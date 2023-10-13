This is branded content. In Touch Weekly is not endorsing the websites or products set forth below. The use of THC in any capacity may lead to health concerns and users should consult medical personnel before consumption. Local and state laws for use and possession of THC vary by jurisdiction and should be reviewed before purchase.

The CBD market has exploded in recent years, with a huge variety of hemp-infused products hitting the shelves. One such product to recently gain traction is hemp-infused drinks, with these innovative beverages offering a smooth blend of hemp extracts and refreshing flavors.

From sparkling seltzers to energy drinks and specialty teas, hemp-infused drinks are a great way to incorporate the benefits of the hemp plant into your daily routine. The best hemp drinks are made with simple and natural formulations and feature a quality hemp extract.

We researched dozens of premium hemp brands to help find the best hemp drinks on the market to help you relax and unwind, whenever you need it.

Best Hemp Drinks in 2023

Best Overall Hemp Drink of 2023: Green Monké Tropical Citrus

Green Monké

Pros:

Natural flavor

Vegan and gluten-free

Lab tested

Specs:

Size: 355ml (12 fl oz)

Strength: 20mg hemp extract

Flavor: Tropical citrus

When you want to wind down at the end of a long day, Green Monké Tropical Citrus hemp drink, brought to you by TokeText, is the perfect alternative to alcohol. Each 12 oz drink is infused with 20mg of hemp extract to help you chill out and relax without the risk of a hangover the next day.



Naturally flavored with intense tropical and citrus, this hemp drink takes the normal soft drink to the next level. Made from all-natural ingredients, this tasty refreshment is also vegan and gluten-free.

Best Tasting Hemp Drink: Vena Happy Place THC Drink

Vena

Pros:

Multiple cannabinoids for boosted effects

100% Natural

Vegan, gluten-free and GMO and pesticide-free

Specs:

Size: 355ml (12 fl oz)

Strength: 2mg of CBD

Flavor: Black Cherry, grapefruit and guava passionfruit

Get a blissful buzz without the dreaded hangover with the Happy Place Drink from Vena. Each can contains 2mg of CBD, 2mg of CBG and 2mg of CBN that will work together to help elevate your mood and promote relaxation, safe in the knowledge you’ll still feel your best the next morning.



The delightfully bubbly hemp drink is available in three delicious natural flavors — black cherry, grapefruit and guava — which are just as good on their own as they are when mixed into your favorite mocktail.

Every product that Vena sells is third-party tested to ensure consistency and quality. However, if you’re unhappy, you’re protected by a 30-day guarantee.

Cheech and Chong

Pros:

Simple three-ingredient formulation

Zero calories

Independently lab-tested for potency and purity

Specs:

Size: 355ml (12 fl oz)

Strength: 5mg of THC

Flavor: Magic mule, grapefruit twist, raspberry highball and citrus sunshine

Feel your stressor melt away with a can of Cheech & Chong’s High & Dry THC-Infused Seltzer Water. Each can delivers 5mg of delta-9, providing the perfect gateway to a good time, by relieving tension in both the body and mind.



The all-natural and vegan beverage is made from just three ingredients: seltzer water, THC and natural flavoring. Four fruity flavors are available, each with a cocktail-themed twist, such as the Magic Mule, which is infused with zingy lime and punchy ginger.

Most Refreshing Hemp Drink: DELTA Beverages Cannabis Water

DELTA

Pros:

Balanced blend of THC to CBD

All natural ingredients

Third-party lab tested

Specs:

Size: 355ml (12 fl oz)

Strength: 20mg THC per can

Flavor: Blood orange

Harnessing years of research and all-natural ingredients DELTA Beverages created Cannabis Water with the goal of making THC consumption more enjoyable and accessible. This hemp drink allows you to enjoy the benefits of live resin without smoking, for a mouthwatering high that kicks in in just a few minutes and lasts for hours.



Each can is infused with a refreshing hit of 20mg of THC, so if you’re new to hemp drinks, maybe start with half a can and see how you feel. The beverage is alcohol-free, so no hangover and it has a light and refreshing blood orange flavor.

Best Hemp Shot: JustDelta Interstellar Shots

JustDelta

Pros:

USA-grown hemp

Third-party lab tested

15 calories per serving

Specs:

Size: 60ml (2 fl oz)

Strength: 100mg of delta-8 THC

Flavor: Fruit punch

Each bottle of Interstellar Shots from JustDelta contains a whopping 100mg of delta-8 THC, so this hemp drink is definitely one for sipping and not chugging. Let the fruity flavors take over your tastebuds, while the THC gradually kicks in to melt away daily stress and calm the mind.



Thanks to high standards and stringent testing methods, you can enjoy your Interstellar Shots safely in the knowledge that you’re consuming a safe and reliable delta-8 product. JustDelta is so confident that you’ll get the buzz you need from their Interstellar Shots that they include a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How We Picked the Best Hemp Drinks

Not all hemp drinks are created equal, so to ensure we are recommending only the best hemp drinks, we took into account several important criteria.

Production Process

How a hemp drink is manufactured can have a significant impact on its overall quality. We ensured brands manufactured their products in CGMP (current good manufacturing practices) compliant facilities. CGMPs are guidelines set by the FDA for proper and safe manufacturing, which helps guarantee a quality hemp drink.

