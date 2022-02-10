Written in partnership with Ascend Agency

The film industry is a diverse sector with different players coming together for a common purpose. These players include actors, producers, directors, scriptwriters and all the people working in production and postproduction. In such a competitive field you need to be dedicated, focused and always ready to go. An actor’s authenticity, talent and passion for the craft are just some of the attributes essential for success.

Born in Austria, Ursula Maria is an award-winning actress making her mark in the world of entertainment. She started her career very early in life in her home country as a professional dancer, actress and model, and later moved to the US to continue working in the entertainment industry. Despite the many challenges she faced, such as moving across the world all by herself without knowing anyone, managing to get signed by talent agencies as well as a management team, and successfully applying for a work visa reserved for persons with extraordinary abilities, Ursula has been acting in award winning movies, been part of live dance shows and shooting national commercials.

Aside from being a trained actress and dancer having graduated from a Musical Theater Academy in Austria as well as the full-time program at the world-renowned Stella Adler Academy of Acting in Los Angeles, she also has a degree in theater, film and media studies from the university in Vienna. And that doesn’t include the countless dance and acting classes and workshops she has taken at various schools over the years.

Ursula is a unique talent. With her piercing blue eyes and athletic persona, she has captured the attention of audiences around the world, including the United States. Her portrayal of “Lina” in the award-winning horror thriller film “Loop” (2016) rightfully earned her the Best Actress Award at one of the country’s most prestigious film festivals. She also appeared in the award-winning film, “Imag-in” (2012), which she co-wrote and co-produced and which inspired many of the notable directors and producers she now works with to hire her for leading roles.

As a versatile actress, Ursula has played roles that required dancing, as well as some that required being able to perform incredible stunts which she credits herself capable of doing based on her training and experience as a professional dancer.

There are few actresses who can take on all these challenges without falling short in at least one area, but Ursula is a unique find, and directors and producers know that to be true.

At present, she is excited to be working on a futuristic feature film that already has some great talent attached to it.

She knows that it’s important to go after what you want and try things in life, even if you fail sometimes. But it’s just as important to enjoy life while chasing your goals and to always remember that everyone’s path is unique!