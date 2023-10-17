This is branded content. In Touch Weekly is not endorsing the websites or products set forth below. The use of THC in any capacity may lead to health concerns and users should consult medical personnel before consumption. Local and state laws for use and possession of THC vary by jurisdiction and should be reviewed before purchase.

Being an adult can be a pain — literally and figuratively — so you’ll take anything you can get to help you out. That’s why more people are turning to CBD oil to relieve their pain, stress, anxiety and sleep problems. Taking CBD oil is safe, natural and legal. Not to mention, the best CBD oils won’t have many side effects.

But searching for the best CBD oil for anxiety, sleep, or pain can be a bit overwhelming, since there are so many CBD products on the market. That’s why we did the work for you and found five of the best CBD oils out there. Keep reading to see our favorites from some of the top CBD oil companies in the industry.

5 Best CBD Oils

Best CBD Oils in 2023

We scoured the CBD market to find the top CBD oils for relieving pain, reducing stress and boosting your overall wellness. These are our five favorites:

1. Best Overall CBD Oil: CBDfx CBD + CBN Oil Calming Tincture

CBDfx

What we like

This CBD oil tincture is one of our all-time favorites. The organic hemp oil is formulated with full spectrum CBD, as well as CBN, which is another cannabinoid with anti-anxiety and pain relieving properties, in addition to being a potent natural sleep aid. Plus, it uses MCT oil as its carrier oil, which allows your body to more effectively process the CBD.

The CBDfx CBD + CBN Oil Calming Tincture is ideal for experienced users and people who need intense relief. That’s because it’s available in four highly potent strengths—from 1000mg up to 6000mg. This CBD oil is organic, gluten-free, cruelty-free and vegan. Not to mention, it’s also flavored with terpenes and a natural sweetener, so you won’t have to worry about a ton of sugar or chemical additives.

What customers say

Shoppers say that the CBDfx CBD + CBN Oil Calming Tincture helps reduce feelings of anxiety and stress and makes them feel more patient. Many reviewers take the oil before bed to relax and wind down.

About the company

CBDfx is the second largest privately held CBD company in the world. They sell full spectrum CBD, broad spectrum CBD and Delta-9 THC in all sorts of forms. They offer CBD oil tinctures, CBD gummies, CBD edibles and more. The company only uses organically-grown, pesticide-free and non-GMO ingredients and their CBD products are tested eight times to ensure that they’re the best they can be.

Pros:

Organic, vegan and gluten-free

Cruelty-free

Made in the U.S.

60-day guarantee

Every purchase earns Loyalty Points

Specs:

CBD Type: Full spectrum CBD oil

Size: 30mL & 60mL

Serving Size: 1 dropper (1mL)

Strength: 1,000 mg of CBD/ 150mg CBN , 2,000 mg of CBD/ 150mg CBN , 4,000 mg of CBD/ 300mg CBN , 6,000 mg of CBD/ 300mg CBN

Flavor: None

Ingredients:

Hemp oil, coconut-derived MCT oil, stevia

2. Best CBD Oil for Relaxation: CBDistillery Full Spectrum CBD Oil Tincture

CBDistillery

What we like

If you’re looking to chill, then this is the hemp oil for you. The CBDistillery Full Spectrum CBD Oil Tincture is a potent formula made with clean ingredients that are optimal for relief and relaxation.

With MCT oil as its carrier oil, you’ll have no problem absorbing and processing the industrial hemp. That means you’ll be feeling the benefits of this hemp oil quickly and effectively.

What customers say

One reviewer commented that the CBDistillery CBD oil “consistently” helps them calm down and relax. Other shoppers say that the product helps “take the edge off,” and they appreciate the price point.

About the company

CBDistillery aims to improve the wellbeing of all of their customers by providing “plant-powered solutions.” The brand produces CBD products using US-grown industrial hemp and clean ingredients and they leave out artificial flavors, colors, preservatives and sweeteners. They also offer products made with all sorts of CBD types, like broad spectrum CBD oils, CBD isolate powders, CBD gummies made with full spectrum oil and more.

