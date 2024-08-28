Ben Affleck’s kids are still big fans of Jennifer Lopez, who’s promised to stay in their lives no matter what. However, a source exclusively tells In Touch that the Gone Girl actor is uneasy at how much his estranged wife spoils his kids and undermines his more traditional parenting rules in the process.

“They have always had vastly different styles of parenting. Ben spoils them from time to time and gives them their favorite treats, but J. Lo really showers them with gifts like nobody’s business,” the insider explains. “She’s very much a Disneyland stepmom. She’s always picking up treats for them, she always seems to know just what will make them happy and gets a real kick out of making them smile.”

The source says that Ben, 52, is “obviously very pleased and grateful that she’s been so kind to the kids and going out of her way to stay close to them.”

“She’s showing a lot of class, and it’s gone a long way to softening him towards her,” the insider says about Jennifer, 55. “He was being really tough on her, but he’s really impressed just how much maturity and kindness she’s shown his kids and he admits it’s made him see her in a better light.”

However, Jennifer’s gestures do come off a “little bit awkwardly” to Ben “because he does worry his kids are going to expect that type of treatment all the time from him and from their mom.”

“That’s just not the way he wants to raise them long term,” the insider concludes. “It’s OK right now while they’re going through this tough time, but the last thing he wants is to raise spoiled kids so it’s a little tough.”

While J. Lo and Ben do not share any kids together, they got to know each other’s kids’ well during their relationship. Ben shares kids Violet, 18, Fin 15, and Samuel, 12, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. Meanwhile, the “On the Floor” singer shares twins Max and Emme, 16, with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

In Touch exclusively reported that Ben and Jennifer were “headed for a divorce” in May, while she officially filed for divorce after two years of marriage on August 20. In addition to listing their date of separation as April 26, Jennifer asked that neither she nor Ben be granted spousal support. The Marry Me actress also did not reveal if they had a prenup in place.

The former couple spent the summer apart, with Jennifer taking time off in the Hamptons and Ben remaining in California. However, the Wedding Planner actress was spotted spending time with his kids on several occasions.

Not only did she take Samuel shopping one week before she filed for divorce, but Jennifer was spotted spending quality time with Violet throughout the summer.

Both Ben and Jennifer have remained quiet about their split, though an insider exclusively told In Touch that the father of three “left the filing and the divorce in Jen’s hands” as a “parting gift.”