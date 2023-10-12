This is branded content. In Touch Weekly is not endorsing the websites or products set forth below. The use of THC in any capacity may lead to health concerns and users should consult medical personnel before consumption. Local and state laws for use and possession of THC vary by jurisdiction and should be reviewed before purchase.

Need some more relaxation in your life? There’s a gummy for that.

And since we all know cannabis has come a long way from the hippie heyday, you can quickly and easily get cannabis gummies that will relax you and make you feel great. Legally. In all 50 states.

CBD gummies are the rage for pretty much anyone who needs help to relax, lift their mood, and/or mitigate a vicious hangover. Check out the brands that, we think, offer the best-tasting, most effective CBD gummies to relax the body and free the mind.

What are the best CBD gummies this year? It’s these 6 winners:

Benefits of CBD

CBD, short for cannabidiol, has gained significant attention in recent years due to its potential health benefits. While research on CBD is still ongoing, there is evidence to suggest several potential benefits associated with its use. Here are some of the commonly reported benefits of CBD:

Pain management

CBD has been shown to have analgesic properties and may help alleviate pain, including chronic pain conditions such as arthritis, multiple sclerosis, and fibromyalgia. It interacts with the endocannabinoid system, which plays a role in pain perception.

Anxiety and stress

CBD has been reported to have anxiolytic (anti-anxiety) properties and may help reduce symptoms of anxiety disorders, such as generalized anxiety disorder, social anxiety disorder, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). It may also promote relaxation and improve sleep quality.

Anti-inflammatory

CBD has shown anti-inflammatory properties, which may be beneficial in managing inflammatory conditions like rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), and others. By reducing inflammation, CBD may help alleviate associated symptoms.

Improved sleep

CBD has been reported to have a positive impact on sleep by promoting relaxation and reducing anxiety. It may help individuals with insomnia or sleep disorders achieve better sleep quality and duration.

Best CBD Gummies in 2023

These are our top 6 picks for CBD gummies that boast a variety of benefits.

1. Best Overall: CBDistillery Full Spectrum CBD Gummies

CBDistillery

Pros:

100% clean ingredients

Third-party lab tested

Made from US-grown industrial hemp

Specs:

CBD Type: Full spectrum

Size: 30-count

Strength: 30 mg CBD per gummy

Flavor(s): Strawberry

CBDistillery’s full spectrum CBD gummies are a favorite to reduce stress. There’s a healthy dosage level here at 30mg per gummy, making them both strong and a great value. The ingredient list features organic and 100% clean ingredients, so you know you’re getting a quality gummy.

When you need to sleep or melt the stress away, just one of these powerful gummies can usually do the trick. Perhaps one of the secrets to their chill effect is the additional hemp terpenes that are infused to support relaxation and wellness. Whatever the reason, we love them.

What customers say

Verified reviewers rave over these gummies, giving them a 5-star average based on over 100 reviews. Most love how these help them drift off to sleep, and they are also obsessed with the delicious strawberry flavor.

2. Most Potent CBD Gummies: R&R CBD Gummies

R&R

Pros:

One of the strongest on the market at 60mg CBD per gummy

100% vegan, custom infused gummies

Contains .5 mg of minor cannabinoids

Third-party lab tested

Made with 100% Organic hemp extract

Specs:

CBD Type: Full spectrum

Size: 30-count

Strength: 30mg or 60mg CBD per gummy

Flavor(s): Multi-flavored

It’s all in the name. R&R’s CBD products are known to help soothe the soul and give you true rest and relaxation. Their full spectrum CBD gummies are very potent because of the sheer amount of cannabinoids that are packed in each one. Users report feeling relief within 10 minutes of taking them, and they are the most delicious gummies we’ve tried.

There are lots of CBD brands that sell ‘full spectrum’ CBD products, but when you check out their lab test, you might find just one additional cannabinoid in the mix. R&R’s gummies are different; they’re made from super-potent hemp genetics.

