Ben Affleck Wants to Celebrate Divorce From Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck is beyond relieved that his miserable marriage to Jennifer Lopez is officially drawing to a close – and he’s planning a grand celebration with friends and family to celebrate his new found freedom.

“Ben just wants to get away from it all and enjoy himself again and he wants to take his close friends with him,” a source exclusively tells In Touch. “He’s talking about arranging a big blowout at his place in Georgia, which is pretty ironic since that’s where he and J. Lo had their big wedding.”

The insider continues, “There’s also some talk of doing it in Las Vegas, where they legally got married, because he still loves to play poker and a lot of his friends do too. No matter where he chooses to have this party, even if it’s somewhere that has no connection to his marriage, like Mexico, it’s going to be hurtful for J. Lo because this will be seen as him essentially celebrating escaping their relationship.”

Ben’s close friend Matt Damon and ex-wife Jennifer Garner have reportedly both been there for the Good Will Hunting star over the last several months as he’s dealt with his marital woes.

“From his point of view this would just be a way to show some appreciation to his friends that have supported him through a really tough time,” the source adds. “He hasn’t been himself these past few months, he’s been so consumed with this break-up, and even before that he went M.I.A. because he was in his bubble with J. Lo. He regrets that and wants to make it up to his friends, and he wants to cut loose and have some fun. He’s been really struggling, and he needs to have some fun and just relax.”

Rumors about Ben, 51, and Jennifer’s marriage have been swirling for months, and they reached a fever pitch when he didn’t accompany the “Let’s Get Loud” singer to the Met Gala on May 6. Less than two weeks later, a source exclusively revealed to In Touch that The Town star had “moved out” of their marital home.

The Hapa Blonde / Getty Images

“The writing is on the wall – it’s over. They’re headed for a divorce – and for once, [Ben’s] not to blame!” the insider said. “He’s focusing on his work and his kids now. Ben already moved out and they’ll likely have to sell the dream house they spent two years searching for. They’ll never stop loving each other, but she can’t control him, and he can’t change her. There’s no way it could have lasted.”

Since then, both Ben and Jennifer, 55, have been spotted without their wedding rings. The couple also spent their second wedding anniversary on opposite coasts with the Hustlers star enjoying her summer in the Hamptons while Ben stayed in Los Angeles. A separate source exclusively told In Touch that while J. Lo has been acting like she doesn’t have a care in the world, her relationship problems with Ben are taking their toll.

​​“J. Lo wants the world to think she doesn’t have a care in the world, but the breakup is crushing her,” the insider revealed. “She’s faking it for the cameras in New York. It’s almost like she’s in an ad campaign for a woman having the time of her life on vacation.”