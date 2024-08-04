Ben Affleck Spotted Rocking a Faux-Hawk and No Wedding Ring

Cue the “they say that hair holds memories” TikTok Trend! Ben Affleck was seen rocking a shaved faux-hawk hairstyle while out and about in Los Angeles, California.

The Good Will Hunting star looked the part of a rocker while sporting his new ‘do along with a Red Hot Chili Peppers T-shirt and a black leather jacket in photos obtained by People. He added a pair of aviators to shield his eyes from the sun, but there was one accessory missing. Ben, 51, didn’t have on his wedding ring as rumors continue to swirl about troubles in his marriage to Jennifer Lopez.

The Town star’s new style comes on the heels of Jennifer, 55, being spotted catching a Broadway show in New York City on August 1. The “Jenny From the Block” singer was wearing her yellow-green diamond engagement ring, but she had it on her right hand.

The couple first sparked rumors of an impending split when In Touch exclusively reported that Ben moved out of his and Jennifer’s marital home in May.

“The writing is on the wall – it’s over. They’re headed for a divorce – and for once, [Ben’s] not to blame!” an insider told In Touch at the time.

“He’s focusing on his work and his kids now,” the source continued. “Ben already moved out and they’ll likely have to sell the dream house they spent two years searching for. They’ll never stop loving each other, but she can’t control him, and he can’t change her. There’s no way it could have lasted.”

Lionel Hahn / Getty Images

Jennifer and Ben have spent their summers on opposite coasts amid rumors of marriage troubles. The Hustlers star recently celebrated her 55th birthday with a Bridgerton-themed party, and Ben was noticeably absent.

“Jennifer knew better, but a part of her was still hoping that he would show up,” a source exclusively revealed to In Touch on July 30. “Some of the guests thought so, too.”

The insider added, “Ben’s absence was definitely noticed. While it was the elephant in the room, no one dared to ask the birthday girl about it.”

In what seemed like a particularly cold coincidence, the Gone Girl star closed on his new home the same day J. Lo turned 55 on July 24. According to documents obtained by In Touch, Ben purchased a new home in Los Angeles for $20,500,000. While it’s smaller than the property he and Jennifer bought in May 2023, the new house is much more his style. It includes five bedrooms, six bathrooms, breakfast and dining areas, along with a separate family room, walk-in closets, a media room, a powder room and a guest house.

“It’s more modest, way smaller and less expensive than the $61 million Beverly Hills mansion they purchased together and are trying to sell off,” a separate source explained to In Touch on July 31. “If Ben buying a new home without Jennifer Lopez isn’t a sign of trouble in their marriage, then I don’t know what is. He’s clearly moving on, but you can’t blame him for not going public about it.”