeeding.

Speak to your doctor

If you plan on starting kratom supplementation you should speak to your doctor first. This is because the plant extract is not suitable for people with certain pre-existing health conditions, including heart issues, epilepsy, alcohol use disorder, and some mental health issues.

Furthermore, kratom may interact with certain medications by affecting how they are changed and broken down by the liver. This can change the effects and side effects of these medications, which include certain sedative medications, some antidepressants, and medications that are used to treat alcohol and opioid dependency.

FAQs:

Is kratom the same as CBD?

While kratom and CBD are both plant extracts that have been linked to pain relief, reducing anxiety, and improving sleep. However, the compounds and mechanisms which are responsible for the benefits are different. CBD binds with endocannabinoid receptors in the brain and nervous system, while in kratom 7-hydroxy mitragynine and mitragynine interact with opioid receptors. Plus, many other alkaloids in kratom may play a role in its effects on the body.

The side effects of CBD tend to be slightly milder than those of kratom. Furthermore, long-term use of kratom can result in dependency, which has not been reported with long-term CBD use. However, if you follow the manufacturer’s instructions for CBD and kratom, you minimize your risk of side effects and dependency.

Can I take kratom every day?

While most people may not experience any negative effects from taking kratom daily, if you do take a kratom dosage every day, your tolerance will likely increase over time. Therefore, you need a higher daily dose to achieve the desired effect, which can lead not only to kratom having no effect on sleep or pain, etc. but also dependency.

To minimize the effects of daily use, you should take the lowest dose of kratom possible. If you are concerned about your kratom tolerance you can do a kratom cleanse to flush it out of your system, simply by stopping taking the supplement for a few days.

Will kratom make me high?

Some users report that in higher doses, kratom can have opioid-like effects as 7-hydroxymitragynine – one of the main therapeutic compounds in kratom – binds to opioid receptors in the brain.

While research is limited, kratom has shown promise as a sleep aid, helping a person to relax at the end of a long day. While there are some side effects to look out for and potential dependency, you can reduce your risk by taking kratom responsibly.

As kratom is a supplement, it’s not regulated by the FDA and therefore, it’s important to make sure you buy from reputable kratom suppliers. Plus, don’t forget to speak to your doctor before you start taking a kratom supplement to make sure there will be no potentially dangerous drug interactions or interference from pre-existing conditions.