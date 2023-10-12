This is branded content. In Touch Weekly is not endorsing the websites or products set forth below. The use of THC in any capacity may lead to health concerns and users should consult medical personnel before consumption. Local and state laws for use and possession of THC vary by jurisdiction and should be reviewed before purchase.

Anxiety is something that affects nearly everyone at some point. It’s a natural reaction to stress but can also lead to mood swings, a lack of energy, disrupted focus, or muscle tension. If you’re anxious or looking for a natural way to lower your daily stress, you could find a solution in CBD.

CBD is one of the many compounds found in hemp. It’s known for its calming qualities, making it a perfect option for relieving anxiety and stress. Thanks to its growth in popularity, there are tons of CBD options to choose from, but we recommend these eight calming CBD oils and gummies if you’re looking for the best CBD for anxiety.

How CBD Helps with Anxiety

CBD (cannabidiol) is a compound derived from the cannabis plant and it has gained popularity for its potential therapeutic benefits, including its reported ability to help with anxiety and stress.

While research is still ongoing, there are several ways in which CBD may contribute to anxiety relief:

Interaction with the endocannabinoid system

CBD interacts with the body’s endocannabinoid system, which plays a role in regulating various physiological processes, including mood, stress response and anxiety. CBD may help promote balance within this system, potentially reducing anxiety symptoms.

Cortisol reduction

CBD has been suggested to have stress-reducing properties. It may help decrease cortisol levels, a hormone associated with stress, which can have an impact on anxiety symptoms.

Sleep improvement

Anxiety often coexists with sleep problems. CBD has been reported to have a calming effect, which may help individuals with anxiety-related sleep issues. By improving sleep quality, CBD indirectly addresses some of the factors that contribute to anxiety.

Anti-inflammatory properties

Some research suggests that anxiety may be related to inflammation in the body. CBD has been found to have anti-inflammatory properties and by reducing inflammation, it may potentially have a positive impact on anxiety symptoms.

It’s important to note that while many people report positive effects of CBD on anxiety, individual responses may vary. CBD should not be considered a cure for anxiety and it’s recommended to consult with a healthcare professional for personalized advice and guidance.

Best CBD for Anxiety in 2023

Don’t get overwhelmed by the endless CBD products available (you’ve likely got enough anxiety in your life). Instead, let us remove stress by sharing our picks for the best CBD for anxiety in 2023. Whether you’re a fan of oils or gummies, we’re confident you’ll find something that works for you.

Best Overall CBD for Anxiety: BATCH CBD Gummies

Batch

BATCH is the young, hip, Wisconsin-based CBD brand built on a philosophy of transparency, authenticity and effectiveness to ensure customers receive high-quality products that work.

Their CBD gummies are delicious full-spectrum gummies that come in blueberry, raspberry and mango. Each gummy contains 25mg of CBD from Wisconsin-grown hemp and is the perfect on-the-go treat when you need a dose of calmness throughout your day.

These gummies are third-party tested, vegan, made with all-natural ingredients and gluten-free. Orders ship in 24 business hours and if you don’t enjoy your experience, BATCH has a 30-day happiness guarantee.

Pros:

Vegan and gluten free

Third-party lab tested

30-day happiness guarantee

Specs:

CBD Type: Full spectrum

Strength: 25 mg CBD per gummy

Size: 30-count

Flavor(s): Assorted (blueberry, raspberry and mango)

Soul

Kick your stress to the curb with CBD Gummies from Soul. Soul believes in pursuing relief and better living powered by CBD. All of their products are third-party tested and physician formulated.

Their gummies are vegan, gluten-free, free of THC and farmed using organic practices. There are seven delicious flavors, including pineapple-mango, strawberry, passion fruit and a serious sour flavor that will make your mouth water.

Customers rave that these gummies are the perfect supplement to ease night’s anxiety for a restful night’s sleep. We also love that you can choose from 25mg or 10mg gummies, depending on your preference.

Pros:

Variety of flavors

Farmed using organic practices

Vegan and gluten free

Specs:

CBD Type: CBD Isolate

Strength: 10 mg or 25 mg CBD per gummy

Size: 30-count

Flavor(s): Mystery, Seriously Sour, Pineapple Mango, Strawberry, Raspberry, Orange Cream, Piña Colada, Passionfruit

R&R

The best full-spectrum gummies go to R&R CBD. Each gummy contains 30mg of CBD and .5mg of minor cannabinoids, including CBG, CBN and THC, for ultimate stress relief and relaxation and they now offer a double potency 60mg gummy as well. They are the best tasting gummies we’ve tried and command stellar reviews.

These gummies are perfect for a vegan diet. Choose from three fan-favorite flavors: Palisade Peach, Granny Smith Apple and Alpine Strawberry. All R&R CBD hemp is locally sourced and rigorously tested to ensure quality, safety and affordable pricing.

