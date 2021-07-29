Edible cannabis products are quite famous for their amazing effects, and THC gummies are one of them. With the discovery of delta-8 THC and its use in gummies, these have become even more popular.

As is the case with everything popular in the market, many brands have started manufacturing and selling them; but, not all of them are good at it.

That brings us to the question: which of these brands are actually worth your hard-earned money when it comes to buying delta-8 THC gummies? To answer it for you, we tested many of them, conducted research about them on the internet, and read thousands of reviews to find the best delta-8 THC gummies.

5 Best Delta-8 THC Gummies to Buy in 2021:

Exhale Wellness: Highest-Quality, Top-Rated Gummies BudPop: Premium-Quality & Strongest Gummies Delta EFFEX: Available in Small Package Diamond CBD: Wide Range of Products 3Chi: Most Popular

Brand Overview

Exhale is an established manufacturer of high-quality delta-8 gummies. It has been providing consumers with top-shelf delta-8 gummies from the early days of the compound’s discovery. Consequently, it is a leading brand in the cannabis industry when it comes to THC gummies and other delta-8 products.

Pros

Pure, organic gummies

Persistent effects

Extremely relaxing and mellow high

Decent variety

Many positive reviews

High-quality

Products are focused on wellness and healing

30-day money-back guarantee if you are not satisfied

Cons

Available only online

Only ships products within the U.S.

Features

Impeccable quality: Exhale’s delta-8 gummies are a favorite for many because of their amazing quality. During our testing, Exhale’s gummies scored the highest in terms of quality and potency. So, if you are looking for unparalleled quality, Exhale is the brand for it.

Lasting effects: The effects of Exhale’s delta-8 THC gummies can be described as strong, smooth, and long-lasting. During our testing, Exhale’s delta-8 gummies’ effects persisted longer than the products of any other delta-8 THC brand.

Holistic healing and wellness through THC: The reason for its popularity is the brand’s goal to promote health and wellness through delta-8 THC products. Exhale has teams of engineers, researchers, and delta-8 THC pioneers to ensure all of its products reach their highest potential when it comes to the positive abilities of the delta-8 THC compound.

Purest ingredients: Exhale claims to have no preservatives or supplementary additives, such as PG, VG, and MCT oil, in its products. During our testing, we checked to see if this really was the case, and it turned out to be so. Moreover, we analyzed all of the third-party lab testing results and found that only terpenes extracted from hemp were used in the making of Exhale’s delta-8 THC products.

30-day money-back guarantee: If you are not satisfied with Exhale’s products for any reason, all you have to do is contact their customer support within 30 days of your purchase, and they will give you a full refund.

Customer Reviews

According to the thousands of customer reviews we went through during our research, almost all of the users found Exhale’s delta-8 gummies to be top quality. Consumers mentioned higher quality delta-8 THC products than they expected for the price. Overall, the reviews were positive and showed a satisfied consumer base.

#2. BudPop: Premium-Quality & Strongest D-8 Gummies

Brand Overview

BudPop is an incredible brand with top quality delta-8 products, including delta-8 THC gummies. The brand is continuously gaining recognition due to its impressive effects their products deliver. BudPop’s team has put in extensive time and research to provide their users with some of the best products on the market. Let’s take a look into what makes BudPop stand out from the rest of the brands.

Pros

Rapidly-growing reputation

High-quality products

Manufactured with pure, organic ingredients and no additives

Exotic gummy flavors

Vegan-friendly products

Products are tested by third-party laboratories

Cons

Limited number of delta-8 THC products

Products only available on their website

Features

Highest purity: BudPop’s gummies were one of the purest delta-8 THC gummies we tested out. They only contained natural terpenes, which is an indicator of good quality. Moreover, there are also no artificial ingredients in the gummies.

Third-party lab tests: BudPop’s manufacturing profile is very advanced, making them an incredibly reliable brand that delivers some of the highest quality delta-8 products. Its delta-8 THC gummy manufacturing process is on par with all of the top brands. Similar to top brands, BudPop gets its products tested by third-party laboratories accredited by the DEA to ensure the highest standards.

