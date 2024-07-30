As family and friends began arriving for Jennifer Lopez’s Bridgerton-themed birthday bash in the Hamptons on July 21, it became clear that the “Let’s Get Loud” singer, 55, would be celebrating without husband Ben Affleck by her side. “Jennifer knew better, but a part of her was still hoping that he would show up,” a source exclusively tells In Touch. “Some of the guests thought so, too.”

Instead, the actor, 51, was photographed thousands of miles away in L.A. sans wedding ring. “Ben’s absence was definitely noticed,” the source continues. “While it was the elephant in the room, no one dared to ask the birthday girl about it.”

All signs point to J. Lo and Ben’s marriage being in serious trouble, though. The estranged couple haven’t been photographed together in months, and their second anniversary came and went on July 16 without any public acknowledgement. They’ve even listed their marital home on the market. “Jennifer’s been putting on a brave face through it all,” adds an insider. “But this isn’t where she thought she’d be at this point in her life.”

Should they divorce, it will be her fourth failed marriage. “All Jennifer wants is a lasting love,” shares the source, “and she thought she had that with Ben.”