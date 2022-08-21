A family affair! Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s kids all came together to celebrate the couple’s second wedding ceremony in Georgia.

Jennifer’s child Emme, 14, was seen holding their mother’s dress train alongside Ben’s daughter Seraphina, 13, whereas Emme’s brother, Max, 14, stood next to them, according to photos published by the Daily Mail on Saturday, August 20. Behind the trio were Ben’s other daughter, Violet, 16, and Samuel, 10, all wearing white attire to match their parents’ wedding styles.

While Ben, 50, and Jennifer, 53, tied the knot during a Las Vegas ceremony in July, they decided to throw a larger bash in Georgia that included three days of celebrations. The second wedding included several famous faces, as well as both the bride’s and groom’s children.

The Marry Me star shares twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while the Gone Girl actor is the father to kids Violet, Seraphina and Samuel with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Just days before the nuptials, In Touch confirmed that the couple were having a second wedding at Ben’s estate in Georgia, which is located 35 miles south of Savannah.

The actual ceremony took place on Saturday, while the couple ended the weekend with a barbecue and picnic on Sunday.

J.Lo confirmed that she and Ben were officially husband and wife in a newsletter published on July 17.

Lionel Urman/SIPA/Shutterstock

“Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” the Wedding Planner star wrote. “Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world.”

Accompanied by their children, the A-list couple “barely made it to the little white wedding chapel.” Jennifer noted that the venue stayed open and allowed them to take pictures in a pink Cadillac convertible.

“So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives,” she continued in the sweet note. “When love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is one another and the promise we make to love, care, understand, be patient, loving and good to one another. We had that. And so much more. Best night of our lives.”

Their first wedding took place nearly three months after Ben popped the question for the second time in April 2022. Jennifer announced their engagement by sharing a video of the gorgeous green diamond on her ring finger on Instagram.

“Saturday night while at my favorite place on earth [in the bubble bath], my beautiful love got on one knee and proposed,” the “On the Floor” singer revealed via her onthejlo.com newsletter four days after sharing with the world that she and Ben were engaged.

After becoming engaged in 2002, Ben and Jennifer were previously set to wed in September 2003 but postponed the wedding due to too much “media scrutiny.” They split in January 2004, calling off the nuptials and their romance entirely. The pair reconnected in late April 2021, just two weeks after Jennifer and split from ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez.