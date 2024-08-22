Ben Affleck Engraved Jennifer Lopez’s Engagement Ring

Ben Affleck certainly didn’t plan for his marriage to Jennifer Lopez to end in divorce. In a resurfaced interview, J. Lo revealed that the Good Will Hunting star had her engagement ring engraved with a special phrase before he proposed.

“One of the songs I wrote for [This Is Me…Now] is on the inside of this ring right here, my engagement ring, that he gave me says, ‘Not. Going. Anywhere.’ Jennifer, 55, told Apple Music One’s Zane Lowe on November 28, 2022. “My first diamond ring he gave me, the pink diamond ring, it said, ‘Sing.’

The “Jenny From the Block” singer continued, “This one he put, ‘Not. Going. Anywhere.’ because that’s how he would sign his emails when we started talking again. Like, ‘Don’t worry, don’t worry, I’m not going anywhere.’”

Who Is Your Favorite Celebrity Couple?

The Hustlers star also looked back on her relationship with Ben, 52, in the early aughts and the hype surrounding their high-profile relationship.

“Twenty years ago, I fell in love with the love of my life. I was working on an album and it was called This Is Me…Then, and it was all about capturing that moment in time. Now, the most incredible, amazing, unbelievable thing has happened,” Jennifer said, referencing when she and the Armageddon star rekindled their romance. “The reason we’re here is because I want to capture this moment in time because it is even better than the first time.”

Unfortunately, Ben and the Maid in Manhattan actress’ love story had the same ending this time around. On Tuesday, August 20, 2024, Jennifer filed for divorce after months of speculation regarding the state of the couple’s marriage.

In Touch was the first to report that Ben and J. Lo’s marriage was barreling towards divorce in May. A source exclusively revealed that the Gone Girl star had moved out of the couple’s marital home and into a rental in Brentwood, California. Ben and Jennifer then proceeded to spend their summer months on opposite coasts with Ben staying in Los Angeles while Jennifer set up camp in New York. The couple’s second wedding anniversary came and went with neither of them acknowledging the date on July 16. However, fans really took notice when Ben skipped out on Jennifer’s Bridgerton-themed 55th birthday party on July 21.

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

“Jennifer knew better, but a part of her was still hoping that he would show up,” an insider told In Touch on July 30. “Ben’s absence was definitely noticed. While it was the elephant in the room, no one dared to ask the birthday girl about it.”

Even though Jennifer appeared to be enjoying life over the last few months as she was spotted biking in the Hamptons, enjoying Broadway shows in New York City and more, sources said that the “Let’s Get Loud” singer was actually quite miserable.

“Jennifer’s been putting on a brave face through it all,” a separate insider told In Touch on July 31. “She never expected to be spending her summer alone. This isn’t where she thought she’d be at this point in her life.”