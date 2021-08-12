It is not a coincidence that thousands of people turn to astrology when looking for answers to some of the most important questions in their lives. In fact, one-third of the U.S. population believes in astrology, and rightly so.

Astrology is known for its accuracy when it comes to finding answers for all of the questions of life one can have, but finding an astrologer is an entirely different matter. Not to worry, though, as with the advent of the internet, finding astrologers is easier than ever. There are so many platforms that offer astrology services with extreme reliability. But, there are also a lot more that are out there to scam you with lies and deceit.

With that in mind, we set out to find the best astrology sites on the internet. But, before we show you what we found, let us tell you a bit about our search for them.

Top 5 Best Astrology Sites

Kasamba: Best Astrology Site Overall Keen: Best for Online Astrology Readings AskNow: Most Affordable & Best for Beginners Oranum: Free for 10 Minutes Mysticsense: Free Tarot Reading for 5 Minutes

Our editors rated each of the platforms based on their experience with it. After we got the score for all of them, we picked the top five with the highest ratings to include on our list, which are shown in detail below.

#1. Kasamba: Best Astrology Site Overall

Introduction

Kasamba is hands down the best astrology site we found during our search. It is one of the oldest ones and comes with a wide range of options. Not only has it been around for more than two decades now, but it has also been a very reliable and accurate platform throughout its history.

Features

Best readings: During our testing, we found Kasamba’s readings to be one of the most thorough and detailed ones. The readers not only focus on the general bits of your astrological chart, but they also go into deep details.

Most trustworthy: With over two decades worth of time in the industry, Kasamba has gained the trust of more than three million satisfied clients. While going through its reviews, we found the majority of users were quite happy with it.

Vetted astrologers: Kasamba’s network of astrologers consists of people who have gone through their stringent selection process, which translates to the legitimacy and qualifications of their astrologers.

Free three minutes with every new astrologer: Although Kasamba does not offer free readings, it does offer the first three minutes for free in every new session. Also, if you are a new member, you can get an additional 70% off on your sessions.

Offers more than astrological readings: Kasamba is not only famous for its astrological readings, but it also offers a cluster of other such services like tarot readings, fortune telling, dream analysis, and career forecasts.

Multiple ways to get your astrological readings: Kasamba has a wide selection of communication options. You can get your astrological readings through chat, email, and phone calls, so getting your reading easily and anonymously is not an issue on Kasamba.

Money-back guarantee: The last of the top features on Kasamba is its 100% refund assurance for every client. This means you will get a full refund if you do not find your reading satisfactory.

Pros

Guaranteed accuracy and satisfaction

Three free minutes with every new reader

One of the best online psychic sites

Experienced and knowledgeable network of experts

Live chat, phone calls, and email communication options

Anonymous and secure

Affordable

Android and iOS apps available

Cons

Video call readings not offered

Android app gets slightly buggy sometimes

Website’s search feature is basic

Why We Recommend This Website

Kasamba stayed on the top throughout our whole testing process. It offers everything we were looking for in an astrology site, be it accuracy, affordability, anonymity, satisfaction, or anything else. As such, it landed at the top of our astrology site rankings, so it is safe to say you will not be disappointed with this platform.

#2. Keen: Best for Online Astrology Readings

Introduction

Keen is one of the most accurate astrology sites on the internet. Just like Kasamba, it has been around for more than a couple of decades and has garnered a lot of trust from its users. It has also accumulated a large number of experienced astrological readers throughout this period.

Features

Variety of astrological readings: Keen is not only focused on the Western type of astrological readings, but it also offers many other kinds, such as Chinese, Vedic, natal, etc. Moreover, it offers many other psychic services as well.

Cheapest pricing options: The astrological readings on Keen Psychics cost extremely low amounts of money. You can get a ten-minute reading for $1.99 if you are a new user. Following that, you will have a variety of options ranging from $1 to $10+ per minute.

Thousands of readers to choose from: Keen claims to be the world’s largest astrological portal, and with good reason. It outdoes any astrology site in terms of having a vast reader network, with over 1700 readers.

Detailed astrologer profiles: It is important to find the right astrologer for you depending on your questions and why you are seeking astrological help. Fortunately, Keen has the most comprehensive astrologer profiles, allowing you to learn everything you need to know about an astrologer before engaging in his or her services.

Money-back guarantee: Keen’s charges are not only affordable, but they also come with a 100% money-back guarantee. In case your reading does not go as expected, or you find it to be inaccurate, you will be fully reimbursed for it.

User-friendly website and app: Keen has a very intuitive and sleek design for its website as well as its phone app. During our testing, we found both of these to be extremely user-friendly and easy to navigate.

