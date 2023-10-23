This is branded content. In Touch Weekly is not endorsing the websites or products set forth below. The use of THC in any capacity may lead to health concerns and users should consult medical personnel before consumption. Local and state laws for use and possession of THC vary by jurisdiction and should be reviewed before purchase.

Whether it be nagging muscle pain, persistent back pain, or sore and tight joints, it’s no fun being in discomfort. However, over-the-counter and prescription pain medications sometimes come with unpleasant side effects and dependency potential.

This is where CBD comes in.

An extract from the hemp plant, CBD has shown promise in research studies as a natural source of pain relief. Furthermore, there are no dependency issues with CBD and it is non-intoxicating. Plus, the side effects associated with CBD are minimal and mild.

If you want to know how effective CBD is in soothing aches and pains, CBD oils are a great option. They are fast acting and can be administered directly under the tongue or added to your favorite foods and beverages.

With thousands of CBD oils on the market, how do you know which ones are the real deal? Don’t worry, we’ve rounded up some of the best CBD oils for pain on the market right now, so you can enjoy a pain-free 2023.

How Does CBD Help with Pain?

CBD is believed to help with pain, by interacting with the body’s endocannabinoid system – a cell-signaling system involved in various key bodily functions. There are two types of cannabinoids – endogenous, which are naturally occurring in the body and exogenous, like those found in the hemp plant, including CBD.

Both endogenous and exogenous cannabinoids bind to receptors attached to cells in the brain and nervous system. This stimulates cell responses that influence pain signaling pathways. This can result in a change in the way the body perceives pain, as well as stimulate anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving effects.

Although more research is needed, the National Centers for Complementary and Integrative Health confirms evidence suggests that CBD could have modest benefits for chronic pain.

Furthermore, a 2020 review published in Frontiers in Pharmacology found that CBD has the potential to relieve chronic pain, reduce inflammation, ease neuropathic pain caused by nerve damage and help in the management of arthritic pain.

While further studies are needed to determine the most effective doses of CBD and its full therapeutic benefits, current evidence shows that CBD may be a potential natural alternative to prescription pain medications. This is so promising, as prescription pain medications are associated with significant side effects and come with a danger of chemical dependency, neither of which is an issue with CBD.

Best CBD Oil for Pain in 2023

Best Overall CBD Oil for Pain: CBDfx CBD + CBN Calming Tincture

CBDfx

Ease tension in both the body and mind with the Calming Tincture from CBDfx. Featuring full-spectrum CBD to help soothe general aches and pains, the tincture also contains a decent dose of CBN and a calming terpene blend to promote relaxation and a good night’s sleep.

To cater to individual needs, tolerance and preference, the CBD + CBN Calming Tincture is available in a variety of potencies from a moderate 1000mg of CBD per bottle to a strong 6000mg of CBD per bottle. This makes it easy to tailor your potency to your level of pain.

The potencies of each batch are verified via third-party lab testing, which is accessible through the brand’s website. The results also show that the CBD oil is free of impurities and contaminants including solvents, heavy metals, pesticides and potentially harmful microbes.

Pros:

CBD and CBN

Curated blend of soothing terpenes

Vegan, gluten-free and made with organic hemp

Specs:

CBD Type: Full-spectrum

Size: 30ml

Strength: 1000mg, 2000mg, 4000mg or 6000mg of CBD per bottle

Flavor: Unflavored

Best Tasting CBD Oil for Pain: Verma Farms Mint CBD Oil

Verma Farms

The Verma Farms Mint CBD Oil combines the pain-relieving benefits of broad-spectrum CBD with a soothing mint flavor. Each serving contains 16.67mg of CBD, providing the perfect micro dose to help take the edge off post-recovery pain or ease everyday aches and pains.

Thanks to the fresh minty flavor, this CBD oil is a versatile one. It tastes good when administered directly under the tongue, but it is also a welcome addition to your desserts like ice cream or favorite hot beverage, for a calming end to a busy day.

