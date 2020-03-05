Doting daddy! Ben Affleck was spotted enjoying a morning stroll with his kids Seraphina and Samuel on Wednesday, March 4, and the trio appeared to be in great spirits while out and about.

The Way Back actor’s daughter, 11, was toting around a lunch bag and a backpack, while Samuel, 8, was snacking on a waffle as they walked down the street. The group’s appearance comes shortly after Ben, 47, shared a sweet story about his son’s recent birthday.

Just a few days ago, the critically acclaimed star, 47, was filming The Last Duel and had to rush home to make it in time for his son’s surprise B-day bash.

“I was going to land right on time for his birthday,” the performer dished while chatting with Jimmy Kimmel. “We had these presents set up and everything was getting shipped and sent. I was going to pick it up and go to his surprise party.” Ben said his gifts unfortunately didn’t arrive on time, so he was already anticipating arriving to the shindig empty-handed.

On the bright side, Ben had previously asked his costar Adam Driver to film a video for his son. The actor surprisingly went the extra mile by calling Ben’s assistant to get his address so he could mail over some thoughtful presents for Samuel, including a signed card and a picture of Kylo Ren.

“I took those presents and went to that surprise party,” Ben added. “[I] watched him open all his other presents and said, ‘Sam, my presents didn’t get here on time, but I did get a present from someone who really wanted to make sure you got a gift.'”

The filmmaker said Samuel was over the moon and the 8-year-old’s reaction made his day. “Adam made me a hero to my kid, and I will never, ever, ever forget it,” he gushed.

Ben and his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, reunited to celebrate their son’s birthday by heading out to the Pacific Palisades near Santa Monica, California, on February 27. It appears they are getting along better than ever these days, shortly after his interview with The New York Times, in which the Deep Water star called their divorce his “biggest regret.”

The revelation “surprised” the actress, a source later revealed to In Touch exclusively. “[Jennifer] is touched by his honesty. She’s impressed he’s taken ownership of his mistakes and sees it as a sign that he’s made huge progress.”