Pros:

US Hemp Authority-certified

Vegan

Made with 100% clean, non-GMO ingredients

60-day guarantee

Specs:

CBD Type: Full spectrum CBD oil

Size: 30mL

Serving Size: 1mL

Strength: 1,000 mg of CBD

Flavor: None

Ingredients:

Fractionated coconut oil (MCT), full spectrum CBD hemp extract (aerial parts)

3. Best CBD Oil for Pain Relief: Mission Farms Full Spectrum Max Relieve CBD Oil

Mission Farms

What we like

While some CBD oils are formulated for reducing stress and other CBD oils are made for general relief, we love that this CBD oil from Mission Farms is specifically designed for pain management.

The Mission Farms Full Spectrum Max Relieve CBD Oil formula is optimized for discomfort, inflammation and pain relief. That means it’s a great option if you’ve got achy joints or sore muscles.

This CBD oil is crafted with soothing essential oils, as well as additional cannabinoids with anti-inflammatory properties.

What customers say

One customer who experienced side effects from traditional pain relievers said that this CBD oil works for managing their chronic back, neck and knee pain. Another shopper noted that the Mission Farms CBD oil relieves their joint and tendon stiffness in the morning.

About the company

Mission Farms was started by a group of families who wanted to bring healthy, all-natural products to others. The company’s hemp is grown and hand-harvested on a farm in Bend, Oregon, so you know exactly where it’s coming from. Their CBD products combine full spectrum CBD with essential oils and terpenes from lavender, orange and more.

Pros:

Contains multiple cannabinoids for anti-inflammatory effects

Refreshing vanilla mint flavor

Formulated with soothing essential oils

All-natural ingredients

Specs:

CBD Type: Full spectrum CBD oil

Size: 30mL

Serving Size: 0.75mL

Strength: 700 mg of CBD, 1,400 mg of CBD

Flavor: Vanilla Mint

Ingredients:

Organic MCT coconut oil, hemp extract, CBG, CBD, CBC, organic peppermint essential oil, organic rosemary essential oil, organic clove essential oil, organic mint and vanilla flavoring

4. Best Budget CBD Oil: Sunday Scaries CBD Oil

Sunday Scaries

What we like

Most CBD oils can be pretty pricey. And while they may be worth the splurge, those CBD oils aren’t ideal if you’re on a budget. But if you’re trying not to break the bank, the Sunday Scaries CBD Oil is a high quality affordable option.

The MCT oil acts as a carrier oil to help you process the CBD and the natural flavors make it a tastier choice than other unflavored CBD products. It’s also packed with vitamins to give your wellness an extra boost.

What customers say

Customer reviews say that the Sunday Scaries CBD Oil makes them feel relaxed at any time of the day and it’s the “only thing” that helps them sleep. One shopper who doesn’t like anxiety medications said that this CBD oil alleviates general anxiety disorder symptoms.

About the company

Sunday Scaries sells CBD products to help with everyday stress. The company sells CBD gummies, CBD candies, CBD oils and even CBD products for dogs.

Pros:

Contains vitamins B12 and D3

Tasty fruit punch flavor

All-natural ingredients

USDA-certified organic

Specs:

CBD Type: Full spectrum CBD oil

Size: 30mL

Serving Size: 1 dropper (1mL)

Strength: 500 mg of CBD

Flavor: Fruit Punch

Ingredients:

MCT oil, natural flavor, stevia

5. Best Natural CBD Oil: MONTKUSH Natural CBD Oil Drops

MONTKUSH

What we like

If you’re after the most natural CBD products possible, you can’t go wrong with the MONTKUSH Natural CBD Oil Drops. This CBD supplement is USDA-certified organic and only contains two ingredients: CBD rosin and coconut oil.

