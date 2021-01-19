Working through it. Ben Affleck looked glum while stepping out for the first time after In Touch confirmed his split from girlfriend Ana de Armas.

In new photos captured on Tuesday, January 19, the Way Back actor, 48, had a melancholy expression on his face while grabbing his order from Dunkin’ Donuts at his Brentwood, California, home. Ben opted to have it left outside his front gate via contactless delivery amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Ben’s outing comes on the heels of news that his life-size cutout of Ana, 32, was seen being thrown into a large garbage bin outside of his property post-breakup.

It appears the director is coming to terms with their breakup one step at a time. “Ana ended the relationship. Ana still cares for Ben, but she can’t see a future with him. It wasn’t working and they weren’t on the same page,” a source exclusively told In Touch on January 18. After going their separate ways, the Deep Water costars remain “on amicable terms.”

The Cuba native and performer had recently shacked up together, with Ana moving into his L.A. abode in December 2020, but their dynamic “changed” soon after.

“Ana rocketed to stardom since dating Ben and has a bunch of movies lined up. She’s young, ambitious and her career will always come first. While Ben wants her to succeed, he’s needy and feels lost and lonely when she’s off gallivanting the world without him,” a source told In Touch exclusively about what pushed them to break up. The insider said his coparenting setup with Jennifer Garner also didn’t help the situation, adding, “[Jen’s] whole life revolved around Ben and the kids when they were married. That’s what he’s used to, but Ana is more independent.”

Ben and Ana crossed paths before filming Deep Water, but that is where a serious romantic connection blossomed between them. The pair was spotted laughing and cozying up on the set of the psychological thriller in November 2020, just four months before fans knew they were an official item.

Now that it’s over between them, Ben is taking some time for himself.

