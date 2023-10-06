This is branded content. In Touch Weekly is not endorsing the websites or products set forth below. The use of THC in any capacity may lead to health concerns and users should consult medical personnel before consumption. Local and state laws for use and possession of THC vary by jurisdiction and should be reviewed before purchase.

Tired (literally) of not being able to fall or stay asleep? Sometimes no matter how many sleep aids and supplements you try, they just don’t work. But there’s one you might not have tried yet: CBN.

If you’re not familiar with CBN, it’s similar to its cousin CBD in that it’s a cannabinoid that’s derived from the cannabis plant. CBN comes in all kinds of forms, such as capsules, gummies, oils and even chocolate and it has several potential benefits, including better sleep.

Check out our picks for the best CBN products below to find your new best friend for getting to sleep. We included a bunch of different forms on our list, so you’ll be able to find the best one for you and your sleep routine.

Our Top CBN Picks

Benefits of CBN

While research on CBN is still in the early stages, there’s plenty of anecdotal evidence from CBN supporters that the cannabinoid has certain benefits, including:

Improved sleep

Pain relief

Reduced inflammation

Neuroprotective properties

Best CBN Products in 2023

Best CBN with Melatonin: Diamond CBD CBD, CBN, Melatonin Blend Capsules

Diamond CBD

For a powerful blend of CBD, CBN and melatonin, try these Diamond CBD capsules. The all-natural soft gels contain broad-spectrum CBD and are made without any fillers. Plus, the capsule form makes them super easy to take.

Pros:

Contain melatonin

Contain broad-spectrum CBD

Capsules are easy to take

No contaminants or fillers

Specs:

Size: 1 oz. (28g)

Serving Size: 1 capsule

Strength: 500mg CBD, 60mg CBN, 60 mg melatonin; 25mg CBD, 3mg CBN, 3mg melatonin per capsule

Flavor: None

Ingredients: Bovine Gelatin, MCT Oil, Purified Water, Hemp-Derived Full-Spectrum CBD Extract, CBN, melatonin

What customers say: Shoppers call these capsules “outstanding.” Diamond CBD customers also say that the brand’s other sleep products help them sleep and wake up feeling rested.

Best CBN Gummies: Evn CBN Gummies

evn

You’ll find these peach-flavored CBN gummies irresistible!

They’re vegan and made without anything artificial and they contain full-spectrum hemp sourced from Tricolla Farms in upstate New York.

Pros:

Vegan

No artificial flavors or colors

Made with organic hemp from New York

Specs:

Size: 30 gummies

Serving Size: 1 gummy

Strength: 15mg CBN, 20mg CBD per gummy

Flavor: Peach

Ingredients: Organic Tapioca, Cane Sugar, Pectin, Citric Acid, Full Spectrum Hemp Extract, CBN (Cannabinol), Vegetable and Fruit Powders (color), Fruit Oils (flavor), Sodium Citrate, Coconut Oil

Raw Botanics

To calm your mind and body before bed, give these soft gels a try. Along with CBN, the capsules contain other soothing ingredients, including ashwagandha and reishi mushroom, to make sure you’re blissed out before heading to bed. They don’t have any additives or preservatives and are sugar- and gluten-free.

Pros:

Contains other calming ingredients

No additives

No preservatives

No sugar

Gluten-free

Vegan

Keto- and Paleo-friendly

Cruelty-free

Specs:

Size: 60 capsules

Serving Size: 1 softgel

Strength: 750mg CBN, 750mg CBD per bottle; 12.5mg per softgel

Flavor: None

Ingredients: Hemp Extract (Flowers and Aerial Parts), Cannabinol (CBN), Linalool, Nerolidol, Phytol, Terpinolene, Borneol, Alpha-Terpineol, Alpha Pinene, Alpha-Terpinene, Gamma-Terpinene, Ashwagandha (Withania somnifera) (root), Organic Reishi (Ganoderma lucidum), Extract (Fruiting Body)

What customers say: One person commented that these CBN and reishi mushroom soft gels slow their “racing brain” so they can relax and fall asleep. The capsules also help shoppers fall back to sleep if they do wake up in the middle of the night.

Best CBN Oil: CBD American Shaman CBNight Water Soluble CBN Oil

CBD American Shaman

This CBN oil uses CBD American Shaman’s proprietary nanotechnology to make the CBN more bioavailable. The smaller particles are easier for the body to process. The oil is made with high-quality hemp that’s extracted in the U.S.

Pros:

Gluten-free

Proprietary nanotechnology

Legal in all 50 states

Extracted in the U.S.

Specs:

Size: 1 fl oz. (30mL)

Serving Size: 1 dropperful or 2 dropperfuls

Strength: 120mg per bottle; 4mg CBN per serving

Flavor: None

What customers say: One shopper said that after taking the CBD American Shaman CBN Oil, they woke up feeling “like a million bucks.” According to another customer, the oil helps them fall asleep, stay asleep and wake up feeling refreshed.

Best Tasting CBN: Extract Labs CBN Chocolate Bar

Extract Labs

The best way to take CBN is in a yummy chocolate bar. The Extract Labs CBN Chocolate Bar is made with 70% dark chocolate to provide antioxidants and 20mg of CBN and 78 mg of CBD per bar. If you’re not a fan of the taste of hemp, you’ll want to try this chocolate bar to get your CBD and CBN without the taste of it.

