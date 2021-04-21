Best CBD Oil UK – The Top 7 CBD Oil Brands for 2021:

Looking for the best CBD oil in the UK? Look no further than Blessed CBD.

Unless you have been living completely offline for the past several years, the chances are high that you have heard about CBD in some form or another.

Take a look at any health and wellness resources online, and you are sure to read about some of the benefits of CBD from many trusted sources. What was a relatively unknown compound from the hemp plant is now one of the leading wellness trends in the UK.

There is a good deal of information that anyone will want to know about CBD before they begin using it. You will want to know about some of the highest-quality CBD products you can find on the UK market from dozens of CBD brands, as well as dosing information, safety tips, potential side effects, and more.

You will also want to know which of the companies in the CBD industry are the most trustworthy and worth your time and money.

What is CBD and its benefits?

CBD is just an abbreviation for cannabidiol. This is one of the many cannabinoids and other natural compounds, in the hemp and cannabis plant. Some people might associate CBD mistakenly with THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, the main compound in cannabis sativa that grants the plant its psychoactive properties that give users a high.

CBD, unlike THC, produces no high. Instead, it allows its users to feel a little more relaxed and can present them with a bunch of different potential health benefits. You see, there are potential benefits of CBD that almost anyone can enjoy and find relief from different issues in their lives.

Give your endocannabinoid system just a few of the potential benefits that CBD can grant those who use it. According to the WHO, CBD may help with the below:

Pain relief: CBD has been known to help folks who deal with chronic pain or pain from injuries find a little relief.

Insomnia assistance: The relaxing properties of CBD help many fall asleep quicker and easier.

Epilepsy: CBD is also known to help epileptics and those who experience frequent seizures regulate these events and find some relief.

Mental conditions: CBD might be able to ease the minds of those who deal with depression, anxiety, and certain other mental conditions.

Now that you know a bit more about CBD and the kind of products you can find, you should know a bit about some of the best CBD oil UK options from some of the top brands in the UK market. No matter what the amount of CBD you need is or what your preferred form of CBD is, you will be able to find it from one of these quality companies.

Best CBD Oil UK – The Top 7 CBD Oil Brands for 2021:

Take a look at online customer reviews for various CBD brands and on CBD-themed sites, and you will find Blessed CBD to consistently be the top pick in the CBD market. This is for a very good reason – the company makes CBD products and does everything they can to make sure they are transparent and trustworthy to their customers.

Check out Blessed CBD’s website, and you will find that they are a family-run business that cares deeply about providing organic hemp products to their customers. Their CBD oil products can be obtained in strengths perfect for the newbie to CBD or to someone who has been using it for years. You can find both broad-spectrum and full-spectrum CBD oils from Blessed CBD in the following strengths:

500mg

1000mg

1800mg

The company uses a CO2 extraction method in their process to ensure only the highest quality. Being full-spectrum, their CBD oils contain other healthy cannabinoids along with CBD, such as CBG, CBDa, and others, providing access to a nice terpene profile, all of the good flavonoids, and the entourage effect that you simply won’t find in many isolate-based CBD oils.

Being organic hemp, Blessed CBD’s oils contain no pesticides, herbicides, or any other potential synthetic solvents and additives. Just good, 100% organic CBD. Other products in their range include CBD gummies, CBD capsules and CBD creams.

No matter what your preferred amount of CBD is, you can be sure that Blessed CBD will have you covered with their high-quality CBD oil. To make things even better, the company makes it simple for customers to verify all of their claims about their products by simply checking out their third-party lab results on their website. This way, you don’t need to trust Blessed CBD – check the lab reports for yourself!

Vibes CBD is another quality CBD company that anyone interested in completely organic, gluten-free, non-GMO CBD products should check out. While the company is still a little newer to the CBD scene, they are already making a huge splash with their range of completely organic products.

In a similar fashion to Blessed CBD, Vibes CBD has made it ridiculously simple to trust them. You can check out third-party audits of the company’s products, and you can also be sure that all of those products will be completely natural and free of any chemicals (including the hemp seed oil they use as a carrier oil), largely thanks to their growing practices and their supercritical CO2 extraction process that is used in the making of their products.

While the company doesn’t have the largest selection of CBD oils on offer, you can find CBD capsules, CBD oil tinctures, and other quality products from the company at nice dosage strengths – even one CBD oil option of up to 2000mg.

