In Touch Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

This is sponsored content. In Touch Weekly is not endorsing the websites or products set forth below. The use of THC in any capacity may lead to health concerns and users should consult medical personnel before consumption. Local and state laws for use and possession of THC vary by jurisdiction and should be reviewed before purchase.

Cannabis plants contain dozens of therapeutic compounds called cannabinoids. CBD and delta-9 THC are the major players of the cannabinoid supplement market, thanks to a wide range of associated health and wellness benefits. But, there is a new cannabinoid in town: delta-8 THC.

With a chemical structure similar to that of the psychoactive delta-9 THC, delta-8 THC also produces a euphoric effect, but one that is less intense for a smooth and balanced feeling of well-being.

In small, legal concentrations, delta-8 has a number of potential benefits, including promoting relaxation, easing pain and discomfort and reducing anxiety. Delta-8 sounds like a great way to finish a long and stressful day, wouldn’t you agree?

Delta-8 THC comes in a wide variety of supplements including gummies, powders, capsules, vape liquids and oils and tinctures. With so much on offer, where on earth do you start? Fear not dear readers, we have put in all of the hard work to find the best delta-8 brands and products for 2024.

What is Delta 8?

Delta-8 THC is pretty similar to delta-9 THC, which is the psychoactive compound of the marijuana and hemp plants of the cannabis family. Unlike delta-9 THC, delta-8 occurs in extremely small quantities in the plant, so it is typically synthesized from CBD.

Delta-8 THC has a similar chemical structure to delta-9 and therefore has similar effects, including feelings of euphoria. However, delta-8 has a lower psychotropic potency, meaning it typically has more mellow and balanced effects and is better tolerated.

Benefits of Delta-8

It would be fair to say that there needs to be more research before we can say definitively what the benefits of delta-8 THC are. However, what is known about other cannabinoids and anecdotal evidence suggest that there are a number of potential benefits of delta-8 THC, which include:

Feelings of euphoria

Boosted sleep quality and quantity

Sense of relaxation and calm

Pain relief

Reduced inflammation

Calming of the immune and nervous systems

Stimulating appetite

Delta-8 THC works by interacting with the receptors of the body’s endocannabinoid system, which is responsible for maintaining balance throughout the body, hence its wide range of effects.

The effects of delta-8 typically take around 30 to 60 minutes to kick in and can last anywhere from two to six hours, depending on the strength and formulation.

Best Delta 8 Brands in 2024

Best Overall Delta-8 Product for 2024: Otterspace Daytime Delta-8 + CBG Gummies

Otterspace

Pros:

Delta-8 and CBG

All natural ingredients

Vegan and gluten-free

Independently lab tested

Subscribe and save 25%

Specs:

Size: 30 count

30 count Strength: 25mg of delta-8 and 25mg of CBG per gummy

25mg of delta-8 and 25mg of CBG per gummy Flavor: Tangerine

Perfect for giving you a lift right when you need it, the Daytime Delta-8 + CBG Gummies from Otterspace are loaded with full-spectrum hemp extract. Each gummy contains 25mg of delta-8 to help calm the mind and 25mg of CBG, which can help focus and energize.

The gummies are made with all-natural ingredients including the delicious tangerine flavor that is juicy and fruity. Furthermore, the gummies are vegan, gluten-free and non-GMO so they suit a wide range of diets.

Every product from Otterspace undergoes thorough testing by a third-party lab for purity, quality and contaminants. The results of testing are available- to view on the website, confirming the potency of cannabinoids and that impurities such as heavy metals, pesticides and residual solvents are not detected.

Summit

Pros:

Hemp-derived delta-8

Consistent and reliable effects

All-natural ingredients / 100% vegan

Validated with certificate of analysis on their site

Custom-made and infused (not sprayed or white labeled)

20% discount for first time orders with coupon “WELCOME20”

Subscribe and save 15%

Specs:

Size: 30 count

30 count Strength: 25mg of delta-8 per gummy

25mg of delta-8 per gummy Flavor: Blue raspberry, watermelon, strawberry and mango

Enter into a serene and dreamy state with the Delta-8 Gummies from Summit. Activating in as little as 20 minutes, the gummies are specially formulated to help you relax and unwind and even drift off into a peaceful sleep.

