Ben Affleck Wears Wedding Band Amid J. Lo Marriage Issues

Days after Ben Affleck was spotted without his wedding band on his finger, the actor was wearing it again as he headed to his office in Los Angeles amid his marital issues with Jennifer Lopez.

The Good Will Hunting star, 51, was seen wearing a navy blue suit and a black backpack for his outing on Wednesday, July 3, as seen in photos published by Page Six. Ben’s wedding band was visible on his left ring finger, and he carried an iced coffee in his right hand.

Though he and Jennifer, 54, spent last 4th of July together at a party in the Hamptons, it seems they’ll be on opposite coasts for the holiday this year. The “Jenny From the Block” hitmaker was spotted in New York City without her estranged husband on Monday, July 1, looking casual in baggy jeans, a cropped “JLO BE MY MAMA” T-shirt and a pink cardigan. She wore her wedding ring, as well.

J. Lo’s ring was also on full display in a Coach ad on her Instagram on Sunday, June 30, although she seemingly ditched the bling in a video on the JLo Beauty Instagram account on Tuesday, July 2. Meanwhile, Ben was previously seen without his band during a lunch with his daughter, Violet Affleck, on June 22 as his estranged wife vacationed in Italy.

Ben and Jennifer’s time away from each other comes amid weeks of marital strife. In Touch exclusively reported on May 15 that the pair, who tied the knot in 2022, were “headed for divorce” and that the Gone Girl star had already moved out of their shared Beverly Hills home.

“The writing is on the wall – it’s over,” the insider said before adding, “And for once, [Ben’s] not to blame!”

The source added, “They’ll never stop loving each other, but she can’t control him, and he can’t change her. There’s no way it could have lasted.”

Ben reportedly moved into a $100,000 per month rental home in Brentwood, California, which is closer to his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, and their kids, Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12. J. Lo was also spotted house hunting in Los Angeles in May, just weeks before TMZ reported that she and Ben were trying to sell their $65 million mansion.

But the Atlas star might not end up living in Los Angeles after all. A source exclusively told In Touch on June 26 that J. Lo was considering heading back to her birthplace for good.

“Even before things went totally south with Ben she was pushing for a full-time move to New York, and now she’s decided to go ahead with that after the split,” the insider said. “She’ll probably keep a place in L.A. but she needs to get away from all the noise and the scrutiny on the West Coast.”

The source added that “there’s nothing to stop her” from taking twins Max and Emme, 16, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, to the East Coast and “making a fresh start back in New York. They’ve got plenty of schools back east, and she’s got a great social circle there.”

Plus, she might even reconnect with ex Alex Rodriguez after they called off their engagement in April 2021.

“He’s got a girlfriend now, but J. Lo doesn’t intend to stay single long, and she and A-Rod do have unfinished business,” the source said. “For all his faults they did have an intense connection, he was devastated when they split up. He insists he’s happier now without her but they have a lot of mutual friends that aren’t so convinced and he’s not married or engaged, so at this point it’s not beyond the realm that they could reconnect.”