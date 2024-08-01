Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez to Divorce After Marital Woes

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are reportedly set to file for divorce after months of split rumors.

After a recent failed attempt at trying to reconcile, the couple’s divorce paperwork has been “finalized, but not yet turned in,” multiple sources told Daily Mail in a report on Wednesday, July 31.

The news comes just two months after In Touch exclusively reported that the couple has been on the rocks and Ben, 51, had already moved out of their marital home.

“The writing is on the wall – it’s over,” the insider said of the couple in May. “They’re headed for a divorce.”

Split rumors began swirling earlier this year as fans pointed out the A-list couple hadn’t been spotted together in some time. Ben even skipped the Met Gala on May 6, even though J. Lo, 55, had the honor of being a co-chair of the prestigious annual fashion event.

“It’s just depressing that Ben couldn’t find the time or inclination to be there and support Jennifer,” the source revealed at the time.

The Good Will Hunting star gave an excuse, that he was filming The Accountant 2, but a source spilled to In Touch the real reason behind Ben ditching his wife at the Met was because their marriage was tanking.

Since then, Ben certainly hasn’t been hunting any good will with Jen.

Both stars were spotted out and about sans wedding bands, and even spent their two-year wedding anniversary apart on July 16, without even acknowledging each other or the milestone in their relationship. The Gone Girl actor was also conspicuously absent for Jen’s 55th birthday bash she threw in the Hamptons on July 21.

The couple has since listed their $68 million Beverly Hills marital home for sale In Touch confirmed on July 11. And Ben has already closed on his new bachelor pad, a $20.5 million Pacific Palisades mansion on the same day as his estranged wife’s birthday.

Monica Schipper/Getty

“They finalized the divorce papers with her a month ago, but are waiting for the right time to drop them,” the Daily Mail’s source claimed.

“At that time, they will release a joint statement that will say how they have much love for each other and how they fought to make it work, but couldn’t.”

The couple first got together over 20 years ago, in the early 2000s, and had a wedding set for 2003 before calling it off suddenly. They broke up shortly after, in January 2004. It wasn’t until 2021 that they reconciled, which led to them finally tying the knot in July 2022.

“Honestly, in the end they could not come to a compromise. What they had before is gone and they have both accepted it,” another source told the Daily Mail.

The stars’ odd behavior towards each other portended the end of Bennifer months ago, but that isn’t making the split any easier.

The couple shares no children together, but a source dished to In Touch that Ben’s three kids with ex Jennifer Garner – Violet, Fin and Samuel – and J. Lo’s twins – Emme and Max – with ex Marc Antony, have grown close and are refusing to let their parents’ dissolving relationship “ruin” the relationship they’ve built over the last few years.

“Jennifer’s been putting on a brave face through it all,” another insider told In Touch. “She never expected to be spending her summer alone. This isn’t where she thought she’d be at this point in her life.”