Current lab results reveal high levels of supporting cannabinoids CBG, CBC, CBDV, and CBN. The result is a powerful effect that stays with you for hours on end. Great to take in the early evening or just before bedtime.

What customers love

With a 5-star rating out of over 600 reviews, it’s no surprise that people are loving the products from R&R. One even noted that they feel the effects of these potent gummies within minutes.

3. Best for Beginners: GreenIVe Full Spectrum CBD Gummies

GreenIVe

Pros:

Great for beginners

Encourages the “entourage effect”

Third-party lab tested

Specs:

CBD Type: Full spectrum

Size: 30-count

Strength: 20 mg CBD per gummy

Flavor(s): Mixed berry

GreenIVe makes the best choice for vegan CBD gummies that are pure and tasty. Moderately dosed at 20mg full spectrum CBD per gummy, they also happen to be great for beginners and people who take CBD every day to support wellness.

The ingredients inside are totally vegan and totally natural. The berry extract they use has a mildly sweet, tart flavor that blends well with the hempy taste of CBD extract. GreenIVe sources their CBD from organically grown US hemp. They’ve priced their CBD gummies well too, a bit below average of the competition.

4. Best for Hangovers: Sunday Scaries CBD Gummies

Sunday Scaries

Pros:

Safe to take daily

Offers same-day shipping

100% money-back guarantee

Specs:

CBD Type: Full spectrum

Size: 20-count

Strength: 10 mg CBD per gummy

Flavor(s): Assorted variety of orange, cherry, apple, and lemon

Thank God, a CBD company that literally started their business to help with hangovers. Naturally, no chemicals involved. Say hello to Sunday Scaries, one of the coolest CBD brands we know. Sunday Scaries practically invented the CBD gummy, and for a long time, this was the only CBD product they made. They sold like hotcakes and skyrocketed in use among the hungover, the anxious, and the restless.

Each CBD gummy also contains an infusion of vitamin B12 and vitamin D3, both of which are known to help ease the pain after a hard night. Rest assured, you can get a delicious sleep and keep the scaries at bay with these bites.

What customers love

Averaged at 4.8 stars and over 900 reviews, Sunday Scaries are beloved by all who take them. In fact, one reviewer even noted that “within minutes they bring down my anxiety.”

5. Best USDA Organic CBD Gummies: Cornbread Hemp Full Spectrum CBD Gummies

Cornbread Hemp

Pros:

USDA organic

Includes up to 2 mg THC per serving

Third-party lab tested

Specs:

CBD Type: Full spectrum

Size: 30-count

Strength: 300 mg CBD, 750 mg CBD, or 1,500 mg CBD per bottle

Flavor(s): Berry or peach

For a seed-to-sale CBD company, the process of obtaining organic certification is long, rigorous, and expensive. In reality, there aren’t that many CBD gummies out there that are actually USDA-certified organic. We think we found the best officially organic option from a smaller brand out of Kentucky called Cornbread. These are multi-generational farmers that know a thing or two about sustainable agriculture.

Their full spectrum CBD gummies are made with extract exclusively from the hemp flower, not the stalks and stems. The flower part of the cannabis plant contains the most cannabinoids and terpenes, making for a potent CBD gummy with the cleanest ingredients you can find.

What customers love

With an almost-perfect rating and over 9,000 reviews, it’s such a question that Cornbread is one of the most beloved CBD brands out there. Customers rave about these delicious gummies helping with everything from finally getting a good night’s sleep, to improved mobility, to helping with anxiety.

6. By Far The Tastiest CBD Gummies: JustCBD CBD Gummies

Just CBD

Pros:

Variety of flavors

Gluten and dairy free

Third-party lab tested

Specs:

CBD Type: Not specified

Size: Not specified

Strength: 1,000 mg CBD per jar

Flavor(s): Sour Cherries, Clear Bear, Peach Rings, Rainbow Ribbons, Sour Bear, Sour Worms, Apple Rings, Blue Raspberry Rings, Sugar Free, Watermelon Rings, Worms

Some people don’t really care about whether or not a CBD gummy tastes good. For those that want theirs to taste like old-school candy, bar none the answer is JustCBD. All the childhood faves are here, like peach rings, sour gummy worms, and the classic clear gummy bear. And that’s just touching the surface, since there are 12 flavor options total. Our personal favorite are the rainbow ribbons, and we like that they have a sugar-free version for the glucose-conscious.