There are no hidden nasties in these gummies, The simple formulation is made up of all-natural ingredients including a selection of fruity flavors: watermelon, strawberry, blue raspberry and mango. Sounds delicious, wouldn’t you agree? They are some of the best tasting gummies we’ve tried.

Each gummy contains a pretty potent dose of 25mg of delta-8, so if you’re new to this cannabinoid, you might want to start with half a gummy and wait a while before upping your dose. You can maximize the effects by taking your gummy on an empty stomach, for fast absorption of delta-8. One thing is for sure – these gummies can be great for microdosing for a light effect, or to go as heavy as you want for a “couch-lock” feel from your gummy.

You can purchase with confidence from Summit, knowing you’re protected with a money-back guarantee and in-house customer support. If you like how the gummies make you feel, you can save 15% by signing up for a subscription.

Best Delta-8 Gummies for Beginners: Redeem Delta-8 Softgels

Redeem

Pros:

Moderate dose of delta-8

Organically-grown hemp

100% natural ingredients

Independently lab tested

Subscribe and save 30%

Specs:

Size: 30 count

30 count Strength: 15mg of delta-8 per softgel

15mg of delta-8 per softgel Flavor: Unflavored

Those new to delta-8 or cannabinoids as a whole, may want to consider the Delta-8 Softgels from Redeem. Each gummy contains a moderate dose of 15mg of Delta-8 in a convenient capsule form — simply swallow and go.

The simple formulation is completely natural and contains fractionated coconut oil, which helps boost the bioavailability and absorption of delta-8. This allows for quick action and maximum benefits, which may include easing physical discomfort, taking the edge off after a hard day, or helping you to get a good night’s sleep.

Proudly made in the USA with domestically and organically grown hemp, the Delta-8 Softgels from Redeem are third-party tested and certified. Transparency is important to Redeem; therefore, they provide a direct link to the result of testing on the website, which shows the potency, terpene profile and purity.

Best Delta-8 Vape Product: TRĒHouse Ice Cream Cake Delta-8 Live Resin Vape Cartridge

TRĒ House

Pros:

Delta-8, delta-10 and THC-P

Zero additives

Compatible with all 510-threaded vape devices

Third-party lab tested

60-day guarantee

Specs:

Size: 1 gram

1 gram Strength: 1 gram of cannabinoids per cartridge

1 gram of cannabinoids per cartridge Flavor: Ice Cream Cake

If you’re no stranger to delta-8 and are looking for a discreet and convenient way to dose on the go, delta-8 vapes are a great option. The Ice Cream Cake Vape from TRĒHouse is packed with an entire gram of cannabinoids and as the name suggests tastes just like the classic cannabis strain “Ice Cream Cake”.

Each cartridge contains 675mg of delta-8, 250mg of delta-10 and 2,5mg of THC-P which work together in each puff, potentially promoting relaxation and mood elevation, as well as a mild mind and body buzz.

The delta-8 cartridge is super easy to use and is compatible with all 510-threaded vape devices. Simply screw the cartridge and have a puff. As the cartridge is so strong, a single puff is usually enough to give you a mild euphoria that will kick in quickly.

Best Delta-8 for Regular Users: Extract Labs Bulk Delta-8 Distillate

Extract Labs

Pros:

Full-spectrum

Certified organic ingredients

Non-GMO

Third-party lab tested

60-day money back guarantee

Specs:

Size: N/A

N/A Strength: 5mg, 25g, 100g, 500g of cannabinoids ber container

5mg, 25g, 100g, 500g of cannabinoids ber container Flavor: N/A

Guarantee that you’ll never run out of delta-8 vape liquid again with Extract Labs Bulk Delta-8 Distillate. Available in several sizes the Delta-8 distillate can be added to your own vape formulations to help promote relaxation, maintain calmness and elevate mood.

Containing just pure full-spectrum delta-8 distillate, you don’t have to worry about breathing in any additives or artificial ingredients. Plus, with full-spectrum hemp extract, you get the added benefits of additional cannabinoids and terpenes.

