Ben Affleck isn’t dating Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s daughter Kathleen “Kick” Kennedy amid his divorce from Jennifer Lopez, despite several reports.

Despite sightings together, the Argo star, 52, and actress Kick, 36, are just friends and she “thinks highly of Ben,” a source told TMZ on Monday, August 26, adding there’s nothing romantic going on.

Kick is the granddaughter of the late Robert F. Kennedy and grand-niece of late President John F. Kennedy. In addition to dabbling in acting, she’s a philanthropist and water conservation activist.

Jennifer, 55, filed for divorce in Los Angeles Superior Court on August 20, which fell on the anniversary of the former couple’s lavish Georgia wedding. She filed for her dissolution of marriage pro per, meaning without an attorney.

The “Waiting for Tonight” singer listed her date of separation from Ben as April 26, 2024.

Prior to that date, the couple had not been photographed together since March 30. Fans began to wonder about trouble in their marriage when Jennifer arrived at the Met Gala on May 6 solo. Despite being a co-chair of the event and having months to plan her gown, she walked the red carpet alone looking downcast.

“Even the red carpet fashion commentators were confused, thinking Ben would be right behind Jen, but nope, she went solo, which shocked a lot of people,” a source exclusively told In Touch at the time.

In Touch exclusively reported on May 15 that Ben had already moved out of the pair’s Beverly Hills mansion and were on the brink of a split.

“The writing is on the wall – it’s over,” the insider revealed. “They’re headed for a divorce – and for once, [Ben’s] not to blame!”

The source added, “They’ll never stop loving each other, but she can’t control him, and he can’t change her. There’s no way it could have lasted.”

The following day, Ben was photographed for the first time leaving his $100,000 a month rental home in Brentwood, California, which was closer to where his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, lives with their three children.

The Oscar winner and the Enough actress were photographed together several times in May, but only for school events involving their children. Jennifer accompanied Ben and his mom, Christopher Anne Boldt, to a pre-graduation party for his daughter Violet on May 30, but the “On the Floor” singer left alone in a separate car after staying for only an hour.

The summer would see Ben and Jennifer staying on separate coasts, as he worked in Los Angeles, and she took up residence in the Hamptons. They listed their Beverly Hills home for sale publicly on July 11 for $68 million.

The former couple’s second anniversary of their July 16 elopement in Las Vegas came and went without either sharing a message to each other.

Things became even more awkward when Jennifer threw a lavish Bridgerton-themed 55th birthday party in the Hamptons on July 20. She was surrounded by friends and family in regency costumes, but Ben was nowhere to be seen.

When her actual birthday rolled around on July 24, J. Lo shared photos waking up at home to close pals surprising her with a cake and plenty of flowers. It was later revealed that Ben closed escrow on a $20 million bachelor pad in Pacific Palisades, California, that same day.

Prior to getting back together with Ben in April 2021 after their infamous early aughts romance, Jennifer was fresh off a breakup with then-fiancé Alex Rodriguez. Two weeks before she was first photographed with the Air star, the former couple of four years announced their split.

Ben’s last significant romance before reuniting with J. Lo was with actress Ana de Armas. The duo, who met in 2019 while filming the thriller Deep Water in New Orleans, was first linked in March 2020 while taking a trip to Cuba together. They spent much of the COVID-19 lockdown having PDA-filled walks but split in February 2021.