This is sponsored content. In Touch Weekly is not endorsing the websites or products set forth below. The use of THC or CBD in any capacity may lead to health concerns and users should consult medical personnel before consumption. Local and state laws for use and possession of THC vary by jurisdiction and should be reviewed before purchase.

The suede boots are out, the scarves are on, and the air has that chill crisp you’ve been waiting for. This can mean only one thing — the new year is coming!

It’s never too early to get into the New Year spirit — or at least, start planning out your resolutions. There’s one special treat that’s sure to put a smile on the face of even the biggest grinch this season: CBD gummies.

Best CBD Gummies Heading Into the New Year

With their ability to help with everything from better sleep to better skin, CBD gummies truly are the gift that keeps on giving. But unfortunately, not all CBD products are made equal.

The industry is filled with regulation loopholes that make it easy for less-than-perfect products to hit the shelves. But have no fear; we’ve read the science and scanned through the ingredients lists and comment sections to make sure everything listed here will only lead to good things ahead.

Our favorite CBD gummies this year are:

But no matter what type of result you’re looking for, these are bound to be the best CBD gummies you’ll find.

Best Overall CBD Gummies: FOCL Premium CBD Gummies

FOCL

Pros:

3 flavor options

Choose from full or broad spectrum

Organic ingredients

Cons:

Contains tree nuts (coconut)

Specs:

Spectrum: Full or Broad

Full or Broad Strength: 25mg of CBD per gummy

25mg of CBD per gummy Recommended Dosage: 1 gummy

Overview: If you’re shopping for someone with a sweet tooth, whether it’s yourself or someone else, these may be the best CBD gummies out there.

These CBD gummies from FOCL deliver two varieties of CBD, allowing you to choose from either full or broad spectrum (depending on what the person you’re shopping for is looking for). Not only that, but they also have three different flavors to choose from, like: Sour Watermelon, Tropical Punch and Mandarin Orange.

Still, that’s not to say these CBD gummies are all fun and no business. They’re still packed with 25mg of high-quality CBD per gummy, which is mixed and extracted in facilities that practice third-party lab testing for quality assurance — to help you relax whenever you need to wind down.

What Customers Love: Customers love the fun feel of this product, commenting that it gives them the joy of eating candy, despite the more adult effects of the treats — which still reliably help with everything from getting better sleep to relieving joint pain.

Best CBD Gummies for Pain: Koi CBD Complete Full Spectrum CBD Gummies

Koi

Pros:

Domestically-grown hemp

Third-party tested

Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP)-certified

Cons:

Less than a month supply per bottle

Specs:

Spectrum: Full

Full Strength: 25 mg CBD/5 mg Delta-9 per gummy

25 mg CBD/5 mg Delta-9 per gummy Recommended Dosage: 1-2 gummies per day

Overview: Perhaps the best gift CBD could bring is the gift of relief — and perhaps no product offers more of a chance for that than Koi’s Complete Full Spectrum Gummies.

The brand utilizes domestically-grown CBD for their base, ensuring that all the cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids that go into the mix stay there, to work their magic on chronic and joint pain as a power that’s greater than the sum of its parts.

Plus, Koi adds a dash of extra Delta-9 for good measure. This special cannabinoid has similar psychedelic properties to THC, but taken in low doses, it helps relax the brain and release certain endorphins that add up to an overall sense of all-natural pain relief.

And the entire formula is vigorously tested to ensure only healthy aspects of the cannabis plant are contributing to this magic.

What Customers Love: Customers dealing with chronic pain are accustomed to pills, so many users of this product were thrilled that they could get the same — or better — relief from something that was cooked up by Mother Nature.

Best Artisanal Gummies: Dr. Endo Live Resin CBD Gummies by Secret Nature

Secret Nature

Pros:

USDA-certified organic hemp

Vegan-friendly

Zero additives

True live resin

Cons:

May not be suitable for beginners

Specs:

Spectrum: Full

Full Strength: 25 mg CBD per gummy

25 mg CBD per gummy Recommended Dosage: 1 gummy

Overview: Secret Nature’s full spectrum CBD gummies are filled with cannabidiol made from USDA-certified organic hemp plants, and all the benefits that come from such a high-quality ingredient.