Rapidly-increasing brand reputation: Even though BudPop was only founded in 2021, it has grown into a top-rated brand for delta-8 THC gummies and other delta-8 products. Our research showed that BudPop might be the next number one delta-8 brand on the market if it keeps on the same track as now.

Customer Reviews

We did not find a sufficient amount of reviews for BudPop to make an estimate of the overall user opinion for it. Though, it is understandable that BudPop has a limited number of reviews, as it only emerged very recently and has yet to garner more reviews.

#3. Delta EFFEX: Small Packet Available For Testing

Brand Overview

Delta EFFEX is one of the earliest brands in the Delta-8 THC product manufacturing industry. Over time, it has grown into a considerably large brand with an impressive reputation and loyal consumer base. It has a good variety of delta-8 THC products, all of which are liked by users for the quality and unique flavors.

Pros

Trusted brand

One of the earliest manufacturers of delta-8 THC gummies

Many positive reviews

Six different flavors of gummies

Organic ingredients

Third-party lab tests for both raw ingredients and finished products

Only uses hemp-extracted terpenes

Cons

Does not manufacture edibles other than gummies

Delta-8 THC concentration is very high, which can cause addiction if overused

Features

Amazing body high: Delta EFFEX’s Rainbow Premium gummies are designed with just the right strains to give you the best possible body high, while your mind stays alert and clear. Because of this, Delta EFFEX’s Rainbow Premium gummies are ideal for daytime use even if you are outside.

All-natural ingredients: The gummies made by Delta EFFEX exhibit natural and organic ingredients, with no artificial enhancements present in them. The main ingredients are hemp-derived delta-8 THC and CBD, which are both cannabinoids known for their positive effects.

Qualified team of professionals: In addition to the organic ingredients, Delta EFFEX has experts who conduct thorough research and use the most efficient methods to extract delta-8 THC from hemp and produce gummies with it. These measures ensure the products are pure and free of any contaminants.

Reasonable prices: Another good thing about Delta EFFEX is the affordable prices of its products despite the good quality. There is plenty of variety in the products, and all of them are priced very reasonably. So, you will not have to worry about breaking your bank to get the relaxing high effects of delta-8 THC gummies.

Customer Reviews

According to the majority of feedback on the internet, Delta EFFEX is praised for its Rainbow Premium gummies, which have pleasant and smooth effects and provide amazing quality for the price. Since they are designed to give you an enjoyable and natural body high and clear, attentive focus, users like taking the gummies to improve their daily lives.

Another agreeable aspect of Delta EFFEX among the buyers is the brand’s transparent manufacturing policies and safety profile. Delta EFFEX keeps all of the products’ detail pages up-to-date with the latest third-party lab test results and also provides minute details about them.

#4. Diamond CBD: Wide Range of Products

Brand Overview

As its name implies, Diamond CBD is a brand dedicated to making CBD products, and it has been doing so for a while now. But, it does not only limit its purview to CBD products, the brand has also been very promising in the delta-8 THC products field as well. Its Chill Plus delta-8 gummies are well-liked by regular users and new users alike.

Pros

Smooth and lasting effects

Top-rated customer service

Unequaled variety of products

Thousands of positive reviews

Great for stress relief, relaxation, and sleep issues

Trusted delta-8 and CBD brand

Cons

Overwhelming number of products can be confusing for amateur users

Slightly expensive

Features

Smooth effects: Apart from the long duration of Diamond CBD’s Chill Plus gummies, they also have the most unique effects that many consumers find appealing. The Chill Plus delta-8 THC gummies consist of equal amounts of CBD and delta-8 cannabinoids, which makes for a pleasurable high. Many of the users also reported pain relief and other such benefits after using these gummies.

Largest variety of products: Diamond CBD is the brand with the most variety on our list. You can find more than 90 different types of edibles on Diamond CBD’s site. So, no matter what you are looking for, you will find all combinations of variants, types, concentrations, flavors, and strains there. On the flip side, the products, despite such a diverse variety, are only made of organic and natural ingredients, which include only hemp-derived terpenes and no preservatives.

Excellent customer service: Smooth and lasting effects and variety are not the only things that make Diamond CBD one of the top five delta-8 THC gummy brands, it also provides great customer service to its consumers. The thousands of reviews we went through for Diamond CBD all had positive feedback, and we also found its customer support to be fast and reliable.