The included dropper makes it easy to adjust each dosage to suit your needs and the formula is perfect for people who enjoy a natural hemp flavor. Plus, you get a boosted entourage effect from the full spectrum CBD.

What customers say

Customer reviews raved about the pain relieving benefits of this CBD oil. According to one customer, they noticed a difference in their lower back pain after just one week of using this CBD oil. Another shopper who has had multiple knee surgeries commented that they’re impressed with how well the MONTKUSH CBD oil relieves their pain.

About the company

MONTKUSH is certified organic by Vermont Organic Farmers and they don’t use any solvents or chemicals in their CBD products. The brand uses the entire hemp flower to produce full spectrum CBD that contains all the natural cannabinoids, flavonoids and terpenes found in the plant.

Pros:

USDA-certified organic

Non-GMO and pesticide-free

Made in the US

Specs:

CBD Type: Full spectrum CBD oil

Size: 30mL

Serving Size: 0.5 dropper (0.5mL)

Strength: 500 mg of CBD, 1,000 mg of CBD, 1,500mg of CBD

Flavor: None

Ingredients:

Organic fractionated coconut oil, MONTKUSH organic CBD rosin

How We Picked the Best CBD Oil

When narrowing down the very best CBD oils on the market, we looked at a few important factors:

Customer reviews

Hearing what actual customers with the same pain, anxiety, or sleep issues as you think about CBD oils is a fantastic way to find a quality product. We browsed the reviews for each CBD oil to see what shoppers had to say and to make sure that they were satisfied.

Testing

All of our CBD oil picks have been tested in third-party laboratories for quality and potency. If you don’t want to take our word for it, all of the products have the testing results readily available to customers so you can read them yourself.

Quality ingredients

There’s no substitute for high-quality ingredients and the CBD products we included on our list are made with natural, organic and non-GMO ingredients and without any artificial chemicals, pesticides, flavors, or colors.

What to Look For When Buying CBD Oil

Everyone is different, so the best CBD oil for one person may not be the best CBD oil for you. In order to find the perfect fit, you’ll need to take these things into consideration:

Potency

If you’re new to CBD oil or you just want a slight buzz, a less potent CBD oil is probably best so you can adjust to it. Shoppers who want to take CBD for anxiety disorders or severe pain should try a stronger CBD oil, so you get more intense effects with each dose.

Desired effect

Some CBD oils are intended specifically for pain relief or anxiety, while others are formulated to help you sleep. CBD oil can generally help with any of those problems, but certain products may be slightly different based on what it’s supposed to help. For example, many CBD oils for sleep may include sleep-inducing ingredients like chamomile, while a CBD oil for anxiety may include calming ingredients like lavender.

Type

When selecting the right CBD oil for your needs, you’ll need to consider the type of CBD used in the formula. This will determine whether or not your CBD tincture contains THC or produces an entourage effect to alleviate your symptoms. That’s why it’s important to figure out if a full spectrum CBD oil, broad spectrum CBD oil, or CBD isolate oil will best suit your needs.

Flavor

If you don’t mind the flavor of cannabis, there are plenty of unflavored CBD products out there. But if you prefer not tasting the earthy hemp flavor, you’ll want to choose a flavored CBD oil.

Price

Be sure to check the price of CBD before you buy it because cannabis products can be expensive. There are more affordable options out there, though, like the CBDistillery Full-Spectrum CBD Oil Tincture.

What is CBD?

Cannabidiol, better known as CBD, is a compound that’s naturally found in marijuana. It’s the second-most abundant cannabinoid found in the plant, second only to tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). THC has psychoactive properties and is the part of marijuana that gets you high. CBD, on the other hand, is not psychoactive, so it won’t produce the same high feeling. Some of the side effects of CBD can be similar to THC, though, such as appetite changes and drowsiness.

CBD products come in all sorts of forms, like CBD topicals, CBD gummies and edibles, CBD oil tinctures, CBD capsules, CBD powders and more.