Namely, that would be the assurance that no pesticides, herbicides, or other noxious chemicals are found in the mix. CBD has notoriously thirsty roots which will suck up anything they find in their surrounding soil, making an organic start all the more important.

Secret Nature’s use of live resin ensures the most potent effects and best flavor from fresh ingredients (live resin products are much more effective ), resulting in an unparalleled effect that will leave you with a memorable experience.

What Customers Love: Users of this product were thrilled with what it did for their sleep schedules, anxiety and overall mood. The flavor options also received high marks for being delicious without any bad after-taste.

Best Tasting: Soul CBD Gummies

Soul

Pros:

Tons of awesome flavors

Third-party lab tested

All-natural ingredients

Cons:

None that we could find

Specs:

Spectrum: Isolate

Isolate Strength: 10 or 25 mg CBD per gummy

10 or 25 mg CBD per gummy Recommended Dosage: 1-2 gummies

Overview: When it comes to having some of the best flavors available, Soul CBD totally takes the cake.

With flavors like Pineapple Mango, Spicy Margarita and Coconut Vanilla, it’s no wonder people are loving popping these gummies once (or twice) a day.

The company utilizes a proprietary blend of cannabis plant products to create the best CBD oil possible for promoting relaxation, and easing away anxieties big and small.

Plus, the company has its products tested by a third-party lab to ensure the CBD involved are as safe and high-quality as the company says they are.

What Customers Love: One thing users of this product said they no longer had to worry about? Whether or not it works. Across the board, customers loved this product for its effectiveness at helping them calm their racing minds.

Most Unique: Absolute Nature Full Spectrum CBD Fruit Slice Gummies

Absolute Nature

Pros:

Delicious fruit slice-shaped gummies

Organically grown hemp

Vegan

Cons:

May be too strong for beginners

Specs:

Spectrum: Full

Full Strength: 30 mg CBD per gummy

30 mg CBD per gummy Recommended Dosage: 1 gummy per day

Overview: Finding CBD derived from organically-grown cannabis plants is kind of like finding a needle in a haystack. But in this industry, growing the plants in toxin-free soil can make such a huge difference.

That’s the case for Absolute Nature’s full spectrum fruit slice gummies, which utilize only the strength of their own seed and soil to produce the cleanest CBD Mother Nature could ever ask for. On top of that assurance, the final product is tested by third party laboratories before it’s put into a gummy, giving the final product both Mother Nature and man’s approval.

And without any chemicals, additives, preservatives, or GMO-enhanced stuff in sight, the rest of the ingredients list holds up to the all-natural allure of Absolute Nature’s CBD, ensuring the company really is living up to its name.

What Customers Love: Customers raved not just about the quality of the CBD itself, but the quality of the effects of these gummies, saying it helped them get the best sleep of their lives and finally get rid of chronic pains they’ve been dealing with, among other helpful impacts.

Best For Daily Use: Extract Labs Daily Support CBD Gummies

Extract Labs

Pros:

Certified-organic hemp

Third-party lab tested

Non-GMO ingredients

Cons:

May not be acceptable for those with nut allergies

Specs:

Spectrum: Full

Full Strength: 33 mg CBD per gummy

33 mg CBD per gummy Recommended Dosage: 1 gummy

Overview: When you’re looking for the full spectrum — that is, a formula that incorporates all the glorious cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids CBD has to offer — Extract Labs really goes the whole nine yards.

These treats may taste like candy, but they’re made with only natural ingredients, right down to their food dyes, which come from colorful components turmeric and spirulina. And the hemp is no less pure, coming from well-tilled soil on American farms.

Plus, the company lives up to its name, utilizing the ultra-clean CO2 extraction method when removing CBD from their cannabis plants — and putting each batch through various rounds of vigorous testing, to ensure the formula is clean and high quality before it ever gets put into a gummy.

What Customers Love: Customers love how easy this product is – adding one tasty gummy a day to their regimen, to get all the benefits CBD has to offer. And many also commented on the yummy flavors, which come in fun varieties like lemon, berry and orange cream.

