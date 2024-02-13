In Touch Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Kratom is a wonderful plant medicine that’s known for its powerful, energy-boosting effects. But as with all popular trends in the natural supplement world, not all kratom products are created equal.

The quality of the kratom you take as well as the strain type will impact how this potent plant affects you.

Luckily, we put in the legwork.

As wellness junkies ourselves, we took the time to research the best kratom products for energy. We exclusively selected awesome (aka legit) kratom brands with impeccable sourcing for the best experience possible.

Take a look at our list and see which of these energetic kratom blends speak to you:

What is Kratom?

Kratom supplements are becoming increasingly popular for the natural energy they provide. Unlike coffee or energy drinks, kratom is known for a ‘cleaner’ feeling that doesn’t include an eventual crash or jitters typical to most stimulants.

But where does kratom come from?

Kratom comes from a tree native to Southeast Asia called Mitragyna speciosa. It’s related to the coffee family and can be found growing today in Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Myanmar and Papua New Guinea.

While kratom is a relatively new supplement in the West, it’s been used for centuries by indigenous people in the area as a stimulant, as a treatment for diarrhea and even for ritualistic purposes among local tribal groups.

Kratom leaves are ground up into powder form and traditionally put into teas or capsules. Today, you can also find kratom supplements in the form of liquid extracts.

Only a small amount of rigorous scientific research has been conducted on the benefits of kratom. But these findings are supplemented by a huge amount of anecdotal evidence from users around the world.

Here are the most commonly reported benefits of kratom:

Increased energy

Stress relief

Mood boost

Increased focus

Sleep health

Mild pain relief

Best Kratom for Energy in 2024

1. Best Overall Kratom for Energy: Super Speciosa Green Maeng Da Kratom Powder

Super Speciosa

Pros:

Clean energy that lasts all day

Potent (a little goes a long way)

Awesome reviews

What’s inside: Green Maeng Da strain

Sizes: 20 grams, 100 grams, 250 grams, 1 kg, 5 kg

What users love: With nearly 800 verified reviews and an overall score of 4.9 of 5, this Green Maeng Da kratom powder has become a staple for kratom newbies and veterans alike. Customers repeatedly mention the great value they get due to this strain’s potency and the competitive price.

Super Speciosa’s Green Maeng Da powder wins out overall for the best kratom at providing long-lasting energy. Unlike the caffeine kick you get from coffee, users describe the effect of this kratom powder as more of a calm energy. Think centered, focused and serene. Many even describe a mild pain-relieving sensation. And of course, no jitters, ever.

While each different variety of kratom has something to offer, when it comes to energy, we knew we’d probably choose a green strain at #1. Green kratom strains are known for their ability to provide powerful-but-sustained energy throughout the day.

That’s why it’s best to take this kratom powder in the morning. Super Speciosa grinds their kratom to a super-fine texture, so it’s easy to mix into your juice or smoothie.

If in a pinch, throw some in your bottle of water, chug and go! You may just ditch coffee forever.

2. Most Affordable: Kats Botanicals White Borneo Kratom Powder

Kats Botanicals

Pros:

Major focus and concentration

Mood lifter

Great for morning motivation

What’s inside: White Borneo kratom strain

Sizes: 35 grams, 250 grams, 500 grams

What users love: While kratom in general is well-known as an energy booster, white kratom in particular has gained popularity for its positive effect on mood. People who love white borneo kratom talk about how it makes them feel more focused and motivated, something most of us could use on Monday mornings. If not every morning.

The most affordable kratom supplement on our list also happens to boast some of the best effects (which is why it’s #2). Say hello to white borneo kratom, a special strain that not only provides energy, it can actually improve your mood! To cut to the chase, it gives the good vibes.

White kratom is a favorite among tons of seasoned kratom users for its ability to boost the mood. While green kratom provides all-day energy with a powerful kick, white kratom is a bit more mellow. You don’t feel as much of a jolt.

Most users find their productivity and focus increases with white kratom, since they feel like they are calmer, in a more relaxed state. And white borneo, especially, earns high marks for this pleasant effect on mind and body.

Kats Botanicals white borneo kratom powder goes perfect in a cup of green tea when you know there’s a long day ahead. It’s a natural, healthy way to start the day on a good note.

