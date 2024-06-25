Ben Affleck Scolds Photographers Outside Marital Home

Ben Affleck unloaded on photographers trying to get his picture while leaving the marital home he owns with Jennifer Lopez on Sunday, June 23.

The Justice League star, 51, got out of his car and scolded members of the paparazzi, calling their actions “dangerous” as their flashbulbs were blinding him in video obtained by TMZ.

After exiting the driveway of his $60 million Beverly Hills mansion he shares with Jennifer, 54, Ben stopped his BMW and went over to one photographer and yelled, “You’re going to get me in an accident.”

“Don’t flash your lights when someone’s driving down the driveway. Don’t do that. That’s dangerous. You don’t even know if that’s me. You could cause an accident,” he continued.

After the shutterbug apologized, the Oscar winner went to the other side of the street where more paparazzi were gathered, still snapping away.

“Stop. It’s dangerous what you guys are doing, don’t you understand? I can’t see! You’re gonna get somebody hurt doing this s–t,” he told them.

Ben explained his daughter Violet was also leaving the house and showed his concern for her.

“Jesus Christ, my daughter’s coming down here. If you flash the lights on her, you’re putting her in danger. Do you understand that?” he said with concern in his voice before getting back into his vehicle and driving away.

Earlier in the day, Ben and Violet, 18, were photographed having a father-daughter outing where they went to dinner at West Los Angeles’ Tasty Noodle eatery. The Gone Girl star wasn’t wearing his wedding ring from Jennifer in photos of their day together.

It’s unclear why the pair went to Ben’s Beverly Hills estate afterward, as he’s been living in a $100,000 a month rental home in Brentwood, California, since May. It is closer to where The Accountant star’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, lives with their three children, Violet, Fin and Samuel.

Ben and Jennifer are reportedly quietly selling their 17-bedroom, 30-bathroom mansion. They’re working with realtor Santiago Arana from The Agency, who has been privately showing the home, TMZ reported on June 8.

J. Lo wasn’t in the country when her husband visited the estate they purchased in May 2023. The “Let’s Get Loud” singer was photographed taking an Italian vacation along the Amalfi Coast with friends the week prior before flying to Paris on Sunday, June 23, to attend the Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show the following day.

Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

As In Touch reported exclusively on May 15, Ben moved out of their marital home as the duo headed towards a split.

“The writing is on the wall – it’s over,” the insider dished. “They’re headed for a divorce – and for once, [Ben’s] not to blame!”

“Ben already moved out and they’ll likely have to sell the dream house they spent two years searching for. They’ll never stop loving each other, but she can’t control him, and he can’t change her. There’s no way it could have lasted,” the source continued.

The couple got engaged in April 2022 after reuniting one year prior. Ben and J. Lo eloped to Las Vegas in July 2022, followed by a formal wedding at his Georgia estate that August.

“Bennifer” as they were known at the time, fell for each other while filming the 2003 movie Gigli. They got engaged in 2002 but called off their September 2003 wedding just days prior to their nuptials, citing overwhelming media attention. The pair split four months later in January 2004.