Best Variety: Palmetto Harmony CBD Gummies

Palmetto Harmony

Pros:

Focuses on different ailments

Non-GMO ingredients

Third-party tested

Cons:

No deal for buying more than one variety

Specs:

Spectrum: Full

Full Strength: 20 mg CBD per gummy

20 mg CBD per gummy Recommended Dosage: 1 gummy per day

Overview: Yes, there’s even a CBD product for those who are extra picky about what they eat.

With Palmetto Harmony’s list of all-natural ingredients — which even includes non-GMO corn syrup — as well as the company’s vegan-friendly outlook, there’s not much for even your pickiest person to complain about.

And that’s to say nothing of the CBD itself. The stuff is derived from all-natural farms in South Carolina, and tested vigorously for any noxious chemicals before being added to the final mix.

Plus, Palmetto Harmony whips their CBD gummies into three unique formulas, which enlist even more all-natural helpers — including green tea, apple cider vinegar, melatonin, and probiotics — to give a gentle boost to activities like focusing, sleeping and getting better gut health.

What Customers Love: Customers love how safe they feel with these all-natural, vegan-friendly gummies on their side. And the only thing that made them happier than the ingredients lists was seeing the promised results of these CBD treats.

Best For General Wellness: Charlotte’s Web Daily Wellness CBD Gummies

Charlotte’s Web

Pros:

Domestically-grown hemp

CO2-Extracted CBD oil

All-natural flavors

Cons:

One jar is only one month supply

Specs:

Spectrum: Full

Full Strength: 12.5 mg CBD per gummy

12.5 mg CBD per gummy Recommended Dosage: 2 gummies per day

Overview: Why is this CBD gummy on our list? There’s a lot to love about the product Charlotte’s Web has spun up.

Perhaps the best thing is the CBD itself. The stuff comes from cannabis plants that are grown organically — a quality that’s as unfortunately rare in the CBD world as it is wonderfully beneficial for overall health. That hemp is also grown domestically in America, which cuts down on shipping and all the pollution that goes along with it.

Plus, Charlotte’s Web utilizes the ultra-clean CO2 extraction method, which is noted throughout the industry for its safety. And if all that wasn’t enough, the company has its final product tested by a third-party lab, to ensure what makes it to the shelf is as safe and high-quality as promised.

What Customers Love: Customers were crazy about this product’s pure effectiveness, mostly noting how well it worked on everything from their anxiety to their sleep schedules to their skin care routines. Plus, many noted that the raspberry lime flavor left an overall happy taste in their mouths!

Best For Relaxing: Green Roads Extra Strength CBD Relax Bears

Green Roads

Pros:

Third-party lab tested

Domestically-grown hemp

Assorted flavors

Cons:

Not suitable for vegans

Specs:

Spectrum: Isolate

Isolate Strength: 10mg or 25mg per gummy

10mg or 25mg per gummy Recommended Dosage: 1-2 gummies per day

Overview: On the other side of the spectrum — literally — there are those who like things streamlined, looking for a dose of CBD and nothing more. And for those pared down enthusiasts, Green Roads might have just the thing.

Their Relax Bears utilize nothing but cannabidiol to make their mark. That means all other parts of the cannabis plant, including all other terpenes, flavonoids and cannabinoids are out of the mix.

But streamlined doesn’t have to mean boring. The CBD is still derived from high-quality hemp grown at domestic farms. And the final formula is mixed with a number of fun, fruity flavors, to give each bite a burst of everything from orange and apple to lemon, cherry and blueberry.

What Customers Love: Perhaps the biggest flex of this formula is literally its strength. It’s rare to find a CBD isolate that still packs this much punch, and that did not go unnoticed by fans of the isolate variety — who seemingly also quickly also became fans of this product.

What is CBD?

Cannabidiol — better known as CBD — is a type of cannabinoid, which are, in and of themselves, chemical components of the hemp plant.

All told, the hemp plant is home to more than 100 cannabinoids, as well as their counterparts, terpenes and flavonoids, which are other organic aspects of the plant. Together, these compounds combine to make up the properties of the plant, lending themselves to everything from the taste to the smell to the texture.

And while all plants in nature are made up of these building blocks, the cannabis plant in particular has a few more components it’s especially famous — including not just CBD but the chemical’s somewhat notorious cousin, THC.