All Verma Farms products are made to be gentle on your system and are formulated with all-natural ingredients, including CBD derived from unadulterated hemp grown in US soil. The purity of the Mint CBD Oil is confirmed with third-party testing which shows it is free of contaminants, as well as verifying the potency of CBD.

Pros:

USA-grown hemp

Cruelty-free

CO2 extraction

Specs:

CBD Type: Broad-spectrum

Size: 30ml

Strength: 500mg or 1000mg of CBD per bottle

Flavor: Mint

Most Potent CBD Oil for Pain: CBDistillery Full Spectrum CBD Oil

CBDistillery

With a potent 33mg of CBD in each serving, CBDistillery’s Full Spectrum CBD Oil features a simple formulation designed to support relief and relaxation. The carrier oil for CBD is fractionated coconut oil (MCT), which is known to increase the bioavailability and absorption of CBD for fast-acting effects.

Full-spectrum CBD extract also contains minor cannabinoids, plant terpenes and 0.3% of THC which work in synergy with CBD to produce benefits greater than they’re able to on their own, in a phenomenon known as the “Entourage Effect”.

The oil is made from 100% clean ingredients including non-GMO, domestically-grown hemp. You can check the quality and purity of CBDistillery’s oil for yourself by checking out the results of thorough third-party testing, to ensure they are providing contaminant-free products with consistent serving sizes.

Pros:

100% clean ingredients

Extensively third-party lab tested

Subscribe and save 30%

Specs:

CBD Type: Full-spectrum

Size: 30ml

Strength: 1,000mg per bottle

Flavor: Unflavored

Best THC-free CBD Oil for Pain: Kiara CBD Pain Relief Tincture

Kiara Naturals

Handmade in Switzerland, the pain relief tincture from Kiara is targeted to provide fast-acting pain relief. It contains high-quality CBD and other plant extracts linked to pain relief and anti-inflammatory effects, including:

Corydalis Yanhusuo – Used for centuries in Chinese medicine, Corydalis is associated with pain relief and is believed to also have a sedative effect.

Angelica Arc – The roots of the Angelica plant have been associated with improving arthritic pain thanks to its anti-inflammatory effects, as well as its potential to protect joints from damage and promote cartilage repair.

Zingiber Officinale – Commonly known as ginger, Zingiber is believed to reduce the activity of several chemical substances that promote joint inflammation, therefore, reducing pain.

Made in a GMP and Swiss Medic-approved facility, the tincture is made with organic Swiss hemp and all-natural ingredients. Lab testing confirms purity and potency, but if you’re unsatisfied for any reason, you’re protected by a 60-day money-back guarantee.

Pros:

CBD and 5 powerful plant extracts

Free of GMOs, sugar, or flavorings

Vegan-friendly, cruelty-free and gluten-free

Specs:

CBD Type: CBD isolate

Size: 30ml

Strength: 1,000mg of CBD per bottle

Flavor: Unflavored

Best CBD Oil for Pain for Beginners: Absolute Nature CBD Oil Drops

Absolute Nature CBD

The Full-Spectrum CBD Oil Drops from Absolute Nature CBD, is the perfect CBD supplement for beginners, providing a milder 17mg serving of CBD. Furthermore, the formulation is super simple, containing nothing except whole-plant full-spectrum CBD and MCT oil for maximum absorption.

Suitable for use day or night, the oil also contains other naturally-occurring cannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids, vitamins, minerals and more, so you get the full benefits of the hemp plant in every serving.

Third-party lab testing ensures quality standards are met, with results published to show the potency of CBD matches the packaging and that there are non-detectable levels of contaminants and impurities.

Pros:

100% natural

Vegan and eco-friendly

Third-party lab verified

Specs:

CBD Type: Full-spectrum

Size: 30ml

Strength: 500mg of CBD per bottle

Flavor: Unflavored

How We Picked the Best CBD Oil for Pain

Being in pain can have a significant impact on your quality of life. Therefore, we recognize the importance of only recommending CBD oils that have a good chance of managing and easing your discomfort.