3. Excite CBD

Excite CBD is a Scottish brand bringing CBD oil drops, CBD isolate, and a nice range of other full-spectrum products to the party. Like other companies on this list, they are serious about organic hemp, using a CO2 extraction method and choosing plants that are known to have a large range of phytocannabinoids.

Customers love the range of products on offer from Excite CBD, as well as the decent selection of strengths that can be selected between. While you might notice a little more of a price hike on their products compared to some other CBD companies, it is for a good reason – the company cares highly about making quality products and it shows.

4. Royal CBD

Royal CBD is a company who does things a little different than some other UK brands. They make sure information about their high strength products is open for anyone to find, and they offer a huge array of products for you to select from. Royal CBD sells CBD vapes, edibles, CBD oil tinctures, and other high-quality products.

All of the company’s hemp extracts are grown exclusively in the USA, and they utilize third-party testing to validate their claims. To make things even better, Royal CBD is one of the companies partnered with the Cannabis Trades Association UK. If you want to be able to trust the CBD company you are thinking about buying from, Royal CBD definitely makes a case for their trustworthiness.

5. Provacan

Provocan grows its organic hemp in Europe, similar to Excite CBD. The company has CBD oils available in three different strengths for you to choose from, so you will be able to find something for your experience level:

600mg oils

1200mg oils (this one of their best sellers)

2400mg oils

If you are brand new, you might think about picking up the 600mg oil, while someone looking for an extra kick of strength might opt for the 2400 mg of CBD option (which comes with terpenes and fatty acids). The company works hard to provide high-quality and full-spectrum CBD oils (made with low pressure ethanol extraction), so you can achieve that entourage effect with a dose level of your choosing.

6. Love Hemp

Many of the CBD companies on this list are a little newer to the market, but Love Hemp is no stranger to the CBD scene in the United Kingdom. They can be found in retail shops on the high street, or they can be purchased directly from the company on their website.

Love Hemp grows their hemp plants in the state of Colorado, one of the many states in the USA where the cannabis plant has been legalized on a recreational level. With this kind of oversight in a regulated area, you can bet that the quality of the final product is great.

Love Hemp’s range of hemp CBD oils and other products contain absolutely zero additives or synthetic chemicals, use high-quality MCT oil/coconut oil as a carrier oil, and you can choose from a nice range of strengths to get the perfect amount of CBD content.

Is CBD oil legal in the UK?

Don’t be fooled by CBD’s relation to bud (marijuana) because it is perfectly legal in the United Kingdom as long as the products meet a few very specific requirements. Products in the UK need to:

contain less than 1mg of THC content (cannabis oils are illegal, as they may produce psychoactive effects)

be produced by a company that has successfully navigated the new UK Novel Foods regulations

be clearly sold as a health or food supplement

The best CBD oil UK brands do everything they can to keep their products in line with the UK’s legal CBD requirements, and as long as the products meet those requirements, then the products are perfectly fine to be bought and sold by legal adults in the UK.

What are the different forms of CBD products?

There are a huge range of premium CBD products out there. All you have to do is look around at local high street stores or on the websites of popular CBD companies to find the best CBD oil UK options on offer. While many people want to enjoy the benefits of CBD, not everyone will share the same preferences in how they take their CBD. As such, you will be able to find some of these great kinds of products on offer from brands all across the CBD industry.

These are some of the most common products, and can be found in full-spectrum CBD oil, broad-spectrum CBD oil, or even just pure CBD choices. They are found most commonly in 10ml bottle sizes with a convenient dropper for dropping your oil on anything, or simply dropped under your tongue.

CBD vapes

CBD e-liquids and vape pens are on sale by many brands. A CBD vape is a great choice for folks who enjoy vaping.

Tasty treats like CBD capsules, brownies, and more can be obtained from many companies.

Want to get a topical product infused with CBD that you can use in your everyday skincare routine? This is now possible!

As you can see, there are a nice range of products you can select when you think about trying CBD for the first time.

For the best CBD oil brand, go with Blessed CBD

These are some of the best options on offer for those looking for the best CBD oil UK products. Whether you want a tried-and-true CBD oil, a tasty snack with CBD gummies or other edibles, CBD e-liquids, or even adding CBD into your skincare routine, it is all doable with some of these great CBD companies.

