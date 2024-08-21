Ben Affleck allowed soon-to-be ex-wife Jennifer Lopez to take the lead in filing for their divorce because he emotionally distanced himself from the relationship.

“Ben left the filing and the divorce in Jen’s hands, almost like a parting gift,” a source exclusively tells In Touch. “He really doesn’t care and gave up long ago.”

In Touch confirmed Jennifer, 55, filed divorce paperwork with the Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday, August 20, which coincidentally marked the estranged couple’s second wedding anniversary of their lavish Georgia ceremony. The New York native listed their date of separation as April 26, 2024, and filed pro per, meaning without an attorney.

According to the insider, the “Jenny From the Block” artist is “concerned with saving face” during the tough time, “especially when the public began commenting about their separation.”

To counter the rumors, Jennifer “made sure to step out smiling and be photographed with Ben.”

In Touch exclusively reported on May 15 that Ben, 52, and Jen were heading for a divorce. Fans noticed they hadn’t been photographed together in months, with Ben notably skipping the Met Gala — where Jennifer was handpicked by Anna Wintour herself to serve as co-chair.

Getty

“He’s focusing on his work and his kids now,” an insider said at the time, adding that Ben was not to “blame” for their issues. “They’ll never stop loving each other, but she can’t control him, and he can’t change her. There’s no way it could have lasted.”

Later that month, the Hustlers star announced the cancellation of the This Is Me… Live: The Greatest Hits tour. While the Wedding Planner actress didn’t specify her reasons for backing out, the tour’s promoter, Live Nation, confirmed that Jennifer was “taking time off to be with her children, family, and close friends.”

Split speculation continued to ignite after In Touch revealed Ben moved out of their shared $60 million dollar mansion and into a $100,000 per month rental home in Brentwood, California, near ex-wife Jennifer Garner and their three kids. In light of their marital issues, J. Lo and Ben reportedly recruited realtor Santiago Arana from The Agency to privately show their home to prospective buyers in June. The A-list stars eventually publicly listed the home for $68 million on July 11.

Weeks later, TMZ reported on July 26 that the Batman actor purchased a new five-bedroom and six-bathroom home in Los Angeles for $20 million.

“If Ben buying a new home without Jennifer Lopez isn’t a sign of trouble in their marriage, then I don’t know what is,” a separate source told In Touch at the time. “He’s clearly moving on, but you can’t blame him for not going public about it.”

Jen and Ben first ignited their romance in the early 2000s and had plans to marry in 2003 before calling off their wedding. Nearly 20 years later, the couple reunited in 2021 and were spotted vacationing together in Big Sky, Montana. It wasn’t long until Ben popped the question once again and they officially tied the knot in a surprise wedding ceremony in 2022.