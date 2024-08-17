Ben Affleck's New Look 'A Cry for Help' to Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez is in shock over Ben Affleck’s new look, saying he’s clearly suffering from a midlife crisis, an insider exclusively tells In Touch.

Ben, 52, was spotted on August 3 riding around Los Angeles on a blue electric motorcycle, according to People.

The Gone Girl actor has recently revamped his style, at least for the time being, as he sported a black Red Hot Chili Peppers T-shirt underneath an armored leather motorcycle jacket. But most surprising of all – he’s shaved off the sides of his hair into a fauxhawk style!

“She’s saying this clearly shows that Ben is clearly not in the right headspace and that he hasn’t been for some time,” the source says.

This wouldn’t be the first time one of the Oscar-winning actor’s wives has had to look out for him. The A-lister’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, set up an intervention for the star in 2018, which prompted his third stay in rehab. Ben has been open about his struggles with alcoholism in the past, even telling he eventually realized his father was an alcoholic, too.

Ben decided to put the bottle down himself after filming Good Will Hunting in 1997, but suffered through relapses and occasional stints in treatment facilities.

There’s no indication Ben is back hitting the bottle, but the source close to the actor says his current wife, J. Lo, 55, is concerned for her estranged husband’s wellbeing considering the radical changes to his look.

Gotham/GC Images

“In her view, he looks so lost and kind of pathetic right now, it’s obvious to her that this is a cry for help but her hands are tied because he’s totally ghosted her.”

While it’s obvious Jen still cares for Ben, their relationship has been on the rocks recently, to say the least.

A different source exclusively told In Touch in May the couple were “headed for a divorce.”

“They’ll never stop loving each other, but she can’t control him, and he can’t change her. There’s no way it could have lasted,” that insider dished.

Since then, the two have spent their anniversary apart, with Ben ditching Jen on her 55th birthday in July – he even closed on a new $20 million bachelor pad the same day. This comes after Ben had already moved out of their $68 million marital home, which they put up for sale.

After a failed attempt at trying to reconcile post moveout, the couple’s divorce paperwork has been “finalized, but not yet turned in,” multiple sources told Daily Mail in a report in July.

The source continues: “Why else would he toss aside a wonderful marriage and pull all these cruel moves like ignoring their anniversary, her birthday, the commitments and responsibilities they shared together including of course their beautiful blended family … it blows her mind.”

“But the longer time goes on, the less she’s blaming herself for the mess she believes Ben alone has created.”

“Ben’s not bothered if J. Lo or others want to judge him,” the source says. “He’s excited to have his life back and a fresh start ahead of him that’s dictated for him anymore.”