Vetting system for astrologers: With Keen, not just anyone can sign up as a reader and start engaging clients. They have a very strict verification process to test each and every astrologer before letting them work on the platform.

Tutoring: If you are fond of how astrology works and wish to learn the practices for yourself, Keen offers tutoring services as well. By learning some astrology, you can read your own astrological chart as well.

Pros

Extremely accurate astrological readings

Very reliable and affordable

Services are available 24/7

100% satisfaction guarantee

Anonymous and secure

Matching system to find you the most suitable reader

Ten minutes for $1.99 if you are a new user

Offers reading through chat, phone calls, emails, and phone apps

Cons

Some of the readers have higher rates that go up to $20+

Video readings are not available

Why We Recommend This Website

Keen has the highest number of positive reviews after Kasamba. But, that is not the only reason it is in our top five. Due to its variety, user-friendliness, and fantastic promotional offers, as well as low charges, Keen is #2 on our list.

#3. AskNow: Most Affordable & Best for Beginners

Introduction

AskNow is an astrology platform that was founded almost three decades ago. It is one of the most popular and trustworthy astrology sites we came across during our search. However, it is not only one of the oldest, but it is also one of the most advanced and reliable sites on our list.

Features

Anonymity guaranteed: Among the thousands of faithful clientele, AskNow is well-known for its discretion. With a reputable platform like this one, you do not have to worry about your personal information getting into the wrong hands.

Affordable per minute rates: AskNow has very affordable per minute rates despite being one of the most accurate and widely used astrology services on the internet. You can find astrological readings for as low as $1 per minute.

Regular tests to assure quality: The astrologers on AskNow are regularly examined to make sure their services are on par with the standards. Moreover, if a reader starts getting bad reviews and their profile goes below four stars, they are removed from the platform.

Five minutes’ worth of refund on your first reading: AskNow also has a refund policy if you do not find your astrologer or the reading you get from them satisfactory. You will get a refund for up to five minutes on your first reading with them.

Has mentorship services for amateur astrologers: Just like Keen, AskNow also has tutoring services that educate amateur readers. So, if you are looking to learn astrology, you can do so with AskNow.

Various communication options: Just like our other top platforms, AskNow has a lot of communication channels you can use to get your astrological reading done. It ranges from phone readings (which are considered its best), to live chat, mobile apps, and email.

Pros

Highly reputable

Almost three decades of experience

Affordable per minute rates

Regularly tested astrologers

Phone apps available

Offers mentorship for aspiring astrologers

All astrologers have 4+ star average reviews on their profiles

Readings available in English and Spanish

Cons

Only a few of the astrologers speak Spanish

Refund policy is only applicable to the initial five minutes of your first reading session

We found the website to be slightly dated in terms of design

Why We Recommend This Website

We found a lot of positive reviews for AskNow on the internet; however, what sold us was the website’s strict standards to maintain its quality as well as its affordable pricing options.

Customer satisfaction is the top priority of AskNow, and we found this to be the case during our experience.

#4. Oranum: Free for 10 Minutes

Introduction

Oranum is a very advanced astrology site which offers many other services as well. It is perhaps one of the most innovative platforms on this list with its many communication channels, sleek website and apps, and additional features that make it stand out.

Features

Video readings: Oranum is the only platform on our list that offers video readings to its users. Moreover, it does so through its sleek website as well as phone apps to make the experience smooth and flawless.

First session includes 10 free minutes: Another feature that is unique to Oranum is the 10 minutes of free trial you can use during your first session. It allows users to test out a reader and the platform risk-free.

Additional services: Oranum is not only popular for its astrology services, but it also offers many others like palm reading, dream analysis, chakra healing, and holistic healing. So, no matter what you are looking for, Oranum will have it.

Videos, pictures, and livestreams on astrologer profiles: When it comes to expert profiles on Oranum, there is no shortage of media to check out their abilities. You can watch their pictures, pre-recorded videos, and even participate in live readings.

Across-the-globe astrology network: Astrologers on Oranum come from all corners of the world, so you will not have trouble finding any kind of astrology reading here. In fact, you will find one in whatever language you want.

Pros

10 free minutes as a sign-up bonus

Readers from all across the globe

Innovative design for the site and apps

Video readings

Bonus credits on package purchases

Unique services

Media-rich astrologer profiles

Cons

Only offers readings through video chat

Some astrologers have their reviews hidden

Why We Recommend This Website

There are many unique features that make Oranum one of the best astrology sites on the internet. Along with its video readings option, it also has astrologers from every corner of the world.

