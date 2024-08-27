Ben Affleck appeared to be in good spirits when he met a delivery driver outside of his rental home amid his divorce from Jennifer Lopez.

The Gone Girl actor, 52, was spotted with a big smile on his face outside of his Brentwood, California, rental home on August 24, according to photos obtained by Page Six on Monday, August 26. He was seen greeting a delivery person, who arrived at his house in a white car, as he grabbed his Jack In the Box order.

Ben was dressed casually in a blue Nirvana T-shirt, jeans and sneakers during the brief outing.

The father of three was seemingly in a good mood just four days after Jennifer, 55, filed for divorce after two years of marriage. The “On the Floor” singer filed the paperwork without an attorney and did not reveal if she and Ben had a prenup. Meanwhile, she listed April 26, 2024, as their date of separation and cited “irreconcilable differences” for the reason they decided to part ways.

Additionally, Jennifer requested that neither she nor Ben receive spousal support and she asked that her last name be changed from Affleck back to her maiden name.

Jennifer confirmed their split just three months after In Touch exclusively reported they were “headed for a divorce” in May.

Shortly after she made the filing, an insider exclusively told In Touch that Ben “left the filing and the divorce in Jen’s hands” as a “parting gift.” The source continued, “He really doesn’t care and gave up long ago.”

Meanwhile, an additional insider exclusively revealed to In Touch that Ben and Jennifer are not on good terms after their split. “When Ben first walked out, J. Lo’s circle was pretty divided, with some people praying they might be able to work it out and privately wondering if she was to blame for their issues,” the source shared. “But the way he’s behaved since he suddenly decided to pull the plug has made it clear, at least to J. Lo’s family and friends, that he’s the problem.”

While Jennifer had been spotted spending time with Ben and ex-wife Jennifer Garner’s three kids – Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12 – in recent months, the Argo actor doesn’t seem to have a relationship with Jennifer’s kids Emme and Max, 16, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

“He’s made no effort to even try to work things out, regardless of how it affects not only J. Lo but also their kids,” the insider said. “He swooped in and got his things while she was away, which really upset her and was so cowardly.”

While the pair waited months to confirm their split, they dropped many hints by not celebrating their birthdays together and ignoring their wedding anniversary on social media. Additionally, Jennifer spent most of the summer in the Hamptons and Ben remained in California.

“In recent weeks he’s added to her pain by totally ignoring her birthday and showing no respect on their anniversary, it’s almost like he’s a totally different person,” the source explained.