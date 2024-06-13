Ben Affleck has reluctantly agreed to do damage control while he hashes out a divorce settlement with Jennifer Lopez, but he’s far from happy or comfortable about it. The actor is braced for a wretched summer as the pair’s blended family falls apart at the seams, a source exclusively tells In Touch.

“The last thing Ben wants to do is hurt Jen. He still loves and respects her,” the source explains. “And, of course, the family situation comes into this heavily, which is why he’s agreed to do this in a civilized and loving way, just like he did with Jennifer Garner.”

While In Touch first reported that Ben, 51, and Jennifer, 54, were “headed for a divorce” in May, the A-listers have yet to officially file to end their marriage. Before they take that next step, “they’re going to get all their ducks in a row,” the insider says, noting that this “seems to be the standard practice in Hollywood these days” so that there’s “no messy court battle.”

“Ben is far from comfortable right now,” the source adds. “Besides being busy with a lot of his own work, he’s got J. Lo’s mood swings to cope with, phones ringing off the hook, and the press hounding him 24/7. Plus, a lot of people in J. Lo’s world and the public are treating him like the bad guy.”

Amid their marital issues, Ben and Jen are putting their kids first. He shares three children with ex Jen Garner, 52, while she has teenage twins with ex Marc Anthony. “The biggest weight on Ben’s shoulders right now is the kids and managing this situation as best he can for their sake,” the insider reveals. “It’s going to be a very tough adjustment, so his priority is being sensitive to that and making this as smooth for them as he possibly can.”

Although the Oscar winner and his wife, who tied the knot in July 2022, are not currently living together, they have been spotted together in public several times in recent weeks while attending events for the children. “[The kids] are being very mature and Ben’s proud of how they’re handling it,” the source adds. “But he’s also very aware that it’s a big change and not something he wants to rush through.”

Still, he’s “not backing down” and is “100 percent committed” to going through with the divorce. “It’s just a question of timing,” the insider concludes. “He’s telling friends that he’s looking forward to the next chapter. He wants a life of serenity and peace. Escaping this roller coaster will be a relief.”