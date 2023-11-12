This is branded content. In Touch Weekly is not endorsing the websites or products set forth below. The use of THC in any capacity may lead to health concerns and users should consult medical personnel before consumption. Local and state laws for use and possession of THC vary by jurisdiction and should be reviewed before purchase.

Move over the CBD, there’s a new star in town.

Meet delta 8, the hemp cannabinoid that provides a more subtle psychedelic feeling than your recreational cannabis strains.

Delta 8 is the newest craze among hemp enthusiasts and wellness junkies alike for its stress-relieving properties.

Unlike delta 9, the cannabinoid responsible for the ‘buzzed’ in recreational cannabis, delta 8 delivers a more mellow sensation.

Also, delta 9 THC is currently restricted at the federal level, whereas delta 8 technically is legal nationwide, though various states have chosen to outlaw it.

Unless you live in one of those states, you can reap all the benefits of delta 8 for yourself.

And what better way to incorporate a new supplement than eating a delicious gummy!

We scoured the market to find the best delta 8 gummies out there. We’re talking about gummies that are loved by users, feature clean ingredients and of course, work extremely well at delivering good vibes.

Check out our vetted list of the highest quality delta 8 gummies this year to help you relieve stress and get lifted:

2024 Best Delta 8 Gummies for Stress Relief and Good Vibes

*Note that the legality of delta 8 state-to-state is subject to change. At the time of this review, delta 8 gummies cannot be shipped to the following states: Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Idaho, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, Rhode Island and Washington.

But don’t worry.

Legit delta 8 brands will never ship to a state where delta 8 is outlawed or restricted, so you can rest easy if you’re unaware of any legal changes.

Benefits of Delta 8

Admittedly, there’s not nearly as much scientific study on delta 8 compared to other hemp cannabinoids like delta 9 and CBD. Not yet, anyway. Here’s what we know from the available literature today:

In this survey published in the Cannabis Research Journal, 71% of delta 8 users reported relaxation, 55% cited pain relief and 68% said they experienced euphoria. Interestingly, 83% said they experienced no paranoia, a common negative side effect of traditional marijuana. Finally, over half of the participants stated they preferred delta 8 over both delta 9 and pharmaceutical drugs.

This scientific review concluded that delta 8 is indeed less potent than delta 9, but that more research into delta 8 is needed to determine effects at various dosage levels.

This research is promising, but let’s cut right to the chase –

The reason most people seek out delta 8 is because it gives a mild euphoria that’s lighter than marijuana. A lot of users refer to this as a ‘lift’ or a ‘blastoff’.

Instead of a super-intoxicating feeling, most delta 8 users can go about their day when taking it in low doses like one delta 8 gummy, for instance.

The results are potent stress relief and all-around good vibes.

As far as documented benefits of delta 8, both from the above research and verified users, here’s what to expect:

Anti-anxiety

Relaxation

Good mood

Restful sleep

Pain relief

And more

Best Delta 8 Gummies in 2024

Best Overall: Diet Smoke Blue Raspberry Gummies

Diet Smoke

Diet Smoke wins out among all the other hopefuls for our #1 spot. These delta 8 gummies earn high marks across the board, since they taste great, they’re rated almost-perfect by verified users and they’re made with quality ingredients.

Another thing we love is the dosage level. At just 10mg delta 8 per gummy, you can really curate your experience as a user.

For example, you can go lower during the day for energy and relaxation while you stay busy. At night, you can turn it up a little bit for a more intense effect.

Diet Smoke’s delta 8 gummies also happen to look great on their most recent lab reports. According to these results, the brand obviously uses broad spectrum hemp extract, so it’s minimally processed. We also found other therapeutic cannabinoids in the mix, including CBD and CBN.

Because multiple cannabinoids are thought to have a more powerful effect, it’s no wonder these delta 8 gummies make you feel great day or night.

Pros:

Great taste

All user levels

Take anytime

Broad spectrum hemp extract

Specs:

Size: 30 gummies

Strength: 10mg delta 8 per gummy

Flavor: Blue raspberry

What Users Say: Diet Smoke’s delta 8 gummies are some of the most well-reviewed we’ve come across. They currently boast over 500 5-star testimonials from people who love the taste and enjoy the effects.

Delta Remedys

High-quality delta 8 and other cannabinoids can get expensive, especially if you take them regularly. That’s why we landed on Delta Remedys delta 8 gummies for best value.

Every US order automatically gets free shipping, for one. And if you do their cancel-anytime subscription, the price point comes down by 20%.

You can also save even more if you buy two or three jars of delta 8 gummies at once.

Plus, these gummies are highly potent with 25mg delta 8 each. That means you can take half and still feel the effects.

We recommend Delta Remedys gummies if you want to save money, if you want to take delta 8 regularly and/or you want to share them with friends and family.