Not to mention, you can choose your potency level here, from 8mg to a strong 31mg CBD per gummy, depending on which variety you purchase.

With JustCBD’s extensive options in gummies, there’s something for everyone and every level of CBD user. You can’t beat the taste.

What customers love

With over 6,000 verified reviews and 4.9 stars, these gummies are considered some of the best on the market. Customers love the variety of flavors and gummy styles they can purchase, and note not only how delicious (and nostalgic!) they are, but also how they aid in a variety of ailments, including stress relief and sleep.

What to Consider when Buying CBD Gummies

When looking to buy CBD gummies, there are several shopping considerations to keep in mind. Here are some factors to consider:

CBD Source and Quality

Look for CBD gummies made from high-quality, organically grown hemp. Ensure that the manufacturer uses third-party lab testing to verify the potency and purity of their products. This information should be readily available on their website or product packaging.

THC Content

If you want to avoid THC completely, opt for broad spectrum or CBD isolate gummies, which should be THC-free. Full spectrum CBD gummies may contain trace amounts of THC (up to the legal limit of 0.3% in hemp-derived products). Check the product description or lab test results to determine the THC content.

Strength

Consider the concentration of CBD in each gummy. It’s usually expressed in milligrams (mg) per gummy. Higher concentrations mean a stronger dosage per gummy. Choose a potency that aligns with your desired dosage and personal preferences.

Ingredients and Flavor

Check the list of ingredients to ensure that the gummies are made with high-quality ingredients and do not contain any unnecessary additives or artificial flavors. Opt for natural flavors and sweeteners whenever possible.

Customer Reviews

Read customer reviews and testimonials to gauge the overall satisfaction and experiences of other buyers. This can provide insights into the quality, effectiveness, and taste of the gummies.

Price and Value

Consider the price of the CBD gummies in relation to the quantity and quality offered. Compare prices among different brands to ensure you’re getting a fair deal. However, remember that higher quality products may come with a higher price tag.

Legal Considerations

Familiarize yourself with the local laws and regulations regarding CBD products in your area. Ensure that the CBD gummies you choose comply with the legal requirements in your jurisdiction.

By considering these factors, you can make an informed decision when purchasing CBD gummies and choose a product that meets your needs and preferences.

What is CBD?

CBD, or cannabidiol, is one of the many naturally occurring compounds found in the cannabis plant. It is a non-intoxicating compound, meaning it does not produce the effects typically associated with cannabis use. CBD is extracted from the hemp plant, a variety of cannabis that contains low levels of THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), the psychoactive compound responsible for the intoxicating effects.

CBD gained significant attention due to its potential therapeutic properties and its ability to interact with the body’s endocannabinoid system. The endocannabinoid system is a complex network of receptors found throughout the body, including the brain, immune system, organs, and tissues. It plays a role in regulating various physiological processes such as pain sensation, mood, appetite, sleep, and immune response.

CBD interacts with the endocannabinoid system by influencing the activity of cannabinoid receptors, primarily CB1 and CB2 receptors. It may also affect other receptors and neurotransmitters in the body, such as serotonin receptors, which are involved in mood regulation.

Types of CBD

When it comes to CBD products, there are three main types: full spectrum CBD, broad spectrum CBD, and CBD isolate.

These types differ based on their cannabinoid composition and the extraction process used.

Full spectrum CBD: Full spectrum CBD contains a wide range of cannabinoids, including CBD, THC (up to the legal limit of 0.3% in hemp-derived products), and other beneficial compounds such as terpenes, flavonoids, and other cannabinoids like CBG, CBC, and CBN.