Customer Reviews

Diamond CBD’s gummies are popular among users for their fruity flavors and large variety. The more seasoned users praise the quality of the gummies which also have a lot of combinations of THC and CBD compounds to choose from.

Moreover, Diamond CBD’s products produce very smooth effects. Its users like the relaxing effect that follows subtle and amazing highs. Combined with the potency, quality, and health benefits reported by users — like pain relief, stress relief, better sleep, and reduced anxiety — Diamond CBD has one of the most well-liked ranges of delta-8 THC and CBD edibles.

#5. 3Chi: Most Popular

Brand Overview

3Chi is another brand we found to be quite impressive when it comes to delta-8 THC gummies. The main reason for its popularity is the brand’s extremely affordable rates and good-quality products. If you are looking for quality delta-8 gummies while on a budget, 3Chi is where you will find them.

Pros

Made by experienced professionals

Available online as well as in stores

High-quality products

Affordable

Vegan-friendly and cruelty-free

Natural, earthy taste

Made in the U.S.

Free shipping on orders above $99

Cons

Limited flavor options

No monthly subscription is available

Your order has to be above $99 to get free shipping

Features

Pioneers of delta-8 products: 3Chi is the first company that started selling delta-8 products, from edibles to carts. Due to its commitment to high-quality products, 3Chi has built up quite a following. They are extremely reputable and widely trusted by tens of thousands of people.

One of the most affordable options: Despite being one of the best brands out there, 3Chi’s products are very affordable. You can buy ten gummies for $20, or 20 gummies for $30.

Ethically-sourced ingredients: All of the ingredients in this brand’s products are sourced from within the U.S., and the products themselves are also made in the U.S. In addition, these gummies are vegan-friendly and cruelty-free.

Free shipping: If you place an order through 3Chi’s own website and your order total is above $99, you get free shipping to all 50 states.

High-quality ingredients: Every ingredient that goes into this brand’s products has been lab-tested at extract level, which means before it was added to a product. This ensures it is natural, high-quality, and safe for human consumption.

Customer Reviews

As we have mentioned above, 3Chi is arguably the most popular delta-8 brand out there, which means there is no shortage of customer reviews for its products.

The customer reviews for this brand’s products are great. There are almost no negative reviews. Users love the earthy, natural taste of these gummies. However, a common complaint was the buzz from these gummies does not last as long. We did not experience this ourselves during our testing, but your mileage may vary.

How We Chose These Delta-8 THC Edibles

Go out shopping for delta-8 products and you will encounter a wealth of products. Our selection was not random. We used objective criteria to come up with the top five picks. Here are the things we looked for.

Online reviews: We looked at other reviewers’ articles and took their comments into account when selecting the brands.

User reviews: The most important indicator of any product’s quality are its user reviews. We read thousands of comments about different delta-8 gummies to figure out which ones are worth reviewing.

Ingredients used in the products: You would be surprised how many products use harmful ingredients in their gummies, and some even get away with not mentioning their ingredients. We only selected the products that use safe, high-quality ingredients and have lab test results available on their websites to prove it.

Our personal impressions: This part was quite fun. After we made a shortlist of the best products, we used them ourselves and assigned ratings to each product. The products with the five highest ratings made this list.

Making this list was a multi-stage process, and it took us several weeks to compile it. With our testing methodology covered, let us look at what factors you should take into account before making a purchase decision.

Delta-8 Edibles: Buying Guide for Beginners

As a beginner, buying delta-8 THC gummies for the first time can always be a confusing experience. In this section, we will try to make that process a bit easier for you. Whether you use our recommendations above or not, here are the things you should look out for when you choose a product.

Brand Reputation

There are hundreds of brands that make delta-8 THC gummies. Not all of them are reliable. Before you purchase a product, Google search the name of the brand and read some reviews. Make sure it has a solid reputation. If you cannot find anything about a brand online, just avoid its products.

Ingredients

The ingredients of the gummies are extremely important. For example, if you are a vegan, you need to look for products that are vegan and gluten-free (most gummies are not). In addition, a lot of shady brands use ingredients that are just plain harmful to your health. You do not need to risk your health when there are good brands making healthy products. Just make sure the product you buy has been tested and cleared by a third-party lab (you can usually find this information on the brand’s website).