Although the astrologers can choose to hide their reviews, you can still watch their videos and streams to find out how good they are before you choose one.

#5. Mysticsense: Free Tarot Reading for 5 Minutes

Introduction

Mysticsense is a popular astrology site that caters to thousands of clients every month. It is especially famous for its transparent pricings, free resources, and ease of access. Like Oranum, Mysticsense also has astrologers from all across the world.

Features

Very easy to use: One of the top features we noticed on Mysticsense was its user-friendliness. All of the services and resources on the website are very easy to find and you can even use additional guides if you face any trouble.

Clear pricings: Mysticsense has its pricings clearly outlined for all of the readings and other services, so you will not have to deal with being overcharged or facing additional costs.

Wide range of reading channels: Mysticsense has the widest range of options to choose from when it comes to getting your readings. You can use their live chat, emailing, video chatting, phone calling, and even SMS feature to get your chart read.

Five free minutes on the first reading: Mysticsense also offers free minutes to new users so they can try out the service before purchasing it. Once you sign up, you can get five minutes for free with any astrologer of your choice.

Blogs and daily horoscopes: Mysticsense has a wide range of blog posts related to astrology and many other things, so you can read about many interesting topics on its blog. It also has a daily horoscope feature, which is free for everyone.

Pros

User-friendly

Versatile communication channels

Five free minutes for trial

Plenty of search filters

Expert readers from around the world

Free resources

Transparent pricing policy

Cons

No phone apps offered

Slightly higher per-minute costs

Some psychics do not offer readings through chat

Why We Recommend This Website

Mysticsense offers a lot of features despite its slightly higher pricing options. Moreover, you are bound to pay only the amount you were shown initially. It also has a wide range of communication options and tons of free resources.

With so many positive reviews and such a diverse profile, Mysticsense deserves its spot on our list.

Steps Taken to Make This Horoscope Reading List

There are a large number of astrology sites available on the internet. But, not all of them are the best choice for you. In fact, many of them made it to the top using keywords and SEO optimization, without any actual merit when it comes to astrology readings.

So, instead of focusing on the Google search rankings, we took some steps to actually evaluate horoscope sites for their worth. This is how we went about it.

Reading About the Most Popular Astrology Sites

We began our search by reading articles, blogs, and stories about all of the popular astrology platforms on the internet. After having gone through many pieces of text related to the platforms, we moved on to shortlisting the top ones.

Shortlisting the Options

From all of the astrology sites we found, we shortlisted around 20 of them after using the following metrics to assess the options.

Accuracy : Naturally, the first of our metrics was the accuracy offered by these platforms. After all, having vague or inaccurate astrological readings completely defeats the purpose.

Detail : A platform’s focus on details, be it on the readers’ profiles or during the astrological readings, is of the utmost importance when it comes to astrological readings.

Pricing : Apart from the accuracy, the platform should also offer all of the services at reasonable pricing. Having to pay insane amounts of money for your astrological reading is never ideal.

Satisfaction rate : The top platforms we scoured were not on the top just because of their claims, as we made sure the ones that landed on our list were the ones with the most satisfied clientele.

Free trials and promotions : We also tested whether or not a platform offers some form of free trial for the users to test its services out. Additionally, we looked for promotional offers and discounts that help you save on the reading fees.

Customer service : In addition to connecting clients with expert readers, a platform also needs to have excellent customer service in place. Not everyone is an expert at astrological websites, so having professionals to guide you is always a plus.

Communication methods : Another thing we looked for was the channels through which a platform offers its astrological services, such as phone calls, live chat, apps, video calling, and SMS.

Testing

After having narrowed down the platforms, we tested each of them ourselves to see how the user experience was. Our editors used each of the platforms for more than a week to get details on the usage, accuracy, reliability, and overall experience of them.

Beginner’s Guide: Astrology Sites

Although astrology readings are extremely straightforward and the experts guide you through the whole reading process, it is still a very important session, and being prepared for it would not hurt. So, to get you started on astrology readings, we have made a beginner’s guide that will help you make the most of your reading.

Factors Involved in Astrological Readings

Astrology is a very complex subject and involves a huge variety of factors that affect the final reading. Before getting into the reading process, let us give you a brief glance at these factors.