We carefully researched dozens of premium CBD brands to find the best CBD oils for pain that meet our strict criteria in terms of ingredient quality, customer satisfaction and brand reputation.

Production Process

We wanted to make sure that the CBD oils we recommend are manufactured in a safe way in safe facilities. Therefore, we only selected CBD oils from brands that manufacture their products in facilities compliant with current good manufacturing practices (cGMP).

Sticking to cGMP guidelines ensures proper monitoring and control of manufacturing facilities and processes. This means that CBD supplements are produced safely with a resultant quality supplement that is pure and with the correct potency.

The method of CBD extraction can also affect the quality of CBD oil. We favored brands that use CO2 extract over solvent extraction as it is a cleaner process that results in a pure, high CBD yield hemp oil. If a brand uses solvent extraction, we made sure to check third-party test results to confirm the oil contains no residual solvents.

Reviews and Reputation

How can we be sure we’re recommending CBD oil from a trustworthy company? There are several indicators that a CBD brand is trustworthy, including:

Disclosing the source of their hemp

No unsupported health claims

Verifiable evidence of non-GMO, organic, cruelty-free, vegan, etc. claims

Real customer reviews which claim a positive response to the CBD oil and overall customer satisfaction.

Testing

Currently, the FDA doesn’t regulate CBD supplements, which simply means that quality and safety cannot be guaranteed. However, reputable CBD brands will send their entire supplement line for third-party lab testing to ensure the potency and purity of their products.

The results of third-party testing should be made publicly available in the form of a certificate of Analysis (CoA), which verifies:

The potency of CBD and other cannabinoids is as advertised

The concentration of THC does not exceed the limit of 0.3%

The terpene profile

The CBD oil contains non-detectable levels of impurities, such as pesticides, herbicides, heavy metals, solvents and microbes.

Quality ingredients

A quality CBD oil starts with a top-quality hemp plant. So, we prioritized brands that source their hemp from domestic farms, that preferably use organic growing methods. This guarantees a CBD oil that is non-GMO, as well as free of pesticides, herbicides and insecticides.

We prefer CBD supplements that are made of natural or organic ingredients, with no artificial fillers or additives. This reduces the risk of adverse or allergic reactions.

What to Look For When Buying CBD

Here are some things to keep in mind when you’re looking to buy CBD for the first time:

Potency

CBD supplements are available in a wide range of potencies. If you’ve ever taken a CBD supplement before, we recommend lower potency products at first to reduce your risk of experiencing side effects and to check how well you tolerate CBD. If your pain persists, you can gradually increase your dose over time.

If you need a little guidance on how much CBD you should be taking, there are plenty of CBD dosage calculators online that take into account several factors including body size, age, severity of pain and individual CBD tolerance.

What it helps

Many CBD supplements are targeted to specific concerns, such as pain relief, sleep problems, anxiety and skin concerns. You might want to consider choosing a CBD oil targeted for pain and relief, which may include extra active ingredients, such as turmeric, which is good for joint support.

Form

CBD oils offer fast relief for pain and inflammation. However, with oils, it’s not always easy to get an exact dose of CBD and they aren’t that convenient for CBD dosing on the go.

If you want fast-acting pain relief on the go, CBD vape pens are a great option, with the benefits kicking in soon after inhalation of vaporized CBD. Or if you want to know that you’re getting a precise and consistent dose of CBD every time, CBD capsules or gummies are the better choices.

Additional forms of CBD include CBD powders, chocolates, bath bombs, topicals, drinks, dry herbs and more.

Flavor

Unflavored CBD has a distinct earthy flavor, but with a quality CBD oil the bitter aftertaste will be minimal and there will be no grassy flavors. However, if you’re a little fussy when it comes to flavor, there are oils available in a variety of sweet flavors, so you can choose a CBD oil that is better suited to your taste. Minimize your risk of allergic or adverse reactions, by avoiding artificial colors or flavors.

