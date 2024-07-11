Ben Affleck Spotted Without Wedding Ring Before 2nd Anniversary

Ben Affleck ditched his wedding ring during a recent outing in Los Angeles amid rumors of trouble in his marriage to Jennifer Lopez.

The Deep Water star was spotted driving to his office on Wednesday, July 10, just days before his second anniversary to Jennifer, 54, on July 16. He was wearing a navy sportcoat and watch, but the ring finger on his left hand was bare. Ben appeared to be adjusting a device on his dashboard as he drove the car.

The sighting of the Good Will Hunting star comes on the heels of him and J. Lo spending the Fourth of July weekend on opposite coasts. The “Let’s Get Loud” singer was seen with her manager, Benny Medina, in Bridgehampton, New York. Jennifer was wearing a charm bracelet with the letter “B,” along with her wedding ring, during the shopping outing with her friends. She had previously taken off the ring while promoting her J. Lo Beauty line.

Ben, 51, has been spotted numerous times without his wedding ring, and the couple has attended several events solo. Jennifer arrived at the Met Gala on May 6 without The Town star by her side. While Ben’s official excuse was that he was “busy filming,” a source exclusively told In Touch on May 15 that the pair was ready to call it quits.

“The writing is on the wall – it’s over,” the insider explained. They’re headed for a divorce – and for once, [Ben’s] not to blame!”

The source continued, “He’s focusing on his work and his kids now. Ben already moved out and they’ll likely have to sell the dream house they spent two years searching for. They’ll never stop loving each other, but she can’t control him, and he can’t change her. There’s no way it could have lasted.”

London Entertainment / Getty Images

The day prior, the “I’m Real” hitmaker was spotted house hunting in Beverly Hills with her longtime producing partner, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas. The friends were seen visiting a luxury property in the area on May 14, and a few weeks later, TMZ reported that the couple was attempting to sell their property in Beverly Hills. The outlet stated that the Argo actor and J. Lo were working with realtor Santiago Arana from The Agency, a real estate firm founded by Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Mauricio Umansky.

On June 2, the Gigli costars reunited before Ben’s son Samuel’s basketball game, but things appeared strained between the two as they attempted an awkward air-kiss. An additional source told In Touch that the Hustlers star was willing to do anything to save her marriage.

“Jennifer is doing anything in her power to control this situation, unpleasant as it is,” the insider said. “She’s going to the kids’ events to show Ben that things haven’t changed for her, she’s still his wife, she loves him no matter what, and she loves his kids like they were her own.”

The source continued, “Jennifer’s not stupid. She knows that attending Violet’s graduation and Samuel’s basketball game makes her look good, it’s also a way to stay close to Ben and their blended family.”