Ben Affleck didn’t attend the premiere of ex Jennifer Lopez‘s new film, Unstoppable, at the Toronto Film Festival — even though he’s one of the movie’s producers.

But Ben’s buddy Matt Damon — who’s also a producer on the film — outclassed his longtime friend by not only attending the movie’s debut, but also holding hands with J. Lo as they chatted at an afterparty.

Even though the festival is key to creating buzz for fall films and positioning them for Oscar consideration, Ben was nowhere in sight. The Hustlers star, meanwhile, was working it in a full-on revenge-glam, skin-baring silver dress.

Skipping the premiere was just the latest in a long line of the Gone Girl actor’s cruel kiss-offs of his ex.

While J. Lo was truly, madly, deeply in love with Ben and hoped they could work things out even after he moved out of their $68 million mansion this spring, an insider exclusively tells In Touch he thinks his decision to reunite with her in 2021 was “temporary insanity.”

Then in one last outrage, he snapped up a new $20 million bachelor pad — on her birthday.

According to our source, “Ben’s decision to move into his own home is the final insult.”