This type of CBD is derived from whole-plant extraction, meaning it retains the natural balance of compounds found in the cannabis plant. The presence of other cannabinoids and compounds can create an “entourage effect,” where the various components work together synergistically, potentially enhancing the overall therapeutic benefits.

Broad spectrum CBD: Broad spectrum CBD is similar to full spectrum CBD in that it contains multiple cannabinoids, terpenes, and other beneficial compounds. However, broad spectrum CBD products go through an additional refinement process to remove all traces of THC, making them THC-free.

This type of CBD is an option for individuals who want to avoid THC completely but still desire the potential benefits of other cannabinoids and compounds.

CBD isolate: CBD isolate is the purest form of CBD available. It undergoes extensive processing to isolate and remove all other cannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids, and other plant compounds, leaving behind only CBD in its crystalline form. CBD isolate does not contain any THC or other cannabinoids.

The choice between these types of CBD products depends on personal preferences and individual needs. Full spectrum CBD is often favored by those who want to experience the synergistic effects of multiple cannabinoids, while broad spectrum CBD offers a THC-free option. CBD isolate is popular among individuals who prefer CBD in its purest form and want to avoid other compounds entirely.

Forms of CBD

CBD is available in various forms, including oils, tinctures, capsules, edibles, topicals (creams, balms, and lotions), and more. It can be consumed orally, sublingually (under the tongue), topically applied to the skin, or inhaled through vaporization. The specific method of consumption may affect the onset and duration of CBD’s effects.

It’s important to note that CBD products can vary in their composition, quality, and concentration of CBD. Some CBD products may also contain trace amounts of THC, although hemp-derived CBD products legally contain less than 0.3% THC.

While CBD has shown potential therapeutic benefits, it’s essential to consult with a healthcare professional before using CBD, especially if you have any underlying medical conditions or if you are taking medications, as CBD can interact with certain drugs. Additionally, the regulatory landscape surrounding CBD can vary by jurisdiction, so it’s important to be aware of the legal status of CBD in your location.

FAQs

Want to know more? Here are some common questions when it comes to CBD gummies.

Are CBD gummies legal?

The legality of CBD gummies depends on the jurisdiction. In many countries, CBD products derived from hemp (containing less than 0.3% THC) are legal, while those derived from marijuana (with higher THC content) may have stricter regulations. It’s crucial to check the local laws regarding CBD products in your specific area.

Can CBD gummies cause psychoactive effects?

CBD itself is not intoxicating and does not produce psychoactive effects. However, full spectrum CBD gummies may contain trace amounts of THC, which could potentially lead to a mild psychoactive effect. Broad spectrum CBD gummies and CBD isolate gummies, on the other hand, should not cause any psychoactive effects since they are THC-free.

How many CBD gummies should I take?

The appropriate dosage of CBD gummies varies depending on factors such as individual body chemistry, desired effects, and the concentration of CBD in each gummy. It’s generally recommended to start with a low dosage and gradually increase it if needed. Reading the product label and following the manufacturer’s instructions for dosage is important.

Are there any side effects of CBD gummies?

CBD is generally well-tolerated, and serious side effects are rare. However, some individuals may experience mild side effects such as dry mouth, drowsiness, changes in appetite, or diarrhea. It’s advisable to consult with a healthcare professional if you have any concerns or are taking other medications.

Can I take CBD gummies with other medications?

CBD has the potential to interact with certain medications. You should consult with a healthcare professional or pharmacist before combining CBD gummies with other medications to ensure there are no potential interactions.

Conclusion

CBD gummies are great to help you chill naturally, and they’re frankly one of the best hangover cures out there. If you overdid it this weekend, take a couple and let your mind relax. CBD gummies also can help you get better, longer shut-eye. So if sleep is an issue for you, we highly recommend these little treats.

Hopefully, all the tightly wound, the worry warts, and the sleep-deprived who read this will give CBD gummies a whirl, and chill out already.