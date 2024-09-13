Ben Affleck is desperate to get back on the dating horse and enjoy some fun again, but Jennifer Lopez’s divorce tactics are stopping him dead in his tracks – and it’s got him cursing her out and stamping his feet in angry frustration.

“Because there’s no prenup, the divorce, and how smoothly it goes, is going to depend on them playing nice,” an insider exclusively tells In Touch. “Which means Ben’s got no choice but to try and be as civilized with J. Lo as possible.”

Jennifer, 55, filed for divorce from Ben, 52, on August 20, coinciding with the second anniversary of their opulent second wedding at Ben’s Georgia estate. The timing appears to be a deliberate jab, highlighting the date of their grand celebration. At the time, she dropped Ben’s last name and cited the reason for their split as “irreconcilable differences,” according to documents obtained by In Touch.

The source says the Batman actor is “living in fear” of Jennifer, which is why he made “such a big point” to “deny” dating rumors about him and one of Robert F. Kennedy’s adult children, Kathleen “Kick” Kennedy. However, it is “putting a halt” on other dating plans.

“The frustration with that from his point of view is that he’s being held back from having fun and enjoying himself because he can’t risk pissing J. Lo off,” the insider explains. “His big complaint in their marriage was how controlling she was, so you can just imagine how upsetting it is for him that she’s essentially still controlling him.”

The insider says Ben is “basically” at Jen’s “mercy,” adding, “If he doesn’t behave the way she wants, she’ll sink her fangs in and make it all that much more miserable.”

Getty

“Which is the last thing he needs, especially with kids involved, He really wants to rip the band-aid off and get out there and start having fun again,” says the source. “He’s got so many hot women blowing up his phone but he’s gun shy because he can’t risk upsetting J.Lo. He’s fully aware it’s just playing into her hands, but what choice does he have right now.”

Although Ben is hoping Jen wants to wrap up their divorce “quickly,” he’s aware that “she could easily drag it out if he does anything to trigger her, which has him feeling pretty trapped.”

Jen and Ben’s divorce filing came three months after In Touch first reported that the A-lister’s marriage was crumbling.

“The writing is on the wall – it’s over. They’re headed for a divorce – and for once, [Ben’s] not to blame!” a separate source revealed on May 15. “He’s focusing on his work and his kids now. Ben already moved out and they’ll likely have to sell the dream house they spent two years searching for. They’ll never stop loving each other, but she can’t control him, and he can’t change her. There’s no way it could have lasted.”

Jen and Ben first got together in the early 2000s and were headed down the aisle in 2003, before abruptly canceling their wedding. The pair rekindled their love connection nearly 20 years later, first being spotted together in Big Sky, Montana. They later tied the knot in an elopement ceremony in July 2022, and they exchanged vows again during a formal wedding in Georgia that August.

The summer saw the former couple spending time on opposite coasts. Jen spent time on the East Coast and in Italy, while the Good Will Hunting star opted to stay in Los Angeles.