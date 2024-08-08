Ben Affleck's Divorce Makes Him 'Miserable to Be Around'

Ben Affleck is a serious misery to be around in the wake of his marriage troubles and friends are deserting him in droves as he sulks and mopes like never before.

“With his latest marriage in shambles and the weight of the world on his shoulders thanks to his responsibilities at his new studio, Artists Equity, Ben has a lot on his plate and clearly doesn’t have the time and energy he needs to devote to his closest and longest held friendships,” a longtime associate of the Oscar-winning actor, 51, exclusively tells In Touch.

“It’s a tough situation that Ben has simply decided to work through and use to help him focus on his next project as director,” the source says, referencing Ben’s upcoming movie, RIP, a project the Gone Girl star has taken on with long-time collaborator and best friend, Matt Damon.

“That’s just how Ben deals with adversity now that he’s committed to staying sober,” the source continues. “He buckles down and he focuses on the work.”

Ben has been open about his struggles with alcoholism in the past. “I just wanted to stop. I started regretting some things I did when I was drunk,” he told Fox News around the time of his decision to quit drinking in 1998.

The Pearl Harbor star ultimately sought treatment for the first time in August 2001, then again in February 2017. His wife at the time, Jennifer Garner, even staged an intervention that prompted his third rehab stay in August 2018.

Now, amid marriage woes with wife Jennifer Lopez, the Good Will Hunting star is relying on his family and close friends for support.

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

“Unfortunately, that makes him miserable to be around and you have to remember that Matt is just as close to Ben’s brother, Casey [Affleck], as he is to Ben. Right now you have this dynamic where it’s Matt and Casey trying to get Ben out of his funk, and Ben, who is older than both of them, resisting every step of the way.”

“He hates being told what to do, even by people who have known him their entire lives and can be ‘real’ with him without fear of getting banished from his circle.”

While Matt, 53, seems like he will always have his buddy’s back, some others in his camp have become resentful of the A-lister’s sour mood.

“Ben also surrounds himself with staff and colleagues who aren’t famous, but who have been in his camp for 10 or even 15 years,” the source says. “Among that group, there’s been a lot of complaining about Ben’s nasty attitude this year.”

“I don’t think Matt and Casey’s prodding is enough to push Ben back into a happier place. The missing link here is a happy home life, and if Ben can put that into place, things should get a lot smoother for him.”

With Ben’s estranged wife, Jennifer, 55, cavorting in the Hamptons without him as their divorce looms, turning the star’s frown upside down seems to be a long way off.

“He was such a happy guy for all of 2023 but this year has been a completely different animal!”