When consumed by humans and some animals, these plant parts all interact with something in the body called the endocannabinoid system (ECS). First discovered in the 1990s, this bodily structure is made up of a network of sensors, spread out across the central and peripheral nervous systems, and helps to keep the body in a state of internal stasis.

If it detects that levels of certain hormones or other fluids are out of balance, the ECS alerts the brain, which promptly sends whichever reinforcements the body requires to settle things down. And these types of alarms can go off in all areas of the body, influencing all sorts of functions.

That’s why CBD really is good for everything it claims to help, including anxiety and depression, joint pain, and gut and skin issues. All of these ailments can be helped by bringing the body into a better state of internal balance, which CBD helps not just create but keep up.

Types of CBD

But not all CBD is created equal.

As the 2018 Farm Bill has loosened regulations on the study and sale of hemp-based products, people have discovered ever-more ways to prepare cannabidiol for human consumption.

That includes turning it into the three major types of CBD: Full spectrum CBD, Broad spectrum CBD, and CBD isolate.

Full Spectrum CBD

As previously mentioned, the cannabis plant is chock-full of cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids. And full-spectrum CBD doesn’t take any of these factors out of the equation.

When the hemp plant is processed to make full spectrum CBD oil, all of those plant parts and chemical components stay in the final mix—including trace amounts of THC. (Not enough of the compound makes it into the final product to produce a high, and there are still strict federal regulations on how much THC is allowed at all in CBD products.)

Still, some experts argue that this is the best way to try cannabidiol, saying that these additional aspects of the plant work together to create something called the entourage effect. Essentially, while scientists have yet to study each of these individual cannabinoids or figure out how, exactly, they interact with the body, many believe they may come together to make a sum that’s greater than the whole of its parts, with all of the cannabinoids working in tandem to create a stronger effect than any of them would alone.

Broad Spectrum CBD

Broad spectrum enthusiasts are essentially the pragmatists of the CBD world. While many acknowledge the possibility of the entourage effect, they take issue with one cannabinoid in particular being invited to that party: THC.

Broad spectrum CBD is processed in a specific way which leaves all of the helpful flavonoids, terpenes, and cannabinoids in the mix except for tetrahydrocannabinol.

These mixtures are great for people who want all the best the hemp plant has to offer, but have reservations about including THC in their daily diet, due to other health conditions, work conditions, or for any other reason. Many pet parents also prefer broad spectrum formulas for their furry family members, as the scientific research on THC in animals is mixed at best, and still largely ongoing.

CBD Isolate

For the purists of the world, there’s CBD isolate.

This option keeps things simple, offering cannabidiol and nothing more. It’s a great option for people who would rather not get involved in all the other cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids in the mix, but would still like to reap the all-natural rewards CBD has to offer.

What CBD Is Used For

Cannabidiol can be a useful formula for a number of bodily ailments, both chronic and situational.

Since it interacts with the endocannabinoid system, CBD gets plugged directly into the mainframe of the body, helping the system that most helps us stay in a state of internal balance. That’s why—and how—it has such a wide-range of uses, and so many different success stories.

Still, CBD has a few properties of its own that make it especially great for particular issues. The plant part is noted for its anti-inflammatory prowess, which makes it a natural for helping alleviate all types of pain, especially joint pain and any types of chronic pain people may experience.

The plant part has also been discovered to have antimicrobial aspects, which generally help with slowing down or stopping all together the spread of bacteria, viruses, some types of fungi, and protozoans.

Plus, since CBD helps with the upkeep of fluid levels within the body, it can play a role in hormonal regulation that leads to everything from a steadier mood to a more reliable sleep schedule, and even shinier hair and stronger skin.

How to Choose CBD Gummies

Whether you’re an expert or brand new to the concept, there are a number of factors to consider when choosing the best CBD gummies for you.

Type of CBD

First, you’ll want to figure out whether full spectrum CBD, broad spectrum CBD, or CBD isolate fits in best with your beliefs and what you want to get out of the experience.

After you’ve narrowed down the field in that way, you should start thinking about dosage. Everybody and every body is different, with height, weight, metabolism, and tolerance all impacting the overall effect CBD will have on you. Even people who are more experienced with CBD can feel it in different ways, depending on which type they take, what they’ve had to eat that day, how tired or dehydrated they may be, or a number of other changeable factors.