Price

Figuring out if a CBD oil is selling for a fair price is not easy, but it’s fair to assume that if a price seems too good to be true, it probably is. We advise caution when a CBD oil is selling for a much cheaper price than the majority of the competition, it’s likely made with cheap ingredients.

Check out the ingredient list of an oil. If the formulation is simple and consists of only natural or organic ingredients, you can be confident you’re paying for quality CBD oil.

There are many ways you can save money on CBD oil. Lots of CBD brands offer discounts for first-time buyers or offer subscription services with big savings on regular CBD oil deliveries.

What is CBD?

CBD, short for cannabidiol, is the most abundant of one of the several compounds of the hemp plant, known as cannabinoids. Unlike THC, CBD is non-psychoactive and therefore, doesn’t cause a high. Furthermore, there appear to be no dependency issues concerning CBD.

Benefits of CBD

The population of CBD has soared over the last few years, thanks to its association with numerous health and wellness benefits. CBD interacts with receptors in the body’s endocannabinoid system (ECS), which is a central regulatory system responsible for restoring balance in a variety of physiological systems throughout the body. Via interaction with the ECS, CBD has several potential benefits, including:

Pain relief and act as an anti-inflammatory

Inhibit arthritis symptoms

Improve quality and quantity of sleep

Neuroprotection

Easing the symptoms of depression and anxiety

Reduce PTSD symptoms

Ease the symptoms of opioid withdrawal

Plus, in 2018 the FDA approved the first CBD drug, Epidolex, which is used to treat seizures in two rare forms of epilepsy – Lennox-Gastaut syndrome and Dravet syndrome. Clinical trials demonstrated that Epidolex reduced the frequency of seizures in both forms of epilepsy when compared to a placebo group.

Types of CBD

Three types of CBD can be found in CBD supplements:

Full-spectrum CBD: Contains CBD, as well as all other cannabinoids, terpenes and a trace amount of THC (up to the legal limit of 0.3%). By containing all the therapeutic phytochemicals of the hemp plant, full-spectrum CBD is believed to trigger the “entourage effect”, a phenomenon where the effects of the compounds are boosted to more than the sum of their parts.

Broad-spectrum CBD: Contains CBD and all other phytochemicals with the exception of THC. An example of terpenes present includes the likes of limonene, caryophyllene and pinene, which are linked to several health benefits, including reducing inflammation, easing pain and promoting relaxation.

CBD isolate: The pure form of CBD i.e. it contains just CBD and nothing else.

Forms of CBD

CBD supplements are available in a wide variety of forms, the most common of which include:

CBD oils and tinctures

The significant advantage of CBD oils for pain is the speed at which they take effect. The CBD from oils is absorbed more quickly than edible and capsules, as it enters the bloodstream directly when it is administered under the tongue. As the CBD doesn’t need to pass through the digestive system first, you get fast relief from pain and inflammation.

CBD oils can be an acquired taste, with the natural taste of CBD being earthy and slightly bitter. However, there are many flavored versions of CBD oil available and if you don’t mind waiting a little longer for CBD to kick in, you can add an oil to your favorite desserts and beverages.

CBD gummies

Available in a staggering variety of sweet and fruity flavors, CBD gummies are a good choice if you struggle with the natural earthy taste of CBD. While you’re sure to find a gummy that suits your taste, just make sure to check that your chosen gummy doesn’t contain artificial colors or flavors.

Convenient and discreet, gummies are infused with a precise dose of CBD, giving you the peace of mind that you’re getting a consistent dose of CBD, every time. While the CBD from gummies is not absorbed as quickly as it is from oils and tinctures, the effects of CBD gummies typically take between 30 to 60 minutes after eating to kick in.

CBD topicals

CBD topicals, like balms and lotions, provide localized pain relief, ideal for targeting isolated joint pains or muscle strains. CBD from topical treatments is absorbed directly through the skin, providing greater bioavailability of CBD for concentrated relief right where it is needed, as well as promoting a healthy skin barrier.

