Ben Affleck is attracting a lot of attention now that he’s inching closer to being Hollywood’s most eligible bachelor once again, and it’s got estranged wife Jennifer Lopez seething with rage.

Following two years of marriage, the “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” singer, 55, officially filed for divorce from the Academy Award winner, 52, on Tuesday, August 20, In Touch confirmed.

After In Touch was first to exclusively report the news of Bennifer’s marital issues, J. Lo filed the paperwork on the same date the former couple held their lavish wedding celebration at Ben’s estate in Georgia two years prior.

She listed their date of separation as April 26, 2024.

“Even before they separated, Ben complained about the state of their intimacy,” an insider exclusively tells In Touch, “so there’s no doubt he’s raring to get back out there and date.”

While their breakup is finally official, the source says the Good Will Hunting star isn’t “going to pull the trigger until he’s divorced, but there are plenty of women interested in him. Even Jennifer Aniston has let it be known she’d love to date him.”

And, by the looks of it, Ben seems ready to jump back into the dating pond. On August 3, the actor was photographed sporting a new haircut while out and about in Los Angeles. The new hairstyle — shaved on the sides with a short tuft of hair on top — complemented his edgy ensemble, which consisted of skinny jeans, a black leather jacket and aviator shades.

According to In Touch‘s source, “He’s feeling really confident and excited about his new look and raring to get out there and live life again and prove he’s still got it.”

Gotham/GC Images

He also nixed his wedding ring and didn’t even make it to the Hamptons to celebrate J. Lo on her birthday. Instead, he closed escrow on a $20 million bachelor pad in Pacific Palisades, California, on July 24.

The whole ordeal has the Marry Me actress seeing red. “J. Lo is well aware that Ben’s name is being talked about as a new eligible bachelor on the Hollywood scene, and she’s steaming mad,” says the source.

“There’s a big part of her that feels if she can’t have him, then no one should, and you better believe she’ll do what she can to sabotage him,” the insider reveals. “Even if all she can do is warn everyone that he should come with a written health warning because of the way he messed with her head.”

Over the summer, the duo spent weeks seemingly trying to prove they were working on their romance, though they also dropped many hints that there was trouble in paradise. Not only was Ben spotted without his wedding band on several occasions, he also didn’t attend any of J. Lo’s promotional events for her movie Atlas.

Meanwhile, the singer canceled her This Is Me… Live: The Greatest Hits tour just weeks before it was scheduled to kick off in June. The two mainly spent the summer season apart, as she stayed in the Hamptons while he remained in Los Angeles.