3. Best Kratom Energy Shot: Top Extracts Flow Liquid Kratom Extract Shot

Top Extracts

Pros:

Potent energy kick

Convenient for on-the-go

Not as heavy as powders

What’s inside: Kratom extract, caffeine, glycerin

Sizes: 15 mL bottle, or 12-count pack

What users love: Top Extracts adds natural caffeine to their liquid kratom extract for one of the strongest natural energy boosts you can find. But don’t worry about messing up your sleep patterns. Happy customers frequently mention a feeling of overall wellness and even sleeping better than ever with this energy shot.

For our money, Top Extracts makes the best kratom energy shot around. It also happens to be the most potent gobsmacker on our list. So if you’re someone who works nights or anyone that needs the strongest, natural energy boost you can find (sans crash), this is your best bet.

The Flow kratom energy shot contains both kratom extract and caffeine. Thus, you can probably guess that it packs a punch. And unlike kratom powder, there’s less of a full feeling you get in your stomach. The boost is lighter and faster.

One word of advice? You probably won’t like the taste. Top Extracts keeps it pure, not adding any fillers or flavors. But don’t let that stop you from partaking.

Take this kratom shot after a sip of juice or smoothie. Then follow up with another sip to wash it down. After that, get ready to slay your daily list and never look back.

4. Energy + Stress Relief: Just Kratom Red Maeng Da Kratom Capsules

Just Kratom

Pros:

Long-lasting effects

Potent stress relief

Relaxes the muscles

What’s inside: Red maeng da kratom powder (0.5 g per capsule)

Sizes: Available in 30-count, 80-count, 150-count, 300-count, 500-count and 1000-count

What users love: The red maeng da kratom strain has a different vibe than the greens and the whites. While it provides noticeable, long-lasting energy, red kratom is also known for its more relaxing effects. With these little capsules, people love that they can get more stamina throughout the day and feel some stress relief at the same time.

So far, we’ve presented our favorite kratom energy products that come from green and white strains. These are currently the most popular in the supplement world. But here’s a little secret– red kratom strains put out a lovely vibe! While the others indeed give a lifted mood and sense of well-being, red maeng da kratom, especially, gives full-blown stress relief.

Our favorite red kratom to give you both energy and relaxation comes in capsule form from Just Kratom. The most common dosage range is 1 to 3 capsules and it seems most users have luck with two.

Unlike green and white kratom, you can actually take these red kratom capsules at night to support sleep health. This makes it a well-rounded, almost adaptogenic supplement that really hits the spot for whatever ails you.

5. Best for Beginners: Kingdom Kratom Blend Capsule Sample Pack

Kingdom Kratom

Pros:

Includes green, white and red kratom strains

Overall wellness

Great value

What’s inside: Mitragyna speciosa leaf and gelatin in each capsule

Sizes: Includes 3 blends with 60 capsules each (180 total) or 120 capsules each (360 kratom capsules total)

What users love: Most users who review this kratom sampler pack mention two things: value and quality. We noticed various reviews from people who have tried other kratom products, but have landed on this one and never looked back. And since all the major kratom varieties are included, you can really pick and choose depending on what your mind/body needs.

Our list is completed by Kingdom Kratom’s genius sample pack that lets beginners feel out the different vibes of each kratom strain. It’s a great value for the price and makes the perfect addition to any plant-based medicine cabinet.

In the sample pack, you get a jar of white, green and red kratom capsules. While beginners get to experiment with what helps give them energy and relaxation in different scenarios, kratom veterans love the consistent quality and amazing value.

Kingdom Kratom’s green kratom they call the ‘happy blend’, as it both provides energy and a mood boost. The white kratom capsules contain their ‘hype blend’. This is that long-lasting energy to help you at the beginning of a long day. Finally, our favorite is the ‘calm blend’ that features red kratom that seems to organically respond to what the body needs.

Whatever you’re looking for in the world of kratom wellness, odds are you can find it in this wonderful sampler pack. Great for families, too.

How We Picked the Best Kratom Products

In order to find the perfect kratom products for energy, we looked at a few different factors, including reviews, testing and ingredients.

Production Process

Currently, pure kratom can only be sourced in bulk from Southeast Asia, where the Mitragyna speciosa tree naturally grows. Therefore, it’s important that legit kratom vendors are intimately connected to their source farmers. We specifically looked for transparency from kratom brands when it comes to where/who they source their kratom from, as well as the production process.