They infuse all of their products with their proprietary organic hemp extracts. R&R CBD was among the first brands to earn a USDA Organic Certification of their hemp in 2019.

Pros:

Includes minor cannabinoids for a complete entourage effect

Truly infused and delicious taste profile

60-day money back guarantee

Specs:

CBD Type: Full spectrum

Strength: 30 mg CBD and .5 mg minor cannabinoids (CBC, THC, CBDv, CBG) per gummy

Size: 30-count

Flavor(s): Multi-flavored

Most Potent CBD Oil: Aspen Green Calm Organic Full Spectrum CBD Oil

Aspen Green

Find your daily calmness with Aspen Green’s organic full-spectrum CBD oil. Aspen Green brings the medicinal value of pure, organic, full-spectrum CBD to people seeking relief from natural products.

Their physician-formulated calming oil helps alleviate stress and relax the body and mind thanks to its wellness-boosting botanicals, including 50mg of CBD and 1mg of THC per serving. Chamomile, lemon balm and holy basil extract are additional botanical ingredients to promote relaxation.

Customers rave about how much less tense their body feels and the calmness they feel after using this oil. This lemon-flavored oil is vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO, third-party tested and certified USDA organic.

Pros:

Infused with wellness-boosting botanicals

Physician formulated

USDA Organic

Specs:

CBD Type: Full spectrum

Strength: 50 mg CBD and 1 mg THC per serving

Size: 30 mL

Flavor(s): Lemon

Best Full-Spectrum CBD Oil: Jupiter Oasis

Jupiter

Stay relaxed when life gets stressful with Oasis, the fresh mint CBD drops from Jupiter. This organic CBD oil is perfect for reducing anxiety, lowering stress, elevating mood, or promoting calmness in your day.

Unlike CBD products that may drain your energy, Oasis blocks stress’s mental and physical sensations without taking your energy or focus. It comes from highly concentrated hemp flowers, so every drop is packed with potent plant compounds.

All Jupiter products are certified organic without chemicals or GMOs, vegan, cruelty-free, third-party tested and environmentally sustainable. For days you’re feeling extra stressed, try the 1200mg bottle with 40mg of CBD per serving.

Pros:

Only made with the hemp flower

Made in Vermont

USDA Organic

Specs:

CBD Type: Full spectrum

Strength: 20 mg or 40 mg CBD per serving

Size: 30 mL

Flavor(s): Fresh mint

Most Potent Gummy: Medterra Keep Calm Gummies

Medterra

When you need a gummy with a bit more punch, try the Keep Calm Gummies from Medterra. Their new and improved formula comes in a strawberry lemonade flavor with 50mg of CBD per gummy. They also contain 125mg of Sensoril Ashwagandha, clinically proven to reduce stress. There’s also 125mg of L-Theanine to ease tension, relaxing the body and mind.

With Medterra, you get a genuine seed-to-sale purchase with CBD products derived from industrial hemp that is strictly grown and extracted according to the Kentucky Department of Agriculture guidelines. All products, including the Keep Calm Gummies, are USA-made, non-GMO, grain-free and third-party tested.

Pros:

Clinically proven to reduce stress

Non-GMO

Third-party lab tested

Specs:

CBD Type: Broad spectrum

Strength: 25 mg or 50 mg CBD per gummy

Size: 30-count or 60-count

Flavor(s): Strawberry Lemonade

Best for Focus: Receptra Seriously Relax + Lavender Tincture

Receptra

Sometimes when you’re stressed or anxious, it’s hard to focus. The Seriously Relax CBD oil from Receptra can help. This lavender tincture contains 25mg of full-spectrum CBD per dose, providing the ultimate calmness and clarity to help you manage your most stressful days. Receptra, founded in 2015, creates all-natural, plant-based products from organic ingredients.

Customers love this product, but many have pleasant remarks regarding customer service, saying they’re helpful and kind with questions or concerns you may have with the product.

Pros:

Ideal for daytime use

Third-party lab tested

Natural and organic ingredients

Specs:

CBD Type: Full spectrum

Strength: 25 mg CBD per serving

Size: .5 oz, 1 oz or 2 oz

Flavor(s): Ginger Lime

Redeem Therapeutics

If you prefer a CBD gummy that tastes like candy, you’ll love the CBD gummies from Redeem Therapeutics. You can’t go wrong whether you choose the honey lemon, orange cream, or watermelon mint.

Redeem Therapeutics tightly controls its manufacturing process to produce high-quality products that are safe, effective and affordable. The pharmaceutical-grade gummies combine 25mg of CBD with 10mg of CBN per gummy, plus melatonin, passion flower, lemon balm and chamomile extract to support a healthy sleep cycle and reduce stress before bed.

