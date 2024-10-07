Ben Affleck found himself on the side of the road with his son Samuel after his electric Ford Bronco malfunctioned.

The Batman actor, 52, and his son — whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner — were forced to pull over on the side of a busy Los Angeles freeway on Saturday, October 5, according to TMZ. The father and son appeared to have exciting plans, both dressed sharply in stylish outerwear and ties.

The two seemingly weren’t too concerned about the situation, calmly checking their phones as they headed to a nearby gas station for snacks. The vehicle was eventually loaded onto a tow truck and taken off the highway, with its whereabouts afterward remaining unclear.

The Gone Girl star has reportedly been focusing on spending more time with his kids following his split from Jennifer Lopez. Despite Jen’s August 20 divorce filing, the two seem to be maintaining a united front for their children. In addition to Samuel, 12, Ben shares Violet, 18, and Fin, 15, with his ex. As for Jen, she shares 16-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex Marc Anthony.

Ben and Jen, 55, reportedly attended a back-to-school night event for their kids on September 17, according to TMZ. The insider said that Ben and Jen were “totally cool with each other and very cordial.”

The school event followed another outing for the now-exes on September 14, where Ben and Jen were photographed heading to lunch with their kids at the Beverly Hills Hotel. The pair were reportedly “holding hands and kissing” inside the establishment, according to Page Six.

Weeks later, sources exclusively told In Touch that while Ben and Jen continued to move forward with their divorce, Ben was still heavily flirting with J. Lo, causing concern among his loved ones — including his ex-wife — that he was playing with fire.

“Ben’s got a very addictive personality, and a lot of people think now that he’s sober, he’s switched vices and become a love addict,” an insider told In Touch on October 4. “It’s obviously giving him some sort of buzz to be sort of back and forth with J. Lo, even though he has no intention of going any further than having a little fun.”

The Electra actress, 52, “in particular, just thinks it’s a terrible idea.”

“For one thing, he’s messing with J. Lo’s head, which is not kind. And it’s also sending mixed messages to the kids, which isn’t healthy,” the source continued. “It’s just putting everyone back on this awful roller-coaster. It really seems like he’s falling into a very toxic pattern, in the long run this isn’t going to be good for anyone.”

Jen and Ben first began dating in the early 2000s and were set to marry in 2003 before unexpectedly calling off their wedding. Nearly 20 years later, they rekindled their romance and were first seen together in Big Sky, Montana. The couple eloped in July 2022 and held a formal wedding ceremony in Georgia that August to exchange vows once more.