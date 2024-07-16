Ben Affleck is avoiding his wife, Jennifer Lopez, like the plague, but is still wearing his wedding ring from time to time. An insider exclusively tells In Touch that he hasn’t completely ditched the ring because he’s scared to death of being totally destroyed by her in an all-out divorce war.

“Ben never expected J. Lo to embrace his decision to leave. He knew it would be tough for her, but the more time that’s gone on the more fearful he’s gotten about how she’s going to react once it’s officially done,” a source tells In Touch. “The way she’s insisted on them wearing their rings and doing all this damage control, to her huge fit over him moving his stuff out, has got him really anxious.”

The insider adds that Jennifer, 54, is “not going away quietly” and has been “acting increasingly edgy the longer this drags out and making it very clear she still expects him to play the game just like she’s doing.”

“Until this divorce is final, she wants him to wear the ring and still act like a married man,” the source continues. “Ben’s getting as much time away from her as he can because he just doesn’t want to deal with another fight. He’s walking on eggshells and never knows when she’s going to blow up.”

Ben, 51, “can’t handle conflict right now, whereas that’s all J. Lo seems to want.”

“It’s like she’s doing all she can to get his attention. She’d rather argue than be ignored,” the insider notes. “Ben’s trying to humor her by putting the ring on and saying the most respectful things he can to people about her, but it doesn’t take away from the fact that he’s actually pretty freaked out by how hard it seems to be for her to let go.”

The source adds, “It’s obvious this is going to turn into a drawn out fight and Ben’s living in fear of how far she’ll take it. And truth be told, he should be watching his back because everyone knows you don’t mess with J. Lo and get away with it, she’s not going to take this lightly.”

Speculation that there was trouble in paradise began to swirl when another source exclusively told In Touch that Ben and Jennifer were “headed for a divorce” in May.

While they have not publicly commented on the status of their relationship, the Gone Girl actor has hinted that their marriage was over by opting to not wear his wedding band on several occasions. However, Jennifer has been pushing the narrative that things are fine by regularly spending time with Ben’s kids.

In light of their issues, an additional source exclusively told In Touch that the “On the Floor” singer is determined to improve herself. “Jennifer is just focused on getting her body back into the best shape possible and her career back on track with new projects and being the best mom she can be,” the insider dished.

“She’s also making a concerted effort to improve her public image,” the source added. “It’s no secret that she can be quite the diva, but she also has a very down to earth side and wants to highlight that.”