Only companies that one, disclose this information and two, provide evidence of clean, ethical practices were taken into consideration.

Reviews

When you want to try a new plant-based supplement, you can never be sure how it will affect you until you actually take it. This is where reviews from verified users can really come in handy. That’s why we combed through online user reviews to make sure the effectiveness and quality of each kratom product matched what we were experiencing.

Testing

Do not buy kratom from a company that does not conduct safety testing! This is a big no-no. When you’re dealing with any imported plant product, you need to be sure it’s safe. After all, this is what you will be putting in your body. By ‘safe’ we mean that it is free from harmful contaminants like pesticides, heavy metals and bacterial contamination.

To cover our bases, we made sure each vendor provided a current, independent lab test on their kratom to prove safety and show negative values for any toxins.

Quality ingredients

Many kratom products contain only kratom, but others have additives. This isn’t necessarily a bad thing. For example, we’ve found awesome kratom supplements that have additional quality ingredients like natural caffeine and vitamins. To keep things clean, we only selected products that include pure kratom and/or those with exclusively all-natural additions to the blend.

What to Look For When Buying Kratom

When you’re shopping for kratom for yourself, these are some considerations you should keep in mind.

Potency

Be mindful of how many grams of kratom are offered in the product you’re looking at. In general, each dose is about one to five grams. If it is your first time taking kratom, start with two grams of Kratom and wait at least 12 hours until your next dose. As you get used to the potency level, you can adjust your dosing to achieve the desired effects.

Type of Kratom

Kratom supplements are available in various forms, including the most-popular kratom powder. This you can mix in teas, juices, smoothies and baked goods. Next up are kratom capsules which provide accurate dosing and major convenience for traveling and taking on-the-go.

You can also get kratom in the form of liquid extract that usually doesn’t taste amazing, but it is known for its rapid effects. And finally, kratom gummies are a trendy supplement right now that blends the extract with additional flavoring to make for a more tasty experience.

Strain

There are four main types of kratom strains based on the color of the kratom leaves themselves. Each has a different molecular profile and acts on the body’s system differently. Here’s a quick rundown of the differences between them:

Green: Green kratom is perhaps the most popular in that it provides energy and a mildly euphoric feeling that lasts for about five hours or more.

White: White kratom is usually taken at the beginning of the day, like you would a cup of coffee. Its effects are energizing with an optimistic vibe and increased cognitive focus.

Red: Red kratom is sought after for its relaxing properties and boost to overall wellness. Many users also report pain relief and improvement in sleep health.

Yellow: Yellow kratom strains have an effect somewhere between the greens and whites, with most reporting increased energy and focus.

Potential Side Effects of Kratom

According to the National Institutes of Health, the most commonly reported side effects from kratom use include nausea, constipation, dizziness and lethargy. There have also been serious-but-rare mal effects reported by users that include liver problems and gastrointestinal issues.

As with taking any new natural supplement, it’s best to start out on the low end of dosing: start low and go slow. To avoid side effects, follow the dosing instructions given by the kratom manufacturer and listen to your body. You can always adjust to intensify or downplay the effects.

FAQs:

Have more questions? Here are some of the most common.

Is kratom addictive?

Currently, there is not enough evidence on either side to show that kratom is addictive. Kratom’s effects on individual users will depend on how much is taken and whether or not the supplement contains pure, non-contaminated kratom. Other factors like current mental and physical health will also determine the effects.

The good news is that, according to American Addiction Centers, “There is convincing evidence that kratom has significantly less potential for dependence and overdose than other stimulants and traditional opioids.”

Is kratom legal?

Kratom is technically legal at the federal level, but it is not officially recognized by the FDA. Like CBD, this means it is a largely unregulated supplement. Furthermore, some states have chosen to outlaw the purchase and sale of kratom entirely. If you are purchasing kratom from a legit vendor, there’s no need to worry. Reputable brands will not ship to a state where kratom is illegal and you will not be charged.

Conclusion

For many, adopting kratom into their wellness regimen has meant the end to morning coffee and energy drinks. The natural benefits of kratom knock most common caffeine products out of the park. Because without crashing or feeling jittery, you can get clean, plant-based energy you need.

Whether you want a strong boost from a kratom energy shot or a mellow vibe from red kratom to tackle your day, we’ve got something for everyone on our list.