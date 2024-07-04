He lost control. After exiting the driveway of the Beverly Hills home he shares with estranged wife Jennifer Lopez on June 23, Ben Affleck slammed on the brakes and jumped out of the car to scold the photographers gathered outside.

“It’s not surprising he snapped,” a source says of the beleaguered actor, who was wearing his wedding ring during the confrontation. “He’s at his breaking point.”

The spotlight on his crumbling relationship has taken a massive toll. “People close to Ben have been concerned about him for some time because of what he’s gone through in the past couple of months,” says the source.

As In Touch first reported, the actor is in the middle of “tense” negotiations with divorce lawyers and J. Lo to end their whirlwind two-year marriage. And while his soon-to-be ex gallivants around Europe, says the source, Ben is “in a shocking spiral.”

How Ben Affleck Is Managing the Fallout

The signs of his distress were all there. He had more than enough room — their $65 million marital mansion, which they’re trying to sell, is 52,000 square feet — to keep his distance from Jennifer, 54, as their marriage fell apart. Instead, Ben, 51, opted to move into a rental just two blocks from his ex-wife, Jen Garner, 52, in May.

Who Is Your Favorite Celebrity Couple?

“Jen always jumps into action when he gets this way,” the source says of the actress, who famously drove Ben to rehab when he hit rock bottom in 2018. “She’s been visiting his house a lot to make sure he’s OK, and that probably wouldn’t have gone over well with J. Lo, even if they were living in separate wings.”

Jennifer has been surprisingly distant. “The funny thing is that when J. Lo announced her tour cancellation, she said she wanted to spend more time with her family, but she spends minimal time with them, and she truly doesn’t seem bothered by what Ben is going through,” the source says of the A-lister. “Ben, on the other hand, has been very focused on his kids.”

His family has always been his main priority. “A lot of his second-guessing his marriage to J. Lo happened because he saw how much his divorce from Jen and the frenzy over his relationship with J. Lo affected his children,” the source says of Ben, who was spotted — sans ring — having lunch with daughter Violet, 18, on June 22.

But his loved ones are mostly worried about him. “He’s in a really dark place,” says the source. “And when he gets like this, they can’t help but fear the worst.”