Pros:

Delivers CBN in a delicious chocolate bar

Made with antioxidant-rich dark chocolate

Gluten-free

Contains certified organic and non-GMO ingredients

Specs:

Size: 1.4oz. (40g)

Serving Size: 1 to 2 squares of chocolate

Strength: 20mg CBN, 78 mg CBD per bar; 2mg CBN, 7.8mg CBD per square

Flavor: Dark Chocolate

Ingredients: Chocolate Liquor, Cocoa Butter, Sugar, Hemp Extract, Soy Lecithin, Vanilla

What customers say: Shoppers love the taste of the dark chocolate bar, with one person noting that there’s no “grassy flavor.”

How We Picked the Best CBN Products

Reviews

To get an idea of how real customers feel about the CBN products on our list, we read through shopper reviews to see what they had to say. We checked to make sure that people enjoy the products and think that they do what the brand says they will.

Testing

When buying CBN, it’s important to check that the product has been tested by third-party labs. Testing ensures that the product has the strength and concentration that’s advertised and that it doesn’t have anything unwanted, like harmful chemicals and pesticides.

Quality ingredients

Our CBN picks are made with hemp grown in the U.S., which is important because manufacturers can control the quality of it. They’re also made with organic, natural and non-GMO ingredients and without artificial additives.

What to Look For When Buying CBN

What it helps

Just like with medicines, you should look for a CBN product that is designed to help with your particular concern. For example, for a sleep aid, you should buy CBN that’s intended to be used for sleep.

Form

CBN comes in a variety of forms: oils, gummies, edibles, capsules and more. Consider how you want to take your CBN (popping a soft gel or eating a tasty gummy). You can even get chocolate that contains CBN now, like the Extract Labs CBN Chocolate Bar on our list.

Potency

You should start with a less potent CBN when you first start to let your body get used to it. Try starting at a low dose, too. If it calls for one dropperful, you can test out half a dropper instead, for example.

Flavor

Some CBN products are flavored, like gummies and edibles. If you want to take CBN as a mini treat, that could be a good option for you. Flavored CBN can also be a good choice for shoppers who don’t like the taste of hemp, since it’ll (at least partially) mask it.

Price

Check the price of the CBN before hitting add to cart to avoid sticker shock—many CBN products can be a little expensive.

What is CBN?

Cannabinol, better known as CBN, is a substance that comes from the cannabis plant. CBN is formed when THC breaks down due to aging or exposure to oxygen, heat and light. Since it’s derived from another cannabinoid, it can be made synthetically too. Sometimes CBN is made by intentionally exposing THC to those factors so it will break down. CBN is mildly psychoactive but not nearly as strong as THC, so it likely won’t produce psychoactive effects.

CBN Vs. CBD

They may sound the same, but CBN and CBD do have some differences. They’re both cannabinoids, so they have similar effects, including pain relief, improved sleep and reduced inflammation. A medication containing CBD has been approved by the FDA, though and CBN is not currently approved. Epidiolex is a seizure medication made with CBD that’s used to treat severe forms of epilepsy.

Find out more about how to tell CBN and CBD apart below:

CBN:

Not as readily available to buy because of limited research

Mild psychoactive effects (but not likely to be strong)

Smaller amounts of CBN are in the cannabis plant

Limited research

CBD:

More well-known and easier to find

Not psychoactive for most people

More abundant in the cannabis plant

More extensively researched

FAQs:

Is CBN legal?

CBN that comes from hemp is legal to buy in the U.S. As long as it’s derived from hemp and not marijuana and contains less than 0.3% THC, it’s considered federally legal under the 2018 Farm Bill.

Can I take CBD and CBN together?

Yes, you can take CBD and CBN together. A lot of CBN products combine the two, like the Extract Labs CBN Chocolate Bar, The Raw Botanics Co. Rest & Refresh Reishi Mushroom & Hemp Softgels, Evn CBD CBN Gummies and Diamond CBD, CBN, Melatonin Blend Capsules.

Will CBN have psychoactive effects?

Though CBN does have some psychoactive properties, like THC, it’s very mild. So it’s probably not going to cause any major effects unless you take very large quantities of it.

Be prepared to say goodbye to insomnia with these CBN products. Whether you prefer capsules or chocolate, you’ll be sure to find the CBN that suits you and helps you get to sleep faster.

Disclaimer: While we work to ensure that product information is correct, on occasion manufacturers may alter their ingredient lists. Actual product packaging and materials may contain more and/or different information than that shown on our website. We recommend that you do not solely rely on the information presented and that you always read labels, warnings and directions before using or consuming a product. For additional information about a product, please contact the manufacturer. Content on this site is for reference purposes and is not intended to substitute for advice given by a physician, pharmacist or other licensed health-care professional. You should not use this information as self-diagnosis or for treating a health problem or disease. Contact your health-care provider immediately if you suspect that you have a medical problem. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or health condition. In Touch Weekly assumes no liability for inaccuracies or misstatements about products.