Zodiac Signs

Astrology is based on zodiac signs. These are the symbols that represent the earth’s orbit around the sun for each month. As such, a total of 12 zodiac signs are present in astrology, and they are further categorized into four different elements — Air, Fire, Earth, and Water. Here is how they are categorized:

Fire: Aries, Leo, Sagittarius

Air: Gemini, Libra, Aquarius

Earth: Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn

Water: Cancer, Scorpio, Pisces

These zodiac signs and elements represent different kinds of personalities. For example, Fire signs are passionate, enthusiastic, and aspiring. Air signs tend to be more rational and thinkers, which makes them great at communicating and leadership. Earth signs are patient and can adapt to many different circumstances. Water signs tend to be more in touch with their emotional side and have a more sensitive nature.

Apart from the zodiac signs and their elements, the exact placement of planets at the time of your birth also tells a lot about your personality. Below is a basic breakdown of how each planet represents a person’s characteristics on the astrological chart.

Sun: Represents the basic personality.

Moon: Represents the moods and emotions.

Mercury: Represents the mind and communication skills.

Venus: Represents love and attractions.

Mars: Represents drive and energy.

Jupiter: Represents growth, luck, and wisdom.

Saturn: Represents disciplines, fears, and challenges.

Uranus: Represents changes and originality.

Neptune: Represents dreams and healing.

Pluto: Represents transformation and power.

Those are only the basic readings of your zodiac signs, and it is impossible to establish the exact features without considering a whole host of other factors, like Qualities, Polarity, Aspects, and the Houses.

Things to Keep in Mind

There are a lot of misconceptions relating to the field of astrology. Many people turn to astrologers to find their future or think of it as a fortune-telling mechanism. However, it is neither.

What Your Reading Says About You

Astrology readings are centered around your personality, your past, and the present. It also looks at the placement of planets to predict how all of these factors will interact with each other, and then makes an estimate of the possibilities that lie before you.

What to Do While Getting Your Reading

When you are ready to start your reading session with an astrologer, make sure you have a pen and notebook near you. During the reading, take notes of the main points.

If you lose track of your reading or miss something, you can also ask the astrologer for clarification on certain points, and they will tell you more in detail.

What Comes After

After having gathered all of the information the astrologer provided you, it is necessary to reflect on it and contemplate the advice given to you. You can go through your notes, look at the chats (if you used chat as your mode of communication), and think back on the astrologer’s remarks.

Offline Vs. Online Astrology Services

One of the good things about astrology readings is that you can get them from anywhere regardless of your or the reader’s location. Getting your birth chart read through phone calls/internet is just as accurate as in-person readings.

However, it is important to choose a knowledgeable and intuitive astrologer to get accurate readings. Finding an astrologer nearby can be an issue, especially one that is qualified. Doing it through astrology sites takes care of having to travel long distances to meet astrologers and spending a lot of time finding the right one.

With astrology sites, all you need to do is go through the reviews, consider the specialties and areas of expertise, and choose a reader from thousands of vetted, tried, and verified astrologers. Even more, you get to have your astrological chart read at very affordable prices from the comfort of your home, as compared to the expensive rates of in-person readings.

All in all, online astrology sites are a way better option if you are planning on getting your astrological reading done by an expert reader.

FAQs: Astrology Sites

Q. Are there any free astrology sites?

There are many free astrology sites on the internet, but we do not recommend using these services. Becoming an astrologer requires years of learning and experience, and anyone willing to offer their services for free after such hard work is probably in it for something else.

Your information might not be very secure with such sites, and sometimes the readers might even use it against you. So, be wary of, and generally avoid, free astrological sites.

Q. Can I read my own astrology chart?

Yes, you can. Once you draw your chart based on the time of your birth, you will be able to glean a lot of information from it. The only thing you need to keep in mind is the intricate relationship between all of the factors that are involved in astrological readings.

It is quite difficult to make an accurate estimate of all of the factors on your chart and how they interact with each other. If you know a little bit about the aspects involved in astrology, you can get a basic reading on your own.

However, the experts who read astrological charts have years of experience in the field and know all of the complex details. So, if you are looking for accurate and thoroughly detailed readings, opt for them instead.

Q. Do astrologers predict your future?

As mentioned earlier, astrology readings are not about predicting the future, as they encompass a lot more than that. Your astrological chart offers a lot of information about your past (including past lives), your present, and how those affect the future, as well as insight into practical steps you must take, and, yes, future possibilities.

In Conclusion: Which Astrology Site Is Most Accurate?

The internet has opened doors to many possibilities, and getting your astrology reading through it is one of them. The only obstacle is finding the right platform; but, we have taken care of the search for you. Our top five picks are the best astrology platforms on the internet.

Considering the thousands of positive reviews from clients and the wide range of services, you can never go wrong with any of the above sites. So, if you are looking to find some answers about your life through astrology, feel free to make use of them. Best of luck!