However, you can take them at any time to reduce anxiety. These gummies are made with organic ingredients, USA-grown hemp and are free of THC.

Pros:

Contains CBN and melatonin

Helps create a relaxing nighttime routine

100% THC free

Specs:

CBD Type: Broad spectrum

Strength: 25 mg CBD and 10 mg CBN per serving

Size: 10-count or 60-count

Flavor(s): Honey Lemon, Orange Cream, Watermelon Mint

How to Pick the Best CBD for Anxiety

Choosing the best CBD product for anxiety is a personal choice, as different individuals may respond differently to various forms and strengths of CBD.

However, here are some factors to consider when selecting a CBD product for anxiety:

Quality and Third-Party Testing

Look for CBD products that are sourced from high-quality, organically grown hemp. Third-party testing ensures that the product is free from harmful contaminants and accurately labeled regarding CBD content.

Potency and Dosage

Consider the potency of the CBD product and the dosage that aligns with your needs. CBD products typically indicate the amount of CBD per serving. It’s best to start with a lower dosage and gradually increase until you find the dosage that works for you. Consult with a healthcare professional for personalized dosage recommendations.

CBD Form

Consider your preferred method of CBD consumption. Whether it’s oils, capsules, edibles, topicals, or vaping, choose a method that suits your lifestyle and preferences.

Brand Reviews

Read customer reviews and consider the reputation of the brand. Look for brands that are transparent, have positive customer feedback and are well-established in the industry.

Types of CBD

There are three types of CBD that you’ll see when assessing products.

Full spectrum CBD

Full-spectrum products contain CBD along with other beneficial cannabinoids and terpenes, including trace amounts of THC (up to 0.3%).

Broad spectrum CBD

Broad-spectrum products contain CBD and other cannabinoids but are THC-free.

CBD Isolate

CBD isolate is the purest form, containing only CBD. Consider which spectrum may work best for you, as some individuals find the presence of other cannabinoids enhances the overall effects.

Common Forms of CBD

There are several types of CBD products available, each with its own characteristics and methods of consumption. Here are some common types:

CBD Oil: CBD oil is a concentrated form of CBD extract mixed with a carrier oil, such as coconut oil or hemp seed oil. It is typically taken orally by placing drops under the tongue (sublingually) and holding them for a short time before swallowing.

CBD Capsules: CBD capsules contain CBD oil or CBD isolate in a pre-measured form. They are taken orally and are convenient for those who prefer a consistent dosage.

CBD Edibles: CBD edibles are food products infused with CBD, such as gummies, chocolates, or baked goods. They provide a discreet and tasty way to consume CBD, but the effects may take longer to kick in compared to other methods.

CBD Topicals: CBD topicals include creams, lotions, balms, or salves that are applied directly to the skin. They are commonly used for localized relief, such as soothing muscle soreness or joint pain.

CBD Vape Products: CBD vape products, including vape oils or e-liquids, are intended for inhalation using a vaporizer or electronic cigarette. Vaping allows for quick absorption of CBD into the bloodstream, resulting in rapid effects. However, it’s important to choose high-quality products and be cautious about potential risks associated with vaping.

It’s worth noting that the availability of these CBD types may vary depending on local regulations and individual brands. When selecting CBD products, it’s important to choose reputable brands that provide third-party lab testing results to ensure quality and purity.

Potential Side Effects of CBD

CBD is generally well-tolerated, but some individuals may experience mild side effects such as:

Dry mouth

Drowsiness

Changes in appetite

It’s essential to use high-quality CBD products and follow recommended dosages.

FAQ’s

Is CBD effective for treating anxiety?

While research is still ongoing, some studies suggest that CBD may be effective in reducing anxiety symptoms. Many individuals report positive effects, but it’s important to note that CBD is not a guaranteed cure for anxiety. Results may vary between individuals.

Will CBD produce psychoactive effects?

No, CBD will not do so. CBD is non-psychoactive, meaning it does not produce the intoxicating effects associated with THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), another compound found in cannabis. CBD products typically contain minimal or no THC, ensuring they do not cause a “high.”

How much CBD should I take?

CBD dosage varies depending on factors such as body weight, individual sensitivity and the specific CBD product being used. It’s advisable to start with a low dose and gradually increase until the desired effects are achieved and always check the dosage recommendations on the product packaging.

Additionally, consulting with a healthcare professional can provide personalized dosage guidance.

Final Thoughts

CBD is an excellent option for helping to manage your anxiety. CBD does affect everyone differently and some oils and gummies may not provide the desired results. If you’re struggling with anxiety affecting your daily activities, it’s always best to consult your doctor to see if CBD may help you.