By using organically-grown hemp from domestic farmers, Extract Labs guarantees a quality product that’s free of pesticides and herbicides. This is verified through independent lab testing which shows the Delta-8 Distillate is as potent as advertised and is free of contaminants.

Best Tasting Delta-8 Oil: Koi CBD Delta-8 Tinctures

Koi CBD

Pros:

Hemp-derived delta-8

Five mouth-watering flavors

Simple formulations

Third-party lab tested

30-day money-back guarantee

Specs:

Size: 30ml

30ml Strength: 1,000mg of delta-8 per bottle

1,000mg of delta-8 per bottle Flavor: Watermelon, Strawberry, Lime, Mango, Blue raspberry

Tantalize your taste buds whilst enjoying the benefits of delta-8 with the Delta-8 Tinctures from Koi CBD. The tasty tinctures come in five mouth-watering flavors for a delicious way to melt away the stress after a long day.

Each bottle contains 1,000mg of delta-8 THC for 16.7mg for every 0.5ml serving, more than enough to help you settle into a state of calm whenever you need it. Tinctures are so easy to take, just dispense your chosen dose under your tongue, using the pipette provided. Tinctures typically get to work really quickly as the delta-8 enters the bloodstream directly as opposed to having to go through the digestive system first.

Third-party lab test results for each batch of tinctures verify the quality, purity and potency. However, if the taste is not for you or you’re dissatisfied for any other reason, you can take advantage of the 30-day money-back guarantee.

How We Picked the Best Delta 8 Brands

Regular readers will know that we pride ourselves on only recommending the best. Therefore, we have strict criteria to evaluate companies before we categorize them as one of the best delta-8 brands.

Production Process

We favored brands that produce their gummies in facilities following cGMP (current good manufacturing practice).

How the cannabinoids are extracted from the plant can also impact the quality of a delta-8 supplement. CO2 extraction is the cleaner, more efficient process, using a pressurized CO2 chamber to extract cannabinoids.

The other primary extraction method is solvent extraction, which involves using a solvent such as ethanol to extract cannabinoids. However, this extraction method comes with a risk of residual solvents. Therefore, if a brand uses solvent extraction, they were required to show through third-party lab testing that its delta-8 products were solvent-free.

Testing

Talking of testing, we only chose delta-8 products from brands that put each batch through extensive third-party testing for potency and purity. The results of testing should be readily available to customers in the form of a Certificate of Analysis (COA), which shows:

The potency of delta-8 THC is as advertised

Analysis and potency of other cannabinoids

The terpene profile

Verification that the delta-8 supplement is free of impurities and contaminants

Reviews

Customer reviews provide an excellent insight into the effectiveness of a delta-8 product as the reliability of a delta-8 brand. Therefore, we looked through dozens of real customer reviews to see how they responded to the delta-8 supplements, the benefits they experienced and if there were any issues with customer support.

Quality ingredients

The quality of a delta-8 THC supplement is only as good as the quality of the plants the cannabinoids are derived from. The best delta-8 brands source their cannabinoids from domestically grown plants. We preferred organically-grown hemp, as this helps guarantee a product that is pesticide and herbicide free.

Plus, we only chose products with simple and more importantly, all-natural formulations, free from artificial colors, flavors, or fillers. As artificial additives can increase the risk of adverse effects — such as allergic reactions — we avoided them completely.

What to Look For When Buying Delta-8 Products

With so many delta-8 THC gummies, oils, vapes and more to choose from, it can be hard to know where to start. Here are a few things to take into account when you’re buying delta-8 products.

Availability

If you’re a daily user of delta-8 you might want to consider going with a brand that offers a subscription to its delta-8 products. This means that you’ll get regular deliveries of your supplements, so you’ll never find yourself without your favorite delta-8 gummies, oils, or vapes.

Plus, when you subscribe to regular deliveries, you usually get a large saving on buying one at a time.

