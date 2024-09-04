Ben Affleck’s Cousin Calls Herself ‘New Jenny From the Block’

Hulu’s The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives premieres on Friday, September 6, but cast member Jen Affleck is already getting heat from fans after a recent TikTok video.

Jen, 25, posted a video of herself at a local hair salon as she danced to Jennifer Lopez’s song “Jenny From the Block.” In the caption, Jen A. wrote, “The new Jenny from the block.”

While most people wouldn’t care about the song choice for anyone else, TikTok users felt that the reality star’s decision to use that song was a bit insensitive considering J. Lo, 55, is currently going through a divorce from Ben Affleck. To make matters worse, Jen A. is married to Ben’s second cousin, Zac Affleck.

“How incredibly tacky and immature to use her song as they are in the midst of a divorce. So completely insensitive. You should stay out of ppl’s divorce. So wrong,” wrote one TikTok user.

Another person added, “​​You should be ashamed of trying to tie yourself to J. Lo. She is no longer with Ben. Regardless, slow your roll, poser.”

This wasn’t the first time Jen A. has mentioned her famous family connections on social media. In November 2022, the mom of two shared a video of herself dancing to different children’s songs like “The Wheels on the Bus.”

Over the top of the video Jen A. wrote, “When you thought you were going to be the next J. Lo, but instead … she stole your name and you’re busting it down to Ms. Rachel.”

In the caption she added, “Can’t forget that Ben Affleck is my husband’s second cousin.”

Jen A. and several other Mormon wives rose to fame on TikTok by using the hashtag #MomTok on their videos. The group shared clips of their daily lives and funny moments they experienced. When some members of MomTok were outed for participating in what they called “soft swinging,” they began to gain massive amounts of followers. Jen A. has always denied that she ever took part in “soft swinging,” which allowed those involved to hook up with each other’s wives and husbands, but no sexual intercourse was allowed.

Taylor Frankie Paul, one of Jen A.’s costars in The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, shocked her audience when she announced she was divorcing her husband, Tate Paul, in May 2022. Taylor, 30, revealed that the reason behind the divorce was because she broke the agreed upon rules of “soft swinging” when she went too far with a friend’s husband.

“We had an agreement, like all of us, and I did step out of that agreement. That’s where I messed up, and I, obviously, am losing everything that I have,” the mom of three said during a TikTok Live.

Jen A., Taylor and other members of MomTok will put their lives in front of the camera for the upcoming reality TV series, and Jen A. recently said she was “excited to talk about the things that have happened in my relationship.”

“It feels like we got ten years of marriage counseling in this one season of filming,” Jen A. explained in an interview with People published on August 13.