Tolerance Levels

Beginners especially should start on the low side, taking the lowest recommended dosage or even half of that amount at first. Give your body a week or two to get used to the effect before evaluating how you feel and deciding whether or not to increase the dosage.

And remember that CBD gummies are ingested, which means they have to pass through the digestive system before they pass into the bloodstream. This means it may as long as 2 hours for the gummies to be felt at their full force.

CBD Companies

Finally, you’ll want to take into account a few factors about the company itself.

The CBD industry is still new, and only a few regulations dictate what companies can and can’t do. This unfortunately leaves a lot of room for less-than-reputable operations to sell less-than safe products.

Organic CBD is always best, since the plants’ roots are especially prone to pick up all sorts of chemicals in the soil—including those that aren’t great for humans. Similarly, a CO2 extraction method is a good sign of a good faith business, since this method is widely considered to be the cleanest and safest way to separate CBD from hemp. And any company that goes out of its way to have its products tested by a third-party lab is especially committed to making sure it’s putting out the best products possible while being transparent with shoppers instead of hiding behind a lack of regulations.

Other Products to Consider

Of course, CBD isn’t the only thing that can help with stress, sleep, or chronic pain.

Everything from essential oils—and accompanying diffusers—to adult coloring books can help work out nerves. Journals or drawing pads can help people get out anxious energy or better prepare for bed. And yoga mats can be another great option for introducing the type of slower motion and deeper breaths that can promote relaxation and even better sleep.

On that note, weighted blankets are another tested way to promote better sleep. Soothing face masks or yummy calming teas can also be effective.

And bath salts are a wonderful way to combat joint pain, anxiety, and sleeplessness, helping melt everything away at the end of a long day.

FAQs

CBD is still a new and upcoming product, and there’s often a lot of confusion about the subject.

Is CBD legal?

This is one of the most asked questions about CBD. The 2018 Farm Bill made hemp plant products legal, which broadly opened up the CBD market. Still, each state has retained its own laws and restrictions on the subject.

CBD may or may not be legal, depending on where you live. A frequently updated map can help you determine whether CBD is legal in your state.

How do I take CBD?

There are several different ways to take CBD, all coming with their own benefits.

CBD gummies are ingested. This means they must first pass through the digestive system before the CBD is absorbed by the bloodstream. Due to this process, some of the potency of CBD gummies is lost out on, and it may take up to two hours to feel the full effect. Still, once ingested CBD hits, its effects typically last longer.

CBD tinctures are another very popular way to experience the compound. These droppers allow users to put CBD directly under their tongue, which is the fastest and most effective way to take CBD, as this method allows the compound to be absorbed directly into the bloodstream. Droppers also let users put CBD in everything from coffee to water to yogurt and smoothies.

Creams, lotions, and salves that include CBD are called topicals. They’re more effective for joint or muscle pain, and can be utilized as a spot treatment for problem areas.

And CBD is also available in many vape juices. While this is another way to quickly and potently feel the effect of the compound, science on how vape oil impacts the lungs is still emerging, and has returned a few troubling results.

Will CBD make me high?

No. CBD doesn’t make you high.

The product works by helping the endocannabinoid system—the mechanism that helps keep the body in a state of internal stasis—and therefore helps the body maintain a sense of balance. When this state is achieved, the brain releases certain endorphins, which makes the body feel good.

Some people describe this sensation as a slight sense of euphoria or a small body high. But it is not the same thing as the high that comes from THC, when the brain and its perceptions are directly impacted by the drug.

Will CBD show up on a drug test?

Most likely not.

Federal regulations strictly limit the amount of THC that can be legally included in CBD products, with none able to have more than 0.3% THC. And while technically, this could build up enough in the body to show up on a drug test, it would require taking very large doses of the stuff for a sustained period of time.

What Are the Best CBD Gummies for You?

Whether it’s dealing with anxiety, chronic pain, trouble sleeping, or just the desire to feel better, you, your friends and your family can most likely benefit from what CBD has to offer.

Just ensure that you only give these gummies to adults. Those with certain health conditions may also want to consult their doctor before adding CBD into their daily regimen.

But as long as the product comes from a trusted company, and the person taking it has no other health complications, CBD can truly be just the thing to ensure a happy new year.