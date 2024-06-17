Ben Affleck spent Father’s Day with ex-wife Jennifer Garner amid his ongoing marital issues with wife Jennifer Lopez.

Garner, 52, was spotted walking up to Affleck’s rental home in Brentwood, California, on Sunday, June 16, according to photos obtained by TMZ. Despite sharing kids Violet, 18, and Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12, with Affleck, 51, Garner appeared to be alone while visiting her ex’s house.

The 13 Going on 30 actress dressed casually for the occasion in a pair of blue jeans, a gray sweatshirt and sneakers.

While it’s not clear why Garner stopped by Affleck’s house, she seems to be spending a lot of time with him amid his and Lopez’s issues. The exes – who were married from 2005 until 2018 – were spotted with his mom, Christopher Anne “Chris” Boldt, in Santa Monica, California, on June 11, while both she and Lopez attended Samuel’s graduation party at Affleck’s home on June 12.

Garner visited Affleck on the same day that Lopez, 54, posted a tribute to her husband on Instagram. “Our hero. Happy Father’s Day,” the “On the Floor” singer captioned a black and white photo of Affleck via her Instagram Stories.

While Affleck shares three kids with Garner, Lopez is the proud mom to twins Max and Emme, 16, with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Lopez and Affleck seemingly celebrated Father’s Day separately one month after In Touch exclusively reported that they are “headed for a divorce.”

“He’s focusing on his work and his kids now,” the source exclusively shared about Affleck in May, adding that he already moved out of their shared home. “They’ll likely have to sell the dream house they spent two years searching for. They’ll never stop loving each other, but she can’t control him, and he can’t change her. There’s no way it could have lasted.”

In light of their rumored issues, In Touch exclusively obtained photos of Lopez and Affleck during their first public outing in 47 days on May 16. Despite putting up a united front during the occasion, an additional source revealed Lopez hired “crisis PR to help navigate” the split and that “a divorce filing is imminent.”

The split speculation continued in June when it was reported that Affleck and Lopez hired The Agency’s Santiago Arana to sell their Beverly Hills mansion. A source told TMZ that the realtor had been showing the house to prospective buyers, adding that Affleck and Lopez were asking for “around $65 million.”

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Despite dropping several clues that they are in the process of calling it quits, an insider exclusively told In Touch that Lopez is willing to do whatever it takes to save their marriage. “Jennifer is doing anything in her power to control this situation, unpleasant as it is,” the source explained. “She’s going to the kids’ events to show Ben that things haven’t changed for her, she’s still his wife, she loves him no matter what, and she loves his kids like they were her own.”