Plus, many CBD topicals also contain additional active ingredients, such as cooling camphor or menthol, to further soothe localized areas of pain. CBD topicals take effect in as little as 15 minutes, with the effects lasting up to a few hours.

Side Effects of CBD

Generally speaking, CBD is considered safe and it’s well-tolerated by most people. However, some potential side effects can occur when taking CBD, most of which are mild and temporary. They include:

Drowsiness and lethargy, particularly if you’re taking other sedating

Gastrointestinal issues, such as diarrhea and nausea

Dry mouth and dry eyes

Appetite changes

On rare occasions, seizures, impaired cognitive function and liver damage

CBD might interact with other over-the-counter or prescription medications. While research into CBD and drug interactions is by far complete, studies have found CBD can interact with certain opioid painkillers, antidepressants, anti-epileptic drugs, alcohol and acetaminophen. Therefore, it’s essential to talk to your doctor about whether CBD could affect your existing medications.

Furthermore, the FDA recommends that those who are pregnant, breastfeeding, or on contraceptive medications should avoid CBD unless they have permission from their physician. This is because CBD can affect the regulation of some essential reproductive hormones, particularly estrogen.

FAQs:

Is CBD legal?

The 2018 Farm Act removed hemp from the legal definition of cannabis, This change to the law made it federally legal to sell and purchase hemp-derived CBD supplements, with 0.3% or less of THC.

However, individual state laws regarding CBD can vary. Therefore, you should check the relevant state laws before buying or traveling.

Can CBD alone help with pain?

CBD can help provide temporary pain relief for various types of pain, including post-workout pain, neuropathic pain and everyday aches and pains. However, CBD cannot treat the underlying causes of pain. If you’re in significant pain or have been experiencing long-term pain, a visit with your doctor will help find the root cause of your pain and decide the most appropriate course of treatment.

Will CBD make me high?

No, CBD is non-intoxicating, meaning that it doesn’t produce a high. THC is the psychoactive compound of the hemp plant and hemp-derived CBD supplements are limited to 0.3% of THC. While this is enough to create a mild mood-lifting effect, it is nowhere near potent enough to produce a “high”.

Final Thoughts

Pain doesn’t just affect your physical well-being, but also your mental well-being. Living with pain can significantly impact your quality of life, so if there is something that can ease your discomfort, it must be worth a try.

This is where CBD comes in. The natural extract of the hemp plant is linked to several wellness benefits, including pain relief, without the harsh side effects or dependency issues of some prescription medications.

As CBD oils are typically administered under the tongue, the cannabinoids are absorbed quickly into the bloodstream for fast-acting pain relief. However, if the flavor of CBD oil is not to your taste, flavored CBD oils are available, or you can mix an unflavored version into your favorite drink, without it affecting the taste.

If you’re looking for a CBD supplement for pain that is more convenient for use on the go, CBD gummies or CBD capsules contain an exact dose of CBD. Other CBD supplements include CBD vapes, CBD drinks and CBD topicals.

Whatever CBD product you choose, you should consult with your doctor before you start supplementation. This is because CBD can interact with certain medications and is not suitable for use by people with select medical conditions.

Disclaimer: While we work to ensure that product information is correct, on occasion manufacturers may alter their ingredient lists. Actual product packaging and materials may contain more and/or different information than that shown on our website. We recommend that you do not solely rely on the information presented and that you always read labels, warnings and directions before using or consuming a product. For additional information about a product, please contact the manufacturer. Content on this site is for reference purposes and is not intended to substitute for advice given by a physician, pharmacist or other licensed health-care professional. You should not use this information as self-diagnosis or for treating a health problem or disease. Contact your health-care provider immediately if you suspect that you have a medical problem. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or health condition. In Touch Weekly assumes no liability for inaccuracies or misstatements about products.