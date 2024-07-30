Ben Affleck’s newly purchased home is “more his style,” an insider exclusively tells In Touch amid his marital issues with Jennifer Lopez.

“If Ben buying a new home without Jennifer Lopez isn’t a sign of trouble in their marriage, then I don’t know what is,” the source tells In Touch. “He’s clearly moving on, but you can’t blame him for not going public about it.”

After noting that the situation is “very painful for both” Ben, 51, and Jennifer, 55, the insider explains that the Gone Girl star’s Brentwood, California, home is much more his vibe than the property he shared with his wife.

“It’s more modest, way smaller and less expensive than the $61 million Beverly Hills mansion they purchased together and are trying to sell off,” the source shares.

TMZ reported on July 26 that Ben had bought a new home in Los Angeles for $20 million. The property includes five bedrooms and six bathrooms, as well as breakfast and dining areas, a separate family room, walk-in closets, a media room, a powder room and a guest house.

Ben purchased the home amid speculation that he and Jennifer are on the verge of a split. In Touch exclusively reported that Ben moved out of their shared mansion amid their issues in May, and he was photographed leaving his $100,000 rental home the following day.

“The writing is on the wall – it’s over,” the insider shared at the time. “They’re headed for a divorce – and for once, [Ben’s] not to blame!”

In light of their issues, the pair reportedly recruited realtor Santiago Arana from The Agency to privately show their home to prospective buyers in June. Ben and Jennifer eventually publicly listed the home for $68 million on July 11.

While neither Jennifer nor Ben have publicly confirmed their problems, an insider exclusively told In Touch that the Argo actor wants to celebrate their divorce with a big bash.

“Ben just wants to get away from it all and enjoy himself again and he wants to take his close friends with him,” the source shares. “He’s talking about arranging a big blowout at his place in Georgia, which is pretty ironic since that’s where he and J. Lo had their big wedding.”

The insider added that he has also considered hosting the party in Las Vegas, which is where they first legally got married in July 2022. “He still loves to play poker and a lot of his friends do too,” the source continued. “No matter where he chooses to have this party, even if it’s somewhere that has no connection to his marriage, like Mexico, it’s going to be hurtful for J. Lo because this will be seen as him essentially celebrating escaping their relationship.”

Christopher Polk/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

“From his point of view this would just be a way to show some appreciation to his friends that have supported him through a really tough time,” the insider explained. “He hasn’t been himself these past few months, he’s been so consumed with this breakup, and even before that he went M.I.A. because he was in his bubble with J. Lo. He regrets that and wants to make it up to his friends, and he wants to cut loose and have some fun.”

The source concluded that Ben wants to “have some fun and just relax” following the drama.