Best and Worst Dressed Stars at 2022 MTV Movie and TV Awards: Fashion Hits and Misses

It’s already a style-packed red carpet at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards. So many stars are showing off incredible eye-catching outfits, while other celebrities have no doubt completely missed the mark fashion-wise.

Vanessa Hudgens is hosting the Sunday, June 5, event from Santa Monica, California’s Barker Hangar. She’s been absolutely crushing it with incredible style as a reporter at the 2022 Met Gala, as well as this year’s Oscars ceremony.

For the latter, Vanessa went with a sleek black Michael Kors halter sequin dress with side cutouts. But at the Met Gala, the Princess Switch star wore one of the most daring outfits of the night. She donned a completely sheer black Moschino gown with barely-there fabric panels on her chest, while her underwear was totally visible. Her red carpet outfit for the MTV Movie & TV Awards will certainly turn heads one way or another, and so should her likely multiple costume changes throughout the ceremony.

As with any MTV awards event, some stars have chosen to wear gowns to provide a serious style moment, while others came in more casual ensembles. The show is broken down into two parts, featuring scripted and unscripted shows, meaning reality TV shows will be part of the awards competition.

Anything goes style-wise with reality stars, as Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga will be in attendance, so will the cast of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and we cannot wait to see what Lisa Rinna delivers with her red carpet look. The always stylish Kristin Cavallari will be on hand to represent MTV’s The Hills, while Vanderpump Rules stars James Kennedy, Ariana Maddix and Tom Sandoval will be there to support the Bravo hit.

Chrishell Stause and Emma Hernan of Selling Sunset are also presenting during the unscripted series portion of the awards show and should hit the red carpet in outfits that will be highly talked about!

As for the movie and TV stars, Senior Year star Rebel Wilson will be in attendance and showing off her fabulous fit figure. Sexy Sydney Sweeney is representing HBO’s Euphoria and sultry Sex/Life star Sarah Shahi will hopefully bring some dazzling fashion with the incredible body that made her so famous in the HBO hit.

Scroll down to see photos of the best and worst dressed stars at the MTV Movie and TV Awards.