Benefits of CBD

There are a wide range of CBD benefits that have been recorded via anecdotal evidence and through research, such as:

Calmness

Reduced anxiety and stress

Muscle and joint pain relief

Chronic pain relief

Better sleep

Reduced inflammation

There’s even a CBD drug that has been approved by the FDA. Epidiolex was approved in 2018 to treat seizures caused by two rare forms of epilepsy, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome and Dravet syndrome.

Types of CBD Oil

There are three types of CBD oil to know about — full spectrum CBD oil, broad spectrum CBD oil and CBD isolate oil.

Full spectrum CBD oil

Full spectrum CBD oils are made with more than just CBD. These CBD products also include all other cannabinoids and terpenes found in the hemp plant, including up to 0.3% THC.

Broad spectrum CBD oil

Broad spectrum CBD oil is similar to full spectrum oil because it also contains other cannabinoids, terpenes and compounds from the cannabis plant.

However, there’s a pretty big distinction between full spectrum and broad spectrum CBD oil. Unlike its full spectrum counterparts, broad spectrum CBD oil doesn’t contain THC. (It is worth noting, though, that broad spectrum CBD oil may include THC, but in such trace amounts that it’s non-detectable on a drug screening.)

CBD isolate oil

If your CBD oil tincture is formulated with CBD isolate, that means it’s extracted only CBD from the cannabis plant. So, if you’re using CBD isolate products, you won’t get the other terpenes and cannabinoids that you would if you were using full spectrum or broad spectrum CBD oil.

Side Effects of CBD Oil

CBD oil isn’t perfect—it does have some side effects, just like any other cannabis product or supplement. Common side effects you could experience after taking CBD oil include:

Nausea

Changes in appetite

Dry mouth

Diarrhea

Drowsiness

Fatigue

Sleepiness

Irritability

One thing to keep in mind is that CBD oil can potentially interact with some prescription medications, including antidepressants, anticonvulsants and opioids. Because CBD oil has some similar effects as alcohol, taking the two together could increase certain feelings, like drowsiness or fatigue, which could be dangerous. It’s also not recommended for pregnant women because there isn’t enough data yet on how CBD oil could affect babies.

FAQs:

Is CBD legal?

The 2018 Farm Bill made CBD oil federally legal if it comes from the hemp plant. To be considered legal, it can’t contain more than 0.3% THC, though.

Can taking CBD oil alone help with anxiety?

CBD oil hasn’t been approved by the FDA to treat anxiety yet, but many people with anxiety take CBD oil and report that it helps manage their symptoms. Research has also shown that CBD oil is a promising anxiety treatment.

If you have a fear of public speaking, there’s good news — one study found that CBD significantly reduced anxiety caused by giving a speech. Another study discovered that nearly 80% of patients experienced less anxiety within the first month of using CBD.

Will CBD oil make me high?

CBD oil will not get you high—your best bet for that is good old marijuana, because it contains THC. Since CBD oil doesn’t have psychoactive properties, you won’t experience the high feelings you get with THC.

Conclusion

Whether you’re new to taking CBD oil or are a regular consumer, we’re confident you’ll find your new favorite CBD oil among our top picks. So if your current CBD oil tincture is running low, don’t worry! These five CBD oils are the best of the best — and if you aren’t using one of them already, it’s definitely worth making the switch.

Disclaimer: While we work to ensure that product information is correct, on occasion manufacturers may alter their ingredient lists. Actual product packaging and materials may contain more and/or different information than that shown on our website. We recommend that you do not solely rely on the information presented and that you always read labels, warnings and directions before using or consuming a product. For additional information about a product, please contact the manufacturer. Content on this site is for reference purposes and is not intended to substitute for advice given by a physician, pharmacist or other licensed health-care professional. You should not use this information as self-diagnosis or for treating a health problem or disease. Contact your health-care provider immediately if you suspect that you have a medical problem. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or health condition. In Touch Weekly assumes no liability for inaccuracies or misstatements about products.