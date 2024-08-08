Your account
Ben Affleck House Tour

Getty Images; Mega

Inside the $20 Million Pacific Palisades Home Ben Affleck Bought on J. Lo's Birthday: Photos

News
Aug 8, 2024
By
Picture

Ben Affleck’s new soon-to-be bachelor pad? The actor purchased a $20.5 million home in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles in late July amid speculation that he and wife Jennifer Lopez are headed for a split, TMZ reported at the time. He closed escrow on the home on her birthday, July 24.

Days later, a source exclusively told In Touch that the five-bedroom, six-bathroom house is “more his style” than the $61 million Beverly Hills abode he shared with J. Lo. The pair publicly listed the mansion for sale for $68 million on July 11, although In Touch exclusively reported in May that Ben had already moved out of the home and into a $100,000 rental.

Now, Ben can settle into his new place, featuring a luxurious pool, a media room, a guest house and more.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email In Touch at contact@intouchweekly.com.