As far as the effects, you can expect a strong feeling of relaxation and recovery. In fact, hundreds of verified users take these delta 8 gummies to help them sleep. Get ready to feel the restorative benefits of lab-tested delta 8 at the best price point you can find.

Pros:

FREE shipping

Potent

All-natural ingredients

Great for sleep

Specs:

Size: 30 gummies

Strength: 25mg delta 8 per gummy

Flavor: Mixed fruit

What Users Say: The majority of the 200+ 5-star reviews for these delta 8 gummies discuss how they’re a highly effective sleep aid. Users also frequently comment that they love the taste and that potency is high enough to take just a half gummy to feel the effects.

Best for Daytime Use: OTTERSPACE Daytime Delta 8 + CBG Gummies

OTTERSPACE

To feel the relaxation and blastoff from delta 8, without getting glued to the couch, OTTERSPACE’s gummies deliver the best balance. While you can still take them at night and get a good night’s rest, these are perfectly targeted for daytime use.

The secret lies in the ingredients. OTTERSPACE adds 25mg CBG to delta 8 for a 1:1 ratio. CBG is another hemp cannabinoid, but unlike delta 8, it’s not psychoactive.

In fact, CBG has somewhat opposite effects. CBG has been studied to improve cognition and is therefore taken by many as a natural supplement for focus and concentration.

These full spectrum delta 8 gummies are potent, so many users will be able to take just half. OTTERSPACE has a handy chart to help you decide how much to take on their product page.

You can expect to feel productive throughout the day while keeping your nervous system completely relaxed.

Pros:

Contains CBG for focus

Vegan

Balanced buzz

Full spectrum hemp extract

Specs:

Size: 30 gummies

Strength: 25mg delta 8 + 25mg CBG per gummy

Flavor: Tangerine

What Users Say: Overall, what we can see in the verified reviews is that customers are extremely satisfied with the effects that are psychedelic, but not heavy. And they really enjoy the taste.

TRĒ House

If it’s potency you’re after, the most relaxing delta 8 gummies we found are these powerful treats from TRĒHouse. You can look forward to a truly full spectrum experience and long-lasting effects.

TRĒHouse’s gummies have 20mg delta 8 each, already a strong dose. But what gives their recipe its powerful qualities are the supporting cannabinoids added in.

These include CBD to keep anxiety at bay, along with HHC and THC-P. The delta 8 is the most dominant in the ratio, which hundreds of verified users say is great at pain relief and helping you to get restful sleep.

Keep in mind that TRĒHouse’s delta 8 gummies have strong effects, so prepare yourself before taking one the first time. TRĒHouse aptly suggests starting with half a gummy, which, for many satisfied customers, is all that’s needed to blastoff.

Pros:

Strong effects

Euphoric

Pain relief

All-natural ingredients

Specs:

Size: 20 gummies

Strength: 20mg delta 8 + HHC, CBD and THC-P

Flavor: Tropic mango

What Users Say: Across the board, verified users speak to the potency of these delta 8 gummies, especially for pain relief and sleep. Most describe the relaxing effects as very strong and accordingly take them in the evening or at night.

Best Tasting Delta 8 Gummies: Koi CBD Delta 8 THC Gummies

KOI CBD

We love that Koi CBD keeps it simple with their delta 8 gummies– they work, they taste great and they contain pure delta 8. This makes them a fantastic option as well for people new to delta 8. Users can see how the cannabinoid affects them, without additional cannabinoids or other active ingredients.

You get quite a few flavor options here, covering the fruity and sour spectrum. Or you can go with both tastes in bestsellers blue razz and sour cherry.

Another thing that makes these a winner are the thousands of 5-star reviews. Most people take them for relaxation, pain relief and the mild euphoria many describe as like a mood lifter.

Koi CBD makes their delta 8 gummies affordable by offering free shipping and discounts in larger quantities. As a veteran in the cannabinoid wellness space, this brand knows it’s important to give back. Military, first responders, medical and low-income customers received a 25% discount on all purchases.

Pros:

Many flavor options

FREE shipping

Affordable

Thousands of verified 5-star reviews

Specs:

Size: Available in packs of 6, 20 and 60 gummies

Strength: 25mg delta 8 per gummy

Flavor: Strawberry, watermelon, blue razz, lime, grape, mango, sour cherry

What Users Say: Koi CBD’s delta 8 gummies actually have the most verified 5-star reviews of all the options on our list. There are currently over 4,500 glowing reviews from users who love the effects and the value.

How We Picked the Best Delta 8 Gummies

Because delta 8 is mildly psychoactive, it’s important to find the highest quality vendors if you want a good experience.

Delta 8 has helped many users with anxiety, pain, sleep problems and more. But the elite vendors and products stand out from the rest, offering more value and efficiency.