Potency

Although the natural compounds are well tolerated by more people, if you’re new to cannabinoids or delta-8, we recommend starting with a lower potency just to minimize your risk of an adverse reaction. Around 5mg is a good starting dose of delta-8 THC, which you can gradually increase as needed.

Other cannabinoids

If you want to reap the full benefits of the hemp plant, you might want to opt for a delta-8 supplement that contains additional cannabinoids such as CBD or CBN. These cannabinoids are also linked to therapeutic benefits, for example, CBN is linked to boosting sleep quality and quantity.

Furthermore, cannabinoids work synergistically to produce results greater than they’re able to by themselves, in a phenomenon called the “entourage effect”.

Flavor

The natural flavor of cannabinoids is a little bitter and earthy and it’s not to everyone’s taste. Thankfully, lots of delta-8 supplements feature a delicious variety of flavors, so there is sure to be something for the fussiest of palettes. Just make sure you’re choosing a product that is naturally flavored.

Price

When it comes to delta-8 THC supplements, you get what you pay for i.e. quality costs. If you think the price is a little on the high side, check the ingredient list. If it’s a simple formulation made with only natural and organic ingredients, that’s a good sign of a quality product. Plus, many of the best delta-8 brands offer big savings on subscriptions or have “buy more, save more” options.

Potential Side Effects of Delta 8

As delta-8 is so similar to delta-9 THC, the potential side effects are also similar, which include:

Dry mouth

Nausea and vomiting

Appetite changes

Red eyes

Lethargy

Increased heart rate

Impaired motor and cognitive skills

Slowed reaction times

Memory loss

As the concentrations of the cannabinoids in delta-8 supplements are generally low, the side effects are usually mild and temporary. However, in rare cases, delta-8 THC can cause more serious side effects including panic attacks, hallucinations and paranoia. Reduce your risk of experiencing any side effects by starting with a low dose of delta-8 and only increasing the dose if necessary.

Consult with your doctor before you start taking a delta-8 THC supplement as it can interact with some prescription medications and is not suitable for use if you have certain pre-existing conditions. Also, it’s recommended that delta-8 and other cannabinoids should be avoided if you’re pregnant or breastfeeding.

FAQs:

Is delta 8 similar to delta 9?

Yes, delta-8 is similar to delta-9, having similar molecular structures. Therefore, the potential benefits and side effects are very similar. However, delta-8 is considered to be a more mellow feeling of euphoria due to its lower psychotropic potency.

In comparison to delta-9 THC, delta-8 is only found in minute quantities in hemp and cannabis plants. With natural concentrations so low, delta-8 tends to be synthetically manufactured from hemp-derived CBD (cannabidiol).

Is delta-8 legal?

Delta-8 THC exists in a legal gray area. The 2018 Farm Bill legalized hemp containing less than 0.3% delta-9 THC by weight. However, there is no legislation specific to delta-8 THC, as long as it comes from hemp that has no more than 0.3% delta-8 THC by dry weight.

Therefore, the laws surrounding delta-8 THC can vary state by state, so we recommend checking the legality of delta-8 in your state before purchasing.

In Conclusion

We know we have thrown a lot of information about delta-8 at you in this article, so let us summarize things for you. Delta-8 THC is rising in popularity as it can provide some of the same benefits as THC – such as reduced anxiety, relaxation and pain relief – without the intense psychotropic and intoxicating effects.

Delta-8 comes in a wide range of supplements. If you want a fast-acting supplement, you might want to choose a delta-8 vape liquid or tincture. If you’re looking for something tasty and easy to take, delta-8 gummies might be a better option for you. Or if you’re after a convenient way to take delta-8 on the go whenever you need it, consider delta-8 capsules.

When starting with delta-8 supplements, you can reduce your risk of experiencing side effects — like nausea, lethargy and coordination issues — by beginning with a low dose and waiting at least two weeks before going any higher.

Plus, it’s vital you speak to your doctor before taking any new supplements, including delta-8. Certain cannabinoids are not suitable for some people as they interact with certain medications and pre-existing medical conditions. Plus, delta-8 and other cannabinoids are best avoided by those who are pregnant or breastfeeding as they can affect the regulation of some reproductive hormones.