Safety

When shopping for the first time, it is tempting to go for the highest potency gummies out there. However, that is an extremely bad idea. No two people experience the same kind of high with the same dose. In your case, a 10mg dose might be strong enough while another person is taking a 50mg dose. Since you are a beginner, you do not know what your limit is. The only way to find out is by consuming edibles.

The first time you buy delta-8 THC gummies, go for potencies that are 20mg or lower and consume half a gummy. Wait for a couple of hours for the effects to show up, and base your decision to take more (or less in the future) on how you feel.

FAQs About Delta-8 THC Gummies

Q1. Which of These Delta-8 THC Gummies Is the Best?

In our own testing, as well as user reviews, we found Exhale’s delta-8 THC gummies to be the best. Even the 25mg delta-8 gummies produce a strong buzz, and they are also available in 50mg potency. Exhale uses the purest and most organic ingredients, and the gummies are also completely gluten-free.

What sold us on Exhale’s gummies was the fact they back their products with a 30-day money-back guarantee. If you are unsatisfied with their products for any reason, just contact their customer service within 30 days of your purchase, and they will give you a full refund.

Q2. Which of These Delta-8 Gummies Is the Most Affordable?

Here are your options if you are looking for economical yet quality gummies:

Delta EFFEX’s gummies are usually available in a ten-pack for $25-$30, depending on where you find them. Diamond CBD offers a two gummies pack for around $3. In addition, they also offer up to a 60% discount when you sign up for a monthly subscription to their products. 3Chi’s eight and 16-pack gummies are available for $20 and $30, respectively.

Q3. Can I Start With Delta-9 THC Gummies?

We would highly advise against starting with delta-9 gummies if you are new to THC edibles. Compared to delta-8 THC, delta-9 produces a stronger and longer-lasting high; but, it also comes with a lot of side effects. Even if you have used THC before, we recommend starting out with delta-8.

Q4. Do You Have Any Tips for a Beginner?

As a beginner, safety is the most important consideration you should have. For the first time, buy gummies that have 20mg potency and consume only half of a gummy. Wait for two to three hours for effects to show before you decide to consume more. Do not consume more gummies during this waiting period, as you have not built any tolerance to THC edibles yet, and the buzz might be too strong when the effects do appear.

Q5. How Long Does It Take After Consuming a Gummy to Feel Its Effects?

It takes up to a couple of hours for you to feel the effects of a gummy after you consume it. If you have built a tolerance for THC edibles, the buzz you feel will be lighter, so you will have to consume a slightly higher dose.

As we mentioned above, beginners should only consume half of a 20mg gummy and wait for two to three hours. Without a tolerance, even a quantity of 10-15mg is enough to produce a strong, enjoyable buzz.

Q6. Are There Any Side Effects?

Delta-8 THC has far fewer side effects than delta-9 THC, and most people who consume delta-8 never experience any. But, it is possible you might experience anxiety, paranoia, or depression. That is why it is very important when you are starting out to consume a little bit and then wait for the effects to show. Base your future usage on how you feel two to three hours after you consume a gummy.

Q7. What Is the Difference Between Delta-8 And Delta-9 THC Gummies?

The primary difference between the two substances lies in their effects. Delta-9 THC is the compound in cannabis products that causes all of the effects — both good and bad — associated with them.

Delta-8 THC, on the other hand, is a newly discovered compound that has only the good bits of those effects. It makes you feel relaxed, happy, and induces a mellow high. That is also why delta-8 THC gummies are legal as per federal law. However, state laws differ, and you may want to check the laws in your state to make sure delta-8 gummies are legal there.

Conclusion: Which Delta-8 THC Gummies Should You Buy?

Today, we took a look at the most popular and reliable delta-8 THC gummies on the market. The user reviews for all of these are glowing, and we can say, based on our own usage, that you cannot go wrong with any of them. However, our pick for the best gummies brand would be either Exhale Wellness or BudPop, as they are superior in terms of quality, potency, and ingredients.

Whichever product you choose to start your delta-8 THC gummies journey with, make sure you follow our buyer’s guide and safety tips. Have fun!