Reviews

Verified customer reviews offer a wealth of information on hemp drinks, including how they taste, how well they mix with other drinks, what benefits a user can expect, how long it takes for the effects to kick in and how long they typically last.

Testing

Without FDA regulations, a key way that we can be confident of the safety and consistency of a hemp drink is if they’ve been sent for third-party lab testing for potency and purity. The results of such testing should be publicly available as a certificate of analysis (CoA), which shows:

The potency of cannabinoids is as advertised

All products featured meet the 2018 Farm Bill requirements

Analysis of the terpene profile if relevant

The hemp drink is free of contaminants such as solvents, pesticides, herbicides, heavy metals and microbes.

Quality Ingredients

We favored brands that source their hemp from domestic and organic growers, to guarantee a quality plant extract that is non-GMO and pesticide and herbicide-free. Furthermore, to minimize the risk of adverse reactions we looked primarily for hemp drinks made from 100% natural ingredients.

What to Look For When Buying Hemp Drinks

There are a few things to consider when looking to buy a hemp drink.

Potency

Hemp drinks are available in various potencies and to minimize your risk of experiencing side effects, it’s wise to start with a lower potency to build up your tolerance.

Some hemp drinks have a particularly high potency, which is probably not suitable for hemp beginners. Therefore, if you are new to hemp and cannabinoids, look for a hemp drink that can be stored after opening without degrading.

Flavor

The hemp and CBD drinks market is booming, therefore there is a wide variety of flavors to choose from. Our recommended list of the best hemp drinks alone contains cocktail-inspired flavors, sweet flavors and tropical flavors, so if you do a little shopping around, you’re sure to find something that suits your taste.

Price

The price of hemp drinks can vary and it’s not always easy to determine which ones are fairly priced. The first thing to remember is that if the price of a hemp drink is so much cheaper than others, it could be too good to be true. Cheap hemp drinks are much more likely to be made with artificial ingredients and poor-quality hemp extract.

Types of Hemp Drinks

Here are some of the popular types of hemp drinks to consider:

Sparkling hemp drinks

If you’re looking for variety, you’ll find plenty of choices with sparkling hemp drinks in terms of flavor and potency. They offer a great alternative to alcohol by stimulating a mild feeling of euphoria and helping to promote relaxation without a hangover the following day. They are super refreshing on their own, can be mixed with fruit juices to create your favorite mocktails, or served frozen on a hot, sunny day.

Hemp coffee

Increase your energy levels and cope with everyday stressors at the same time with hemp coffee. Combining the energy-boosting properties of caffeine with the focus-enhancing abilities of hemp in a single beverage to help get you through the working day. Enjoy as a steaming mug, or serve over ice for a delicious and refreshing treat.

Hemp tea

Start your day in the right way with a soothing and uplifting hemp tea. Thanks to the complementing flavor profiles of hemp and tea leaves, you’ll get a morning or evening beverage that tastes delicious both hot and cold. Some people may find hemp tea on the slightly bitter side, but it can be sweetened with a spoonful of honey or there are plenty of flavored options available.

Hemp beer

It’s still illegal in the US to sell alcoholic drinks infused with CBD or THC, so hemp beer is simply a type of beer that is brewed with hemp as one of the ingredients. Hemp adds flavor, aroma and other characteristics to a beer, with many brewers experimenting with the terpene profile to create unique blends.

FAQs:

Are hemp drinks legal?

Yes, hemp drinks are legal. The Farm Bill of 2018 removed hemp from the legal definition of cannabis. This made it legal to sell cannabinoid supplements – including hemp drinks – as long as they are derived from hemp plants with less than 0.3% THC by volume.

However, while federally legal, individual state laws on hemp drinks may vary. Therefore it’s important to check individual state laws before buying or traveling.

Are there side effects of hemp drinks?

While hemp drinks are typically well-tolerated when following dosage recommendations, however, there are some potential side effects, which include:

Nausea

Appetite changes

Lethargy

Dry mouth

Memory loss

Increased heart rate

Hemp drinks can also interact with certain medications and therefore, you should speak to your doctor before you start consuming hemp drinks or any other hemp-derived product.

In Summary

Refreshing, tasty and effective, hemp drinks offer all the benefits of the hemp plant in a fast-acting beverage. They are available in a wide range of forms, flavors and potencies and may help you beat stress, promote relaxation and improve focus.

While the side effects of hemp drinks are typically mild – such as nausea and lethargy – you should speak to your doctor before taking any hemp or CBD supplement. This is because hemp extracts can interact with certain medications and are not recommended for use by those who are pregnant or breastfeeding.

Disclaimer: While we work to ensure that product information is correct, on occasion manufacturers may alter their ingredient lists. Actual product packaging and materials may contain more and/or different information than that shown on our website. We recommend that you do not solely rely on the information presented and that you always read labels, warnings and directions before using or consuming a product. For additional information about a product, please contact the manufacturer. Content on this site is for reference purposes and is not intended to substitute for advice given by a physician, pharmacist or other licensed health-care professional. You should not use this information as self-diagnosis or for treating a health problem or disease. Contact your health-care provider immediately if you suspect that you have a medical problem. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or health condition. In Touch Weekly assumes no liability for inaccuracies or misstatements about products.