To make sure that’s who we landed on, we took the following considerations into account:

Production Process

To make the list, we required the delta 8 contained in each brand’s gummies to be sourced from US-grown hemp. On top of that, we required disclosure of clean cultivation and processing, i.e. foregoing pesticides, a clean extraction method, etc.

Verified Reviews

Verified testimonials are a great way to get a sense of how any particular cannabinoid product might affect you. Even though people respond differently to delta 8 in different amounts, reviews are important because they can give you a head’s up on what to expect with the effects. Therefore, we took online testimonials seriously and specifically looked for indicators of efficiency and value.

Third-Party Testing

Any legit delta 8 gummies will come with a Certificate of Analysis conducted by a third-party laboratory. Period. However, we required brands to provide a bit more, including a potency test and a comprehensive contaminants panel. These tests needed to be performed within the past 6 months and be easily accessible on the brand’s website.

Quality ingredients

Finally, we kept our eye out for quality ingredients, things like natural colors and flavors. We also kept a special eye out for broad spectrum and full spectrum extracts, as these types of hemp oil are known to be more potent.

What to Look For When Buying Delta 8 Gummies

Potency

Be sure to understand the potency of your delta 8 gummies before you buy, so you get the effect you’re looking for. 10mg per serving is considered on the low-to-average end, while anything 25mg and up is considered strong.

What it helps

If you’re buying delta 8 gummies as a supplement to help with a specific issue, check to see if there are additional ingredients to target that issue. For example, if you’re looking for something to help naturally with anxiety, you may want to consider delta 8 gummies with CBD.

It’s also a good idea to check out the verified reviews before you buy, so you can see what kind of results people are experiencing.

Flavor

Delta 8 gummies can taste especially ‘hempy’ if the brand uses full spectrum extract. If you don’t like that distinctly cannabis taste, be sure to get a flavor you’ll enjoy. Delta 8 brands now offer tons of delicious flavor options for their gummies and some even use healthier, all-natural flavoring and dyes.

Price

High-quality delta 8 gummies usually hover around the same price point, However, certain brands will offer you more value if you select the right options. For one, you can often get discounts for buying in larger quantities. Also, many brands offer free shipping with a subscription that will additionally take around 15% to 20% off the price.

What is Delta 8?

Delta 8 is a hemp cannabinoid that has natural anti-inflammatory and psychoactive properties. Delta 8 interacts with the human endocannabinoid system by binding to the body’s built-in receptors.

While the scientific study behind the effects of delta 8 is currently limited, most users describe a feeling of euphoria as well as relief from issues like pain, anxiety and sleep problems.

Overall, delta 8 is said to cause a relaxing feeling that is milder and less intoxicating than delta 9.

Other forms of Delta 8

Delta 8 gummies are currently the most popular delta 8 supplement, but they’re not the only game in town. You can also take delta 8 in the form of capsules, tinctures, vapes and other edibles.

FAQs:

Is delta 8 legal?

State-by-state legality of delta 8 is constantly evolving. Delta 8 is technically legal at the federal level due to the 2018 Farm Bill. However, various states have chosen to outlaw delta 8. States where delta 8 is currently illegal include Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Idaho, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, Rhode Island and Washington.

How much delta 8 should I take?

The potency level you choose will depend on how strong you want the psychoactive effects and your current delta 8 use level. Like CBD, if you’re new to delta 8, the best dosage advice is to start out low and ‘go slow’. Start at 10mg or less per serving the first couple times you take it. After that, slowly increase until you achieve the desired effects.

Are there side effects of delta 8 products?

Documented adverse side effects of delta 8 include anxiety, cough and paranoia.

Conclusion

Not all delta 8 gummies have the same level of quality and potency. That’s why we researched dozens of products to find the best of the best.

Our list of delta 8 gummies has been vetted for quality, safety and more. Each of our selections are glowingly reviewed by verified users and are routinely tested by third-party labs for potency and safety.

At the end of the day, delta 8 gummies are a great way to experience the relaxing effects of this up-and-coming cannabinoid. If you’re new to delta 8, start with a lower dosage and slowly work your way up until you know how it will affect you.

With high-quality, potent delta 8 gummies, you often can take just a half a gummy to get that dreamy relaxation. We invite you to kick back and de-stress your body and mind with the natural magic of delta 8.

Disclaimer: While we work to ensure that product information is correct, on occasion manufacturers may alter their ingredient lists. Actual product packaging and materials may contain more and/or different information than that shown on our website. We recommend that you do not solely rely on the information presented and that you always read labels, warnings and directions before using or consuming a product. For additional information about a product, please contact the manufacturer. Content on this site is for reference purposes and is not intended to substitute for advice given by a physician, pharmacist or other licensed health-care professional. You should not use this information as self-diagnosis or for treating a health problem or disease. Contact your health-care provider immediately if you suspect that you have a medical problem. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or health condition. In Touch Weekly assumes